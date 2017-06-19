Blind Spots Block The Relationship You Want

“Natalie, I am sooooo ready to be in a relationship and settle down. I can’t [whatever they’re currently doing and suffering through] anymore.”
I hear variations of this statement sooooo much, sometimes from the same people multiple times over several months or even years, and it’s often after sharing their dissatisfaction, frustration and even despair over what is currently happening in their lives.
It’s not just that they’re not in the relationship they want; there is invariably something else in the mix that’s a major pull on their time, energy, efforts and emotions.
They’re obsessing over an ex who, based on how the relationship was, along with any medium to long-term incompatibilities, it’s the right thing that the relationship ended. They’re often also stuck on The Replacement Mentality, so believing that they’ve been replaced by someone ‘inferior’ or similar, or believing that this person is living ‘happily ever after’ with The Replacement, even though this is made up or exaggerated, especially when this same ex is messaging/sexting them and/or complaining about The Replacement [to them]. If they’re not obsessing over being replaced, it’s often about experiencing activation and so not recognising how it has triggered feelings and wounds from the past and as such, this notion of being abandoned, passed over and rejected in totality – receiving no, the relationship ending, not getting what they want etc., is seen as being a rejection of them in their entirety, full stop.
Some have been what I call ‘single on the surface’, so yes, they’re technically single but at the same time, they’re either in some form of purgatory over something from the past and so, in effect, in a relationship with pain, fear, guilt and whoever the person or people are that are connected to the events, or, they are unaware of a set of habits that are part of their safety mechanism to defend against intimacy. Whatever they’re doing, it can amount to going through the motions while subconsciously (and in some cases, very consciously) sabotaging their own efforts. One of the easiest ways to do this is to be drawn to the same type of people, whether it’s on or offline, and to go through a similar habit loop each time which eventually leads to disappointment, and then lather, rinse, repeat.
They’ve been in a vague, ambiguous, ambivalent, indecisive setup with somebody for months or even years, and actually in a few cases, decades. For some, they repeatedly accept vague, ambiguous etc setups because they want to play it cool / not appear ‘too needy’ / not appear to create drama like they think that ‘others’ do. Some play the Really Good Friend role as a back door route to a relationship, only to be told that the other party doesn’t see them in ‘that way’, or only wants to ‘go with the [casual] flow’, or that they’re interested in someone else.
Some have been breaking up and getting back together with somebody for an extended period of time and there’s often enough drama and betrayal to fill an entire series of the now defunct Jerry Springer Show.
All of these situations are understandably frustrating, disheartening, and enough to sap so much life force out of you, that even if a loving relationship appeared before your eyes, you would barely be able to move let alone step into it, but–and there is a big but—it’s at times like this when we say we really want something but it’s not happening, that we have to be willing to own and know our own bullshit.
We have to be willing to acknowledge our blind spots.
We have to be willing to let go of a story, a version of events that might have been keeping us company, albeit uncomfortably, for what may be all or the majority of our life.
Incidentally, this is some scary but necessary and liberating work on our part.
This also means that we have to be willing to let go of the side benefits of continuing as we have been, which for example can be:
- Feeling ‘right’ albeit unhappy
- Feeling worried about or taken care of by a parent or caregiver and so maintaining your child role within the family and maybe trying to get unmet needs from childhood finally met
- Not outshining a parent/caregiver/sibling/someone else significant and in turn, feeling purposeful, valuable and not in danger of alienation and abandonment
- Feeling ‘special’ albeit based on negative perceptions of you
- And even, check this, preventing someone from our past from benefiting from our happiness and advancement. It’s like, ‘You did X to me as a child and I will remain unhappy, damn it, lest you forget how much you effed me up and end up not feeling bad enough about it and/or I will not do well in life because I don’t want you to take even a smidgen of credit for it. I will be a reminder to you that you’re not the person you make yourself out to be (even though you may have no clue that I’m doing what I’m doing for the reasons that I am).
We have to be willing to let what we want be bigger than what we’re afraid of. It’s where change happens.
This is why when I talk with people who are insistent that they want a loving, committed relationship but the reality, including the pattern is altogether different, that I sometimes have to say:
I hear you but I’ll know that you know that you really truly do, when you stop chasing after or letting the ex back in (or whatever it is they’re doing).
Until we are willing to stop whatever we have consistently been thinking, feeling and doing up until that point that has facilitated our current and past position, we are stuck in our uncomfortable comfort zone.
We are blocking our own way because we are so caught up in what we want going down in a particular way, that we’re not open to it going down in a different and more befitting way.
So, take me for example: I said I wanted a relationship (and I did) but I also wanted this so-called relationship to come from a Mr Unavailable who either would be unwilling to participate in a committed relationship, or who would make out like they were but then I would accept less than love, care, trust and respect. It was a total blind spot. I thought that the more I sacrificed via people pleasing is the more likely I would be to get what I want. What it hadn’t occurred to me to ask myself was whether I was doing the equivalent of going to McDonalds and asking them to give me a Michelin star meal and experience. I was then accepting the McDonalds meal while doing what I thought would get me the Michelin meal, never acknowledging that I was literally in the wrong place.
What I also had to acknowledge was that yes, these were involvements with less than love, care, trust and respect, but that it wasn’t just about their availability but also mine.
If I was willing to interact at that level, that was my level and if I really wanted more, I had to be willing to take me to new places.
Sure, it might have been like Cheers, where everybody knew my name – Fallback Girl including Yo-Yo Girl, The Other Woman and Florence Nightingale – but where I was headed to, I could make a choice to be, well, myself.
It is one thing to note that someone isn’t emotionally available but it’s another thing altogether when you acknowledge that you wanted to paddle around in the shallow end because it’s where you felt safest from intimacy and change.
If you want to be in a mutually fulfilling loving relationship, let that be your focus, not being in relationship with a specific person who is at odds with your professed desire.
Once you lose attachment to things going down in exactly the way that you pictured and instead you focus on your values, how you want to feel, and basically showing up for what you want, you’re available for something different.
If, for example, you say that you want a relationship but your concept of a relationship is you winning over Ben who keeps telling and/or showing you that he’s not the one for you and that you can and really need to do better, you are closing down all other avenues.
You are stopping you from being shown another way.
You are keeping you out of the relationship you say that you want.
You’re attached to the idea of that person giving you the love, often without fully acknowledging the baggage behind you thinking that it has to be them or someone like them, but as a result, you’re not actually attached to being in a loving relationship.
That means that no matter how much you try to control things, your schedule is not the schedule but also, the things you want might not show up in the exact package you’ve designed.
It’s like going, ‘I can only have real money and freedom by winning the lottery’ and then poo-pooing everything that isn’t a lottery win.
You have to be open to overwriting the truth as you’ve been seeing it.
You have to open to letting go of attachments to ideas, expectations and desires materialising in a specific form.
If you decide that you want a car that is of a certain speed, value, quality etc., that’s different to requesting that the same car has to be gotten from a certain someone, despite the fact that he/she either doesn’t have the car or even if they do, they have no desire to part with or share it.
[Compassionately] acknowledging your blind spots and where you’ve gotten stuck, is about closing the gap between who you say you are, what you want etc and what you actually do, including the situations you get involved in – this is something I recently spoke about in my intro to season 3 of the podcast.
Identify that someone or something that is a major pull on your time, energy, efforts and emotions and ask yourself: Why do I have to keep doing things or engaging with this person, in the way that I have been doing so far?
That will immediately throw up a load of ‘because’ and ‘should’, along with fear via your inner critic, and this helps you to bring your pattern into your awareness. It also reveals the fake rules.
If it’s not making you genuinely happy, question why you’re approaching it in that way. Who said it has to be this way?
If it’s only you or a number of people – and yes, that includes your family but not the entire world – there’s plenty of wiggle room for you to figure out where you need to shift to something that’s more reflective of your needs and desires.
Also, keep in mind that us humans have a habit of blindly following family patterns, even though 1) they’re not making us happy but also 2) they haven’t exactly made our family all singing and all dancing.
Make sure you identify the ‘benefits’ of your current position – if they weren’t currently outweighing what you want, the blind spot wouldn’t exist. Make a list of your habits – the things that you think, feel and do around this blind spot and note the ones that are taking you towards a loving relationship, and the ones that are taking you away from it.
Your thoughts?
Kage says
This spoke to my heart. You hit the nail in the head once again! You’re magical with the way you cut through the bull and call a spade a spade. Not living any room for us to question what we already know to be true.
Christine says
Thank you Natalie…I’m stuck in my uncomfortable comfort zone…and it’s my choice…I’ve got to get out of this he’ll..I need to be honest with myself and know my truth …love your blog…been a real reality check!
Karen says
Recovering is a process, not a checklist to be completed. As I move on with good boundaries and core values in place, I wasn’t prepared to meet new EU assclowns. The good news is, I bailed the moment I sensed the ‘come here–get away’ game.
No, you get away. Nyah.
CLR says
I am hoping some of you savy readers of Baggage Reclaim can help me identify my “blind spot.” I have posted a couple times regarding my 20+ years of being in the same relationship but with different packages. The last AC took the already low self esteem and self image I had of myself to an all time low. The manipulation and mind games took a toll on me and I still feel “stuck” at times. I don’t want to be “stuck” and can not figure out my blind spot.
I’ll try and give some brief background. He is your textbook EU guy. He fast forwards (was talking about me and my kids moving in with him and his kids within 3 months of dating), future fakes (would talk about all the traveling we would do when we retired), and moves goal posts (when I actually started talking about moving in together after being together for over a year, he wasn’t ready due to his mom having Alzheimer’s). He lives on ME island where everything revolves around him, his needs, and what he wants. He is a man child who would pout when he wouldn’t get his way. The one time I tried to express how I felt I wasn’t appreciated, he turned it around on me, made it my fault, he was the victim, and ignored me for a week. He is a complete attention whore who has a harem of women and loves Facebook. He moves from relationship to relationship and always has an “overlapper” or “option” in his back pocket. He had been maintaining some sort of emotional relationship with a female coworker for almost a year of our relationship. She has since become his girlfriend when I ended things and has relocated herself and her son 4 hours from their hometown to move closer to him. Shortly after she moved for him, he was on Match.com.
I do take responsibility for my part in this extremely toxic relationship. I became the text book “people pleaser” never saying “No” to him, never expressing my feelings, and would go along with everything he wanted. I ignored code red signals immediately (he was still hanging out with ex girlfriends early in our relationship, only really communicating with me by text message, and all the other classic EU behavior) hoping I would be the “chosen one” who he would change for. I ignored all my gut feelings to run away and flogged this relationship to death hoping to get what I felt I was owed after all the hard work and sacrifice I had made. I now realize I was yearning for the attention I never received as a child. I was hoping if I was the “good girl” I would be rewarded and finally feel special.
I have maintained strict NC since the day I ended the relationship 15 months ago. I have blocked him from my phone and all social media outlets. He attempted to gain my attention on Facebook and I didn’t take the bait. I had become the primary caregiver for his children (while still caring for my children) and his mother who had Alzheimer’s since he worked 4 hours away (he would work 48 hour shifts straight. This way he could have a whole separate life) for most of our almost 2 year relationship. When his mother died last November, he sent me a letter informing me of her death. He thanked me for all the care I provided and mentioned me in her funeral program. I did not respond to the letter nor did I send him a sympathy card. I saw him for the first time a couple of weeks ago at a local event. I completely ignored him and did not make eye contact. I did not find him attractive and I thought to myself, “I can not believe I spent almost 2 years with that douch bag.”
In some ways, I have completely moved on. I do not feel the severe, gut-wrenching pain or numbness I felt when the relationship ended. I see him for who he really is; I have no delusions about him or the toxic relationship we had. When reading Natalie’s post regarding the 48 Ideas for Increasing Emotional Availability and Breaking Harmful Relationship Patterns, I have done pretty much all of them. I spent a year in therapy, I have not dated since I ended the relationship, I have read Nat’s books and completed the exercises of identifying relationship patterns, I have journaled, I have worked on Nat’s 100 day journaling exercises, I am more engaged with my children, I traveled and hiked in the Andes Mountains alone, I work out 5-6 days a week, I have created boundaries for myself, I have deleted Facebook from my phone and very rarely go on there, I have worked on listening to my gut, and I have worked on spending time with my more emotional available friends. I agree with Karen, that “Recovery is a process and not a checklist.” But I feel like I have processed and worked hard, but still feel “stuck” as he and the relationship still consume a lot of my thoughts. I do not want to be with him or go back to that relationship. I really don’t even feel anger towards him nor do I want to tell him all about himself. I 100% know he is not worth the mental energy or head space he consumes.
So why am I not completely over the relationship or indifferent about him??
Any feedback is greatly appreciated. I want to move on from this and be completely whole.
Thanks
Crystal says
CLR,
I broke up with a guy years ago, and I have had two relationships since him. Yet this guy still enters my thoughts in ways that he shouldn’t. It is far less than it used to be, but it’s still there.
The reason is that out of all the men I’ve dated, he’s the one that most resembles my father. It’s not hard to replicate the damage done in childhood by parents. I’d suggest you look into your childhood and see what’s up on that level. Repeating childhood patterns to try and fix them in adult relationships is common, and hard to let go of when they can’t be fixed.
If you are dating the same guy over and over in different forms, I’d look at the commonalities between these men and see which parent they have those traits in common with. Once identified, you can see about stopping your patterns.
Beks says
Your blind spot appears to be a lack of identity, therefore, you likely find it difficult to establish boundaries when code red behavior pops up. As Nat has said, its very important that we have our own backs so that we walk away from shady behaviors from the start. I would encourage you to stop focusing on this man; for someone who has moved on, you know entirely too much about his life since your break up. You need your focus right now so no more focusing on the past; get busy with focusing on you instead! 🙂
Amz says
CLR,
I’m in a similar situation to you. I’ve been NC from my toxic ex for 2.5 years and I still have feelings of sadness and other things come up about him.
I’ve done plenty of the things to get over him that you’ve done too, but he still lingers. The only solution I have on hand right now is to do some intensive therapy about him with my psychologist.
My psychologist specializes in a therapy called EMDR (eye movement desensitization reprocessing) and I’ve done plenty of it already on trauma from my childhood, especially around my father and his incredibly damaging AC EU ways. And I’ve also done a bit already around my ex, about a year ago. So I said to my psychologist that it hasn’t worked yet, so maybe it won’t? He answered that sometimes we need more time to process these things and get to a place where we can work on them again. So I’m trying to be patient with myself and give it a go again to see if I can shift this stuff.
Fingers crossed it will be done with this time around. I’d really like to be through with it.
If you haven’t tried EMDR yet, maybe it’s something that could work for you? Do some research and decide for yourself. I know it’s done wonders for me so far and I continue to hope it will for my current issues. Do shop around for a good and reputable psychologist though. They’re not all the same.
TrueLove says
I’m always getting involved with men who have severe psychological issues I’m with men who have schizophrenia, psychosis, bipolar, shizoaffective disorder, men who are emotionally and psychologically abusive, have drug addictions, are psychotic, have been to mental hospitals multiple times, have been to jail multiple times, have personality disorders and psychotic disorders. I feel like I’m drawn into the drama. Some guys want to get better, some guys play the victim and blame the problem on everyone else but themselves. I’ve found the biggest difference is whether someone wants to change. In an abusive relationship, the guy kept claiming he treated me so good, and never took responsibility for his actions and his severe issues and makes everything about me and made me take care of him and had no awareness or insightful, he was always the ‘victim’. With another guy, he has serious issues, but he took responsibility for them, got treatment, got help, and came back to me a year after he had been recovered, it also depends on how serious the issue is, I’ve been with guys that I get back together with every year. My relationships tend to have an excessive amount of drama due to the men I choose. But a lot of it is about me, choosing men with extreme issues allows me to cover up my issues and be their ‘savior’ and everyone i so grateful for me for ‘taking care’ of them.