It’s Unrealistic To Expect Fast Confirmation of ‘No Red Flags’

One of the reasons why so many people find dating daunting is because dates are treated like a gamble where we’ve extended a level of trust and are waiting to see how much return we get back. The more dates we feel that we’ve ‘lost’ too much to, is the twitchier we get about dating, prompting anxiety due to falling for the sunk cost fallacy–believing that we’re supposed to at least ‘get back’ what we put in and as a result, trying to recoup costs that are in actuality, the cost of getting involved and are already ‘done’.
What’s driving much of the anxiety along with a sense of being almost being ‘duped’ if a date or few doesn’t progress, is this underlying belief that if someone isn’t relationship material, that this is something that we believe that we should know almost immediately but also that a date should show their hand immediately.
There can be signs that a person isn’t relationship material or that they don’t share core values (demonstrated through action), or that we quite simply aren’t into them, from pretty soon into the proceedings, but it takes time and experience regardless of any impressions, stated intentions, or feelings felt, to know whether someone truly is loving relationship material or the person for us.
We might get a sense of it, but people and relationships unfold and so rather than making a snap judgement and rigidly sticking to it regardless of what happens next, we have to be open to getting to know and understand people, with the caveat being that some won’t even make it past a date or few, regardless of how good a time we think we’ve had with them.
It won’t be one thing that makes someone ‘it’; it will be a series of things. Even if we see what we think is an indicator of potential early on, as the relationship unfolds, we won’t have to carry on as if it was a UFO sighting that we’re now trying to get them to verify by attempting to make them demonstrate the behaviour or intentions that we haven’t seen again.
If our impression was on point, it will be converted into a fact due to it being consistently demonstrated over time.
Believing that we ‘should’ know immediately is a trap because ultimately, we’re living by a [faux] rule that has no basis.
It’s unrealistic to expect us to have world class detective skills, able to tell at a glance or certainly within the time it takes to have a drink and maybe a meal, whether somebody is Mr or Miss Right. It’s not a skill that we need to develop because there is no getting around the fact that we need to be vulnerable and show up if we want to get to know others and to be known.
We’re only putting the pressure on us to play Columbo because we’re on some level scared of getting things wrong and intimacy.
It’s also unfair to get mad at ourselves and others because they didn’t turn around and tell us from the outset, ‘Baby, I’m gonna give you X amount of dates and we’re going to have a good time and then you’re not gonna hear from me again / it’s gonna fizzle out / I’m gonna go back to my ex / I’m going to turn into an assclown’. Not gonna happen.
Having a good time on a date isn’t an automatic precursor to more dates nor does it mean that we’re in it for the same reasons or that we can pat ourselves on the back, safe in the knowledge that if any problems were going to show themselves, that it would have by now.
Going on the first or a few dates looking for red flags or what I call code amber and red alerts and not getting any, doesn’t mean that there won’t be in future. It doesn’t mean that there will but what it does mean is that unless you have a pattern of crossing your own boundaries and entering into questionable situations from the outset where you ignore feedback that you’re getting from your own body, mind, and emotions or from that person’s actions (or lack of them), you need to chill out and let your sense of self including your boundaries, do the work.
It’s unrealistic to expect fast confirmation of there being no red flags or to expect that what we’ve seen so far should be a permanent statement of the future.
People and relationships unfold.
If you are fairly certain about who you are, are not investing your entire self-esteem into every date in a do-or-die fashion, and you’re someone who is willing to recognise that dating is more about filtering out while having fun along the way than it is about trying to make a relationship fly with every person who expresses interest or who you feel attraction to, you will take your time in getting invested.
You will still undoutedly feel a level of disappointment if someone who you felt as if you got on with, never calls again or it fizzles out, but due to your boundaries, you won’t have been attached to the outcome nor will you be beating you up for having ‘screwed up’, as if you botched the job of a lifetime with an employer.
Trust is a gamble. We have to gamble on ourselves and we also have to gamble on others in order to access benefits and resources that we couldn’t on our own. As we don’t know someone we go on a date with and we’re only getting to know them, it’s too much to carry on as if we’re taking this massive risk but also as if our whole being is on the line if we ‘get it wrong’. This is what creates anxiety and makes dating so stressful.
If we embrace healthy boundaries for us, we don’t need to be hypervigilant because we can relax and enjoy our relationships and experiences, safe in the knowledge that when we experience discomfort, we’ll act, and that when how we see things isn’t how they turn out to be, we’ll adjust and learn from it.
Your thoughts?
Want the lowdown on how to recognise a loving partner? Check out my new book, Love, Care, Trust & Respect.
Comments
Sallysue says
Natalie you are a hazard to my health girl. Your UFO line had me laughing hysterically while hiccuping and eating dinner. Love it. So true. I think we can get stuck because we blame ourselves for being “wrong” about the person when they turn out to be different than what we thought or assumed. It’s our “fault” so we deserve the situation. But oh course we don’t.
Tiffany says
Natalie,
The timing of this is so perfect, and I thank you! I just got back into the dating game after a three year hiatus. I have been so anxious about making bad choices, that I have been having a hard time relaxing in knowing that I can trust myself as things unfold. Also, red flags were obvious early on with all the guys I went out with, but I found myself doubting my own judgment. Turns out I was spot on every time. I’ve also called them out, ended things, and then found myself feeling bad about it afterward. I’m definitely experiencing some growing pains in getting back out there. Thank you again for all you do!
Tiffany
HappyAgain says
Got together with this guy to go for a walk at the park, chatted in person, by phone and text and had scheduled the next couple meet ups until we were at a coffee shop talking and a woman with a big butt came in and he literally stared at her butt the ENTIRE time she was in line, as she waited for her drink and once she was fixing it to her liking. It was astounding his commitment to stare at her butt while sitting with me! Lol. I can laugh to myself because i had 0 commitment to him, he unfolded. But certainly i lost respect for him and when she left he brought up our plans for the next day and i said those are cancelled, i did not explain further because he knew why. Later he text me saying “i hope we are good and if it wasnt that it would have been something else”. Strange comment i thought but i said we are good and did a winking emoji.
Noquay says
Unless it’s something very blatant such as someone being totally inappropriate, not having the slightest resemblance to photos, rude behavior or speech, most red flags do take time to suss out. Financial situation/responsibility, family issues, health issues unless severe, whether you’re on the same page; these things can take months, even years to find out. Also, some folk deliberately misrepresent who they are to reel you in, get attention; no fault of yours. After a year and a half, I see some amber flags in my current rship regarding level of long term commitment, lifestyle differences. I am aware of them. As I don’t intend to remain in this area longer than 1-2 years, I am not willing to get “out there” while here, as quality older men are very hard to find. I am aware of my doubts but live with them. A relationship leading to marriage/cohabitation is not possible here given my values and lifestyle. As Tiffany alluded to, we tend to ignore the red flags we see. I would say we tend to ignore our gut because often we can’t say exactly why someone makes us uneasy. Stepping back, paying attention, not investing emotionally are good courses of action until “it” becomes clear. I often chastised myself for snap judgements of folk that gave me the whimmies, potential partners, family, and community folk. Turned my feelings were spot on though the reasons often took a lot of time to surface.
Karen says
Slightly off topic, except it does involve dating as a crap-shoot.
About 15 years ago, I joined an informal making friends and/or dating site and met several pleasant but not very interesting people.
But one I met in person will make the lousy date record books.
The details are not that important, but kind of funny: She wore a ton of cheap cologne, and she was dressed in all black cowboy clothes, pointy black cowboy boots and a big rodeo belt buckle. She was new to Texas so I figured she was trying out “the look.” Texans don’t dress like that unless they actually work on a ranch or the rodeo is in town, but I didn’t mention it because I didn’t really care–she was oafish and nothing would have suited her potato shaped body.
We ordered dinner and she monopolized the conversation, talking about how horrible her ex was. After 45 minutes, she finally took a breath and I jumped in and said, “You realize, I hope, that talking non-stop about your ex on a first date is sort of a guarantee that there’s not going to be a second date, right?” I smiled. She sort of chuckled and apologized. Then she started right back in on the ex, while noisily sucking the brains out of her heads-on shrimp. Who eats the freaking brains out of a shrimp head? It was gross and the slurping noise didn’t help.
I butt in. “When did your relationship end, anyway?”
“Eight years ago,” she replied.
I was so repulsed I didn’t bother to challenge the absurdity of this dud’s self absorption and obliviousness to her dining partner’s stifled yawns and frequent watch checking.
As we left the restaurant, she said, “Before you go, you have to see my car. It’ so hot you’ll want to marry me.”
I looked at my watch and said, “Yeah, okay, but let’s see it quickly because I have to go.”
It was a red, late model Mustang. It was basic model–nothing you don’t see in any parking lot. It certainly did not put me in a mood to shake hands with her, much less marry old brain breath.
She said, “Hey, I’m glad we met because I’m moving into a new house and it’s a two story and I need help moving some heavy furniture upstairs.” By then I was beyond bored and slipping into intense dislike.
I said, “Sorry, I’m not a mover but you can find lots of them in the phone book.”
When I got home, I changed the contact name for her phone number to “No Thanks,” in case she ever called again, I’d know not to answer.
It joined the others, “No way,” “Ixnay”, “OMG no!” “Mustache,” etc.
Flash forward to last week, when a personal ad sort of caught my eye.
We exchanged a few e-mails and the woman’s punctuation and grammar were fairly good, but she seemed not to have much of a sense of humor. I was still mildly curious though, so I said, “Your picture gets mine.”
An amber light came on when she said, “I prefer to get to know someone from the inside, first, and if I like that, then we can meet and see for ourselves what we look like.”
I said, “No offense, but I’m not going to exfoliate, do my hair, iron clothes, put on makeup and drive to some restaurant in the suburbs, only to discover a gargoyle sitting there. You know how the Internet is.”
She acted like she didn’t mean no pic exchange before meeting (although that is exactly what she said), so instead she said, “Oh no, of course we’d exchange pictures before meeting in person.”
I was already getting the creeps, so I said, “Look, let’s dispense with the traditional x days of e-mail, then x days of texting, then a phone call. Here’s my number, call me if you feel like it.”
About 15 minutes later, my phone rang.
The caller ID said, “No Thanks.”
ROTFLMFAO!!