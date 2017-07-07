Ep. 86: I Can’t Believe You Don’t Want Me

Subscribe on iTunes | Soundcloud | Android
If you’ve ever experienced rejection and thought, I can’t believe that YOU don’t want ME, this episode of The Baggage Reclaim Sessions is for you.
I talk about five typical scenarios where this mentality shows up, including:
- When we actually know that we have dropped our standards and so feel rejected because if someone who is shady doesn’t want us, we think that it says something about our worthiness as a person
- When we feel as if we’re putting so much of us out there and were secretly hoping that we could have the fairy tale where we decide to make a change and think everything should go our way on our first try
- When we on some level recognise that the person who we feel turned down by is similar to a parent/caregiver or someone else who is significant from our earlier life and so it feels extra wounding
I also talk about:
- Why the all-or-nothing mentality accentuates the pain we feel from rejection
- Why the person who rejects us the most is, well, us
- Why rejection is always going to be a deep source of pain if we never say no ourselves, or have boundaries, or in fact, own our right to choose and be discerning
- Why we have to recognise that if we want, for example, commitment, consistency, intimacy and the person we want doesn’t, then of course we’re going to experience rejection, but it’s not us they’re rejecting–they’re turning down doing the things that they don’t want to do
Links mentioned in the episode
- Mr Unavailable and the Fallback Girl
- How our perceived entitlement to what we want is keeping us stuck and why we need to challenge what we believe we’re owed
- Blind Spots Block The Relationship You Want
- Whose Moral Compass Are You? The Conscience Wingman
- Episode 84 where I talk about discernment
- You’re Not The Only One Who’s Afraid of Rejection
- Perspective Takes The Sting Out Of Rejection: It’s Broken, You’re Not
- Quit Seeking A ‘ Rejection Retraction’
- Advice Wednesday: Why Do I Have A Pattern of Valuing People Who Don’t Value Me?
Comments
sammi says
Thank you for the podcast Nat. It came just when I man I have been dating for a few months told me his feelings weren’t growing. I was hurt but needed to be respectful that he was honest. He didn’t treat me bad, didn’t cheat and was only loving towards me. I guess that is what is bittersweet. To have this connection (or what I thought was a connection), in return wasn’t mentally stimulating for him. I can’t hate him but do doubt, what is wrong with me? I turned out to be the nice girl he didn’t know how to break up with but I ended saying, I don’t want to be an option but a choice. I miss his tenderly touches and considerate personality but know that I can’t force him to be with me.
There is that expression, it’s easier to hang on then to let go and it’s true. I could have been naive or ignore that fact he wasn’t really into me to just have the small hope he would change his mind. But it takes more strength to let go and find someone who will return my love. Because I know I am a great catch. Just frustrating that I have to start all over again and wonder, will I find that one to give me butterflies again.
Hope says
When I was a teen I loved the movie (500) Days of Summer. I used to relate so much to the lead Charater Tom who was a love obsessed sorta depressed guy who’s life was at a stand still. When I watched his heart get broken I felt his pain and hated the girl who broke it.
Years later after reading several different perspectives of the character Tom and watching it again I realized I was exactly like Tom in that I was obsessed with love to the point I projected fantasies on the guy I was “sooo in love” with.
I look back on it and realize he didn’t actually reject me but forewarned me that he didn’t want a relationship because in his words I deserved better abs he would be a bad boyfriend. That’s a clear sign to stop but I did not. I hated him for not loving me and giving me what I wanted. I developed a deep depression and horrible self esteem over what I took as a rejection of me. Why wasn’t I good enough? I went back and forth with this guy for years and everytime he said the same thing “I care about you and have feelings for you just not ready for a relationship.”
The rejection started not by those words but when I chose to ignore it and continue to pursue the fantasy of him falling for me above all. I wasn’t a good person at that time. And it didn’t make me a good person to expect him to change and do backflips to fulfill my fantasy of love.
I realize that now. And that realization alone has helped change my perspective on the way I approached dating. I was a Tom. Don’t be a Tom. But, if you find yourself being a Tom learn and grow from it. Love in reality is better than the fantasy in your mind of the person who’s completely wrong for you.