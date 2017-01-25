Is Your Next Logical Step The Same As Theirs?

Way back in the day when I used to work in media sales, we talked a lot about building rapport with clients, getting to understand their needs, and matching them up, where relevant, with the right products to help them grow their business. I learned very quickly about the importance of timing and ensuring that I didn’t jump the gun. When everything had come together, the next logical step was a client ready to take out advertising and in some instances, they were so ready, they were like, ‘How much and where do I sign?’.
When I mentored graduates, a lot of the work was really about mindset and approach because some would be tempted to pick up the phone or turn up to a meeting and quick as anything, they would ask for the sale and then be surprised at being met with crickets. They were so in their heads that they didn’t get a reading on the situation and ensure that the other steps had been taken.
The same thing happens with dating and while some of it is about jumping the gun and so maybe being a bit too quick to try to move from being strangers to being in a relationship, it can equally be about mismatched and in fact, misunderstood next logical steps.
For a lot of people, feeling attracted to someone, or going on a first or few dates, is an automatic precursor to a relationship or certainly to desiring a relationship with the person in question, but when it all boils down to it, is that really the next logical step? No.
That doesn’t mean that a relationship with the person isn’t possible, it’s just that depending on how much of a leap is made, it progressing into a relationship in an organic fashion where it feels natural and a next logical step for the both of you, is less likely.
In the very early phase of an attraction or involvement, there’s not enough ‘we’ in the mix for both parties to feel comfortable about moving forward.
There quite simply isn’t enough data and so it can be a bit like making a decision with less than 10% of the info. Sure, we might be tempted to argue that attraction, having fun together, and yes, some great sex must surely count for a lot, but these might not necessarily be the reasons why someone would think, ‘Yeah, I want to turn this into a relationship’, especially if they have experience of doing these things in, yep, you guessed it, non-relationship situations. This where we come to the mismatched and misunderstood next logical steps.
What happens when we are having a good time with someone who we’re technically in a casual arrangement with (‘casual relationship’ is an oxymoron)?
All too often, one party wants more. In fact, it’s not uncommon for one party to have always wanted more but played it down. For us, the next logical step is to turn this into a relationship, but if they are someone who has, let’s call it, plenty of practice at casual, as fabulous as we are, they can’t distinguish this involvement from the others.
Their next logical step is not the same as our next logical step.
When we become aware of this, we start trying to prove ourselves to get this person to take the next logical step, and basically we have to do some retrospective due diligence. We often feel short-changed and don’t ‘get’ why our next step isn’t theirs. If we fail to respect this, we will get stuck on them not doing things our way and not have enough understanding of the fact that both of us have skipped something or a lot of things.
The misunderstood next logical step is why people feel so bruised by Future Faking because surely if someone is talking up the future, the next logical step is to do things to create that future.
If someone has a rather short-term view and you have longer-term aspirations, they won’t value being trustworthy and so won’t be mindful of the value of a longer-term relationship.
In a similar fashion, if we haven’t built a foundation with healthy boundaries, while it’s understandable that we might suddenly step up for ourselves in response to something, it’s very possible that the other party will not expect this as the next logical step because it’s not what experience has taught them.
What we can take from experiences where it became obvious that our needs, expectations and desires were out of sync with someone else’s or where we, yes, jumped the gun a little or a lot, is that we need to take our time—we need to take steps in the early stages, not leaps.
If we’re interested in someone and they appear to have things in common with us, the next logical step is to gather working knowledge and understanding of that person, not to jump to wanting a relationship. This is why dating is a discovery phase. We can go up, down, round and sideways about it, but if we’re serious about being in a serious relationship, the next logical step is to take the steps of discovery.
It’s also critical to do this with people who are open to going at that pace and doing their own discovery—their next logical step is far more likely to be in line with ours and it won’t feel as if we have to pull teeth or wrangle or wrestle a commitment out of them plus showing up with love, care, trust and respect will be natural.
Your thoughts?
Noquay says
Awesome post Nat and sooooo timely. Exactly what I believe is going on. I want my relationship to progress yet I feel as though he does not. This was kind of a chance rship in that I’d felt as though I needed to give up all socialization until I retire and leave. Tried hard to not become too invested and ironically, me who needs to leave is emotionally invested and he,who is committed to living in this state, doesn’t seem to be. Part of this may be that he’s a two plus year widower who had some issues being controlled in his marriage, part of it may be that we’re compatible on many levels yet we’re 150 miles apart and have differing lifestyles; his upscale subdivision vs my oft chaotic farm on the edge of a very impoverished town. At this point, not sure whether to enjoy what there is, knowing it’ll end or just bail. and try and leave the region ASAP. Having had no good dating options regionally and no support network makes the situation even harder. I understand fully that I need to leave this area as the job and community is hazardous to my well being, yet leaving too soon would lead to a disastrous retirement and probably kill my chances at the sort of rship that I’d want. Academic jobs for older folk are nearly nonexistent though I’ve been looking for more progressive/rural/healthy/sustainable communities, more so than where my retirement farm is. Not sure what to do and there doesn’t seem to be a quick solution to any of this ???????????
Tracy says
If you find that progressive/rural/healthy/sustainable place, please let me know. I’m in my 50s now and sick of the attitude that ‘more is more’. In this new, scary Trumpistan, getting away from the sickness that is the new America is huge. Or is that Yuge?
Noquay says
Tracy
I’m a look in’ believe me. ??
Karen says
There is a whole new industry popping up in Colorado, Oregon, Washington State, California and Maine. It’s rural, in parts, and the people in the business seem to like it.
Clue: It’s a farm crop you can, eat, smoke, vape or drink.
And it’s progressive/rural/healthy/in sustainable places.
🙂
Noquay says
Karen
I currently reside in one of those states; pot culture is not a good thing, trust me. You can and do have many non progressive, uber conservative, gun luvvin types that love their weed. This place is full of them.
Karen says
It was just a thought. 🙂 I hope you find your little slice of tranquility, and live happily ever after.
Chacha says
So timely! I just got back into the dating scene and I’m trying those apps. I have a date lined up almost everyday this week. I’ve gone on a few already and I’m actually having a good time on each and those guys are not dicks because I’m being selective in who I want to engage with in the first place. I think I’ve been building healthy boundaries thanks to BR! But still work in progress. I do tend to overthink and my libido sometimes get the best of me so I needed this article today!
Karen says
I dated a little bit recently, but none of them made it past round one: the first phone call. Oh well, I guess I’m not quite ready.
Then Hitler Trumph was elected and I got distracted, planning to build a studio apartment behind my house. If they plan to hijack my social security, the studio rent will help replace the loss.
And believe me, I will pay as many taxes as I can on that earned income. Like the new pres, I believe in making America hate again.
:/
misspriscilla says
Oh, this one is so hard and I touched on it in stories and light sharing of experiences on the post about “making more progress than you think” — I think that was the post before this one.
Oddly enough? I am wrestling with whether I agree or disagree with Nat on this topic. Why? Because in MY experience, I think people can be mismatched in *their baseline attitude toward commitment* period. And, the guy may hide his “casual” nature, it may not be discussed or somebody outright lies– in both the pro and non commitment way. I mean – – though I be scattershot religious, dating religious types within that circle provides HEAPS of clarity about what to expect from a deep or longterm involvement — and very few “casual” “arrangements.”
Also, for example, there used to be a sort of “sorting” mechanism on dating sites as far as what people are looking for: “casual” “no strings” “marriage” — is that still there? Don’t know. . .but the baseline clarity I used to find useful, when I did try online dating. It seemed to work only with the more casual end though, a lot of the guys who said “commitment” outright lied to get more women interested!
I think the USUAL story is where the woman wants more and the man doesn’t. It’s so hurtful when that happens — and can happen SO easily. I think that’s what a lot of women want, and what Nat’s post here is about — but perhaps the confusion is how to be on the same page and in what timeframe is reasonable.
To be clear, there is absolutely NOTHING wrong with “casual” or “no strings” if that’s what both people want from each other for ever and ever! It gets messy when somebody (usually the woman) wants marriage or some type of marriage-proxy, like moving in and he “isn’t ready yet,” particularly when the wellspring of the “connection” or whatever was supposed to be “casual” or “no strings.”
Truth is? He was never ready in the first place! And this was never discussed before the “relationship” sort of “progressed.” I think these are things to uncover in the “discovery phase” rather early — and feel free to bolt if the level of *attitude toward commitment* is not damn near equal, even though the investment of time and effort, with no fast forwarding or future faking involved, is not there yet to decide yay or nay on making a commitment to a particular person or situation.
I personally don’t think that a man’s attitude toward commitment changes based on the person he is with. I think somewhere along the line, somebody JUST wasn’t honest with themselves or the person they were with. Everyone knows or has had the experience of the jerk who was with someone for YEARS, dragging along, then marries *the next girl* after a whirlwind of, yeah, 2 weeks.
The truth of a situation like that is he was OK with commitment, just not to that longtime girlfriend. He just got too comfortable and/or outright lied/strung the longtime girlfriend along, while she held out hope.
The last best advice for myself I got was to eliminate “casual” and “no strings” situations completely from my life, if I want to be married. Ohhh, talk about crickets! After YEARS of this, I am not sure if that is good advice, because that choice has yes, kept me from some otherwise super-painful/irritating scenarios. But it has ALSO kept me from meeting men, semi-permanently, b/c it’s like hen’s teeth finding a man who wants what I want, without getting with super-religious types that aren’t a match for me, for other reasons.
I REGULARLY turn down marrieds and fun-and-dones, with varying degrees of reluctance, mind you! But because it’s been years of this and I feel truly torn and worn down, I feel somewhat stuck and ambivalent about keeping it up. I’m thinking I may be too extreme and rigid to only date commitment minded guys and shoo away those that are not. Maybe I should *literally* open myself up to a shag (or many) now and then — not with a married man though, to be clear.
Thanks in advance for letting me air out and process some thoughts and feelings and experience that make not much sense at present. I would LOVE some insights that would help me sort out the extent to which I’m with Nat or not on this one.
Chacha says
I agree with you on the “weeding out” process in the early stages. If the guy says anything like “looking for fun” “not sure what he’s looking for” “see what happens”, bail without going on any more dates if you’re looking for serious relationship in general. Because no point. After that it’ll take as long as it takes to really get to know each other and determine the potential of you two.
Jam says
After seeing someone for 1 month, do you think that’s too soon to move in together? My neighbors girlfriend moved in that soon and brought her 16 year old daughter with her. The guy she moved in with just so happened to dump me after a 2 year 8 month relationship. We did not live together, nor would I after getting to know him. He used me for sex and money as it was. Do you think that’s what is all about between him and her also??
BlueLagoon says
I don’t think it’s any of your concern, to be honest. Your relationship with that person ended. Move on, learn the lessons, don’t allow yourself to be used. Somewhere inside of you, you would have known you were being used – why was that okay for two years and eight months? That’s what you should be looking at, not what he’s doing and with whom now that he’s not with you.