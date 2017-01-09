People Pleasing & Breaking Up With Dignity Are Mutually Exclusive

One of the biggest barriers to making the decision to break up, staying broken up, or breaking up with your self-esteem in tow, is people pleasing in an attempt to influence and control the other person’s feelings and behaviour.
In this situation, you think that you’re being ‘nice’, ‘loving’ etc., but when you examine what’s behind the thoughts, feelings and actions that encompass your patterns and habits in this area, what becomes apparent is that trying to be The Good Girl/Guy, is a means of avoiding and running from other feelings that you’re afraid to confront.
Here’s why: People pleasing is about doing what are often theoretically good things, but for the wrong reasons. Until the hidden agenda is revealed, it keeps you stuck in a painful loop where you’re trying to get it met while also blaming that person directly or indirectly for why you’re still there and suffering.
Now, that’s not to say that this person isn’t potentially saying or doing things that play into your propensity to be liked at all costs, but it is this lack of awareness about what’s behind your behaviour that drives you to keep engaging or certainly delaying on doing the right thing. Basically, it’s not that this person is The Best Thing Since Sliced Bread.
Are you being ‘nice’, ‘loving’ etc., because it’s a healthy connection, or are your pleasing activities motivated by the fear of confronting certain feelings/responsibilities and taking the next step and moving forward?
Here’s how you find out: What do you consistently feel about or around this person? Anxious, resentful, guilty, angry, vengeful, blame, shame, sad, victimised, powerless, helpless, owed, obliged, rage, or even depressed? If you’re experiencing reoccurring visits from any of these emotions, these are notifications that you are doing you a disservice and that the boundaries are very blurred or absent between you and this person.
You cannot make loving, caring, respectful, trusting decisions for you, never mind another person, if the boundaries are absent or blurred, because it makes you unable to distinguish your feelings, actions, personality and character from theirs.
Healing and moving forward with love is only going to happen when you are honest about the baggage behind these feelings.
When I struggled to break up and in some instances, do No Contact, it’s because I experienced feelings associated with abandonment, which I then fed with various thoughts and action habits that exacerbated those feelings further. It’s no wonder I struggled to have endings when I was responding as if I were running the risk of alienating a parent and experiencing a devastating wound.
Breaking up and letting go isn’t supposed to be easy but they’re a necessary part of life. Without loss, we don’t grieve and make space for something else that we didn’t anticipate. We don’t heal pain, fear and guilt and we’re often unaware of the impact that this emotional baggage has had. If we’re always clinging even when we know that a person and the relationship we have with them makes us less of who we are not more, we are settling for less.
Ask yourself: Who would I be without the drama of this relationship or my habits?
Life comes with some uncomfortable choices as part of the package. At some point you become aware of the importance of being loved, cared for, trusted and respected, not just by others but by you at the same time.
If you keep trying to be liked at all costs, when you are faced with uncomfortable but necessary decisions around boundaries, you will be stuck between a rock and a hard place. You will become so obsessed with the other person’s opinion of you and how you think they might feel, which incidentally, has very little to do with the truth and is more about your projections, that you will deeply compromise you. In trying to take care of their feelings and behaviour, you will neglect your own, ending up out of like and love with you. This becomes even more painful when it becomes apparent that the object of your angst is not going to lose themselves over you in the way that you’re prepared to over them. It’s a duff deal.
With all the best will in the world, you could lay yourself out on a sacrificial alter for this person, and they’re still going to think what they’re going to think, feel what they’re going to feel, and do what they’re going to do.
A breakup has to hurt before it doesn’t.
There may come a time when you can both be genuine friends or stay in touch periodically, but that time, along with your healing, will never come, if you keep screwing you over and expecting them to act or feel differently to make you feel better about it.
It’s all very well trying to be nice, loving, patient, understanding, empathetic etc., but it’s too much for someone who does not conduct themselves in that way towards you, to keep expecting you to continue as if they do. Giving these things to someone else though, must not come at the cost of giving them to you.
You can be nice, loving etc., without people pleasing and that’s by, wait for it– accepting that person for they are instead of trying to make them into who you’d prefer them to be. When you accept them, wholly and fully, you can see why you loved and liked them but you can acknowledge the factors that communicate that the relationship isn’t going to work.
Work on it
- What’s the baggage behind it? Locate the experience(s) of abandonment, rejection, disappointment or anger that’s blinding you in this situation. Acknowledge the impact that these experiences are having on your present-day thinking, feeling and behaviour.
- What are you trying to avoid? Identify the feelings, perceptions, responsibilities etc., that you’re running from. For example: you might be running from feelings of being ‘not good enough’, or avoiding committing to what you really need and want. What are you trying to be in control of? e.g. Uncertainty, them spontaneously combusting into someone else.
- How is this avoidance manifesting itself? List the specific things that you’re being and doing as part of this habit so that you’re aware, not just of the cost, but also the habit itself. This is your disappointment cycle. Now, when you’re, for instance, about to pretend to be friends even though this inevitably results in you feeling ashamed and berating you, you can say, ‘That would be me trying to avoid those feelings of being disliked by my peers at school’, and you can pull yourself into the present and have some compassion for your current and younger self.
- What can you do for you? I learned to talk me off the proverbial ledge of my freakouts. I stopped chasing fear noise and I reminding myself that my ex wasn’t my daddy or mommy. I stopped tricking myself, acknowledging where I was trying to be in control of him because I was afraid of taking command of me and saying no to my tantrums. By saying no to destructive stuff, I also learned that having boundaries is how we show love for ourselves and others. I also discovered that worrying made no difference because contrary to my ego’s opinion, he and I were not hooked up to each other’s minds and emotions. I’d worry about him not liking me or hurting him, he’d be letting me know that he’d happily get into my pants or doing something that reminding me that he was all about himself. What was there to fear? Doing things designed to avoid/control is different to what you do to take care of you and spark loving feelings.
- Commit to healing the baggage behind the habits in this breakup. Let the fallout from trying to be ‘nice’ and ‘pleasing’ be the wake-up call that it is to address the root cause of your people pleasing habits. Whether it’s through self-exploration and other support and resources you might draw on, or with the help of a professional, make this commitment a higher priority than being liked by ‘everyone’ or by this particular person. Think about how you want to feel, not just right this minute or in a few days or hours, but how you want to feel in future. You can only see a little bit of the road in front of you but there’s a great deal beyond what you see. Don’t sacrifice a loving future or present, to keep catering to the past.
Some Baggage Reclaim resources and books you might find useful: My Feelings Diary and Unsent Letter guides, both available for free from my downloads section. My latest book Love, Care, Trust & Respect, for guidance on loving relationships and how to get there, plus The No Contact Rule.
Comments
Lily says
Hi everyone. Great post Natalie! It is amazing and so timely. I have had some really good weeks healing and have found a new position! so am moving on!!
But I will be doing the exercises you posted about here to help with healing the additional baggage of this breakup.
My people pleasing here to try to make-up for my (legitimate) blow up at him two years ago has been the worst. And he’s continued to spin it like I am the heartbroken loser, while I have continued to try to repair things. People pleasing has made him feel better and more powerful and me feel worse and worse, even though I never deserved any of this from the start: I have created this extra pain for myself.
I have to forgive myself for this people pleasing, but I also have to stop doing it! Life has taught many of us women to always be nice. And in this situation, the one time I was “not nice” and told him what I really thought of his behaviour, he scurried away. Being nice since then was my continued effort to salvage our relationship, but it resulted in exacerbating what was already apparent if I stopped and just payed attention: I was the only one who making an effort to repair things and the only one who cared.
By making extra efforts to be good to him, he continued to exonerate himself from any wrongdoing and brush off his shitty behaviour to me because I was demonstrating that it wasn’t that bad (it was) and I was so in love that I was willing to settle for less (when I deserved/deserve WAY better!). I was trying to “nice” my way into keeping an illusion alive.
But, of course, it didn’t work anyways. And like Natalie says, left me feeling like I had totally abandoned myself. He seemed to relish in watching me squirm, but beyond that, people pleasing for the last two years has been one big exercise in watching myself try to turn a real (shitty) situation and a person with real flaws into the amazing person/relationship that I thought it was when we were together and have built up in my head that it could be again. It was an illusion! If one “calling out” for real behaviour was enough to scare this man away so that he no longer talks to me and treats me like garbage, there was nothing real here to begin with. Seriously. I need to write that on a sticky note and stick it on my forehead!. And trying to over-nice it for the last while reallyprevented me from calling it what it was and moving on sooner.
But I have been getting stronger and strong these past six months and particularly in the last couple, I have been making extra efforts to move on. I will be continuing to work on myself (including going through the bullets above and really spending sometime with this).
Thank you so so much Natalie! For always helping put things in perspective and for everyone here sharing their inspiring stories and advice and continuing to be a support. xo
SilverCloud says
EEEEEEP! I just received your new book, Nat, and my fourth copy of Mr Unavailable and the FallbackGirl (I devour every copy making them illegible, i.e., they go with me in my in the bed, the bath tub, everywhere).
I am so excited to begin reading Mr Unavailable for the fourth time (it is one of my favorite books), it gives women who have that pesky (and sometimes ferocious) addiction to bad men a chance at life, as pursing jerks will eat your life and leave one nothing.
Anyhow, your new book was/is such a fantastic idea. You are one of my all time favorite writers. (I order your paperback books from Amazon and they are so affordable and arrive super quickly–just when I need them).
Thank you, you are a gift to humanity.
Nell says
So it appears Mr Nice Guy is not quite as nice and available as I thought. My fault, I guess, for trying to see something that wasn’t there. Just been out for a birthday party with a group from the office, including Mr Nice Guy and our female, very dynamic,very intelligent boss. I’m no body language expert but his body language screamed “familiar” with our boss and her body language wasn’t exactly freezing him out which leads me to think there is something more going on. This angers more than upsets me as she’s apparently happily married and yet it appears she’s not against dangling young men on the end of a string. I’m not as yet sure whether they’re having an affair or she just likes the attention.
I’m not sad at the loss really as I think I probably dodged a bullet here, but I’m frustrated and frankly disappointed my spidey senses got this so wrong. It all looked so promising – same interests and sense of humour, he didn’t seem opposed to my career goals, we genuinely laugh until it hurts etc and yet the result is the same. He gets distracted by someone else or perhaps he wasn’t that interested to begin with and I didn’t see the red flags. Thankfully we never got so far that things might be awkward (self-preservation kicking in, maybe I always knew?) but it sure is another time I’d very much like to understand WTF is going on inside a guy’s head.
Any thoughts, ladies and gents?
Crystal says
Trust your instincts now. What your boss does is not your concern, how he treats you is. Don’t ignore his behaviour at that event. If you sense he isn’t committed to you, pay attention to that. Talk to him about it and don’t ignore what he says or his body language when he’s talking to you.
misspriscilla says
Men generally can’t be *emotionally* attached to more than 1 woman (current, past or present) at a time. Mr. Nice Guy may *like* you and all, and may be available sexually to you, but you already know that he is emotionally invested in “her,” not you. Mmmmm. . . further, sounds like she knows this and is playing with him, perhaps not as “happily married” as it seems on the surface?
Sorry.
Nell says
No need for apologies at all, you’re right!
I need to trust my instincts – something is way off between them. I believe I may have had a lucky escape. I can deal with him not being interested in me to be honest, as I’ve developed enough self-love to realise I really am worthy of a loving, equal partnership with a complete nutjob Sci Fi fan like me (thanks Natalie, you didn’t pull punches in Mr Unavailable!).
What actually upsets me most – I think – is my perceived betrayal by my boss. Not because she knew I was interested in Mr (Ex) Nice Guy as I don’t believe it was that obvious and she purposefully “stole” him, but more that I thought she was better than this. She’s bright, hilariously funny, and darn good at her job. She’s really invested in me, helping me develop my skills. I actually found her quite an inspiration. And now I’m struggling to see her that way and it ruddy well hurts. I perhaps shouldn’t have put her on a pedestal but I work in such a male dominated environment it was reassuring to have a strong female role model I could look up to.
Sigh. 🙁
Crystal says
Oh, that sucks Nell. I can’t respect cheaters either. Is it possible they just had a relationship before she got married?
Nell says
It’s not a very pleasant situation to be in, I agree, it sucks!
She’s been married for about 10 years (very happily I thought) and he’s in his mid 20s so slightly younger than me, about 10 years younger than her. A friend outside my organisation wonders if she’s maybe trying to prove to herself she’s still got “it”.
That said, I have no actual proof beyond their odd, out of character interaction at the bar – they seem professional at work. I could have read this completely wrong but alarm bells are clanging like crazy in my head and I’ve learnt not to ignore them!
Possum says
As Nat says, peoplenunfold over time, so I don’t think you have missed any red flags, you have picked up on them and paid attention. And you also said “thankfully things didn’t get so far that it would become awkward”, so a good time to be paying attention and noticing a red flag. Particularly as you work together…. so I think you have done really well to notice these issues early!
Nat also talks about having common interests vs common values, you talked about your common interests, do you know his and your values are? Perhaps you value respecting your dating partner and not flirting with others while he doesn’t value that so much?
Nell says
Possum, you make some excellent points there about Values vs. Interests. Looking back at our interaction I realized we never really spoke about values, more stuff we like and enjoy, like films and other geeky stuff. Another valuable lesson for me.
I’m a little hurt, yes,but actually think I may have escaped what could have become an awkward difficult situation had I not realized there was something else going on in the background.
I’m still not 100% sure what that something else is but I’m trusting myself this time and taking a biiiiig step back. IF there is something going on and they’re found out they’ll both be in trouble (her in particular) as our organization has very strict policy against line management relationships. I want nothing to do with it when/if it happens. I shall lick my slightly wounded pride in peace!
Consistent says
Hello everyone – I’ve recently discovered BR and think it’s great but just wanted to ask, is this for women only? I’m a guy but I’m in a very similar situation with a n EU girl!
MillionReasons says
“Painful loop” is correct. To keep MUA in my life I have to be nice, relaxed, and responsive. In return he cycles from attraction to interaction to rejection. But, how do I feel when we are together? I feel like the most incredible, funny, smart, desirable person in the world. When he leaves he takes the emotional content of my heart and tucks it into his back pocket until he needs to see me again.
We were friends for a significant period of time. Then attraction took over and neither of us said “no”. I have a strong investment in his opinion of me. He has been through a lot. I try to have good zen and be a source of comfort to him; my apprehension is that he will disappear if he can apply the term demanding to me.
Natalie, I have been reading here for about a month, having found you through tinybuddha.com. Reading CYO last night made me laugh, cry, ruminate and recover repressed memories. Thank you.
MillionReasons says
Correction: the book I read last night was “Fantasy”.
Crystal says
What does MUA stand for?
Tundra Woman says
Wait one-You HAVE “disappeared!” Listen to yourself: (when I’m with him)”…I feel like the most incredible, funny, smart, desirable person in the world…(he leaves and takes) the emotional content of my heart and tucks it into his back pocket..” You mean like in the same general vicinity where he puts his wallet??
“I have a strong investment in his opinion of me.” Well, who’d a thunk it??!
(And then it gets scarier yet. Aye)
I don’t know what MUA means either but I think it has something to do with an unspoken excuse a la “he has been through a lot.” Which I guess it a Get Outta Jail Free card for anyone who has ever stubbed their toe on the footboard while attempting to sneak away from the scene of the Mutually (mis)Understood Assignation.
You know, all those wonderful feelings he has absolute control over (apparently)? Well, they’re coming from YOU. Self-generated. Have you seen your Self lately? Think: Where did you see that Self last-if at all? Go back there. That’s where ya need to start. Obviously you have the capacity to generate these kinds of feelings so there’s hope here. Believe it or not, he’s not the generator of all these goodies-you are. In your head. THEY DO NOT EXIST IN REALITY-OR IN HIM. Please remember professional Booty Calls are also left alone until “he needs to see” them-but at least they get paid. In the meantime, you can’t even “comfort” your own Self-so the only thing you have to give anyone else is a dilemma: “Fill me up on high test (oooo, an oxytocin fix!) and lemme know how much I owe ya” with a gas tank that leaks like a sieve. Runnin on empty isn’t conducive to zen so much as zed: Zero self-respect. Zero self-confidence. Zero understanding of your own needs, wants, desires, *where they really originate from* or how to dare even ask for someone to JOIN WITH you in celebrating these same human needs. Because if you ask, he might accuse you of being “demanding” and “disappear.” This isn’t a relationship: It’s a “Take Me Away” fantasy writ in million candlewatt power on a blank slate you’ve used to project all kinds of stellar qualities and magic Shazam *you need to believe* he alone possesses. Meanwhile, objectively the guy “needs” a toothbrush and clean shorts.
A relationship that’s fear based is like a dog whose behavior is fear based: Sooner or later they’re gonna bite ya no matter how “nice” or “zen”you are to them. Without some serious remediation of the underlying cause the result will remain the same. If you continue to stay where you are, I hope you can afford some more serious pain-and seriously expensive co-pays. Do you have any concept of an upper limit on how much you’re willing to pay to play, to get another opportunity to be the Other Woman to his already expansive and ever-expanding Ego? To be his personal helium to inflate his Ego?
Keep reading and start applying, OK? This post was tailored by Ms. N just for you and this kind of…situation. Insight alone is not enough to stop digging your own grave any deeper. Please, stop here. Take a well deserved and “life affirming” break for some serious “hmmm.” And ask yourself while you’re at it what is it about *your own needs to “fix”* that are being met by confusing love with pity.
I have a feeling your concept of a “demand” is somewhere around “Please pass the salt when you’re done with it, if you don’t mind and if you think I deserve some and if the moon is in waining gibbous with Libra in retrograde and Venus is rising, OK? No? That’s OK too-after all, that salt and shaker has been through a lot.”
Good luck-yes, you can so do this. But this guy? He coulda been anyone as long as you continue to believe only some “he” can ring your bell. Guess what? You already have the bell and YOU get to decide who you wish to share making that clapper clap *with*-not *at*-you. Otherwise, from simply a practical point of view you run a not insignificant risk of an MD shoving a long needle in your butt after a serious discussion of STD transmission. Yeah. Ouch. Especially when it could have been avoided with the judicious application of Reality.
C’mon, I know you can make room in your life for your own uniquely lovely Self that’s just begging to be heard-and respected. (Besides, I also know you can generate at least some of those same good feelings in under 3 minutes-and that’s from a Cold Start. Just sayin)
misspriscilla says
Wow, so direct and deadly-on, TW. Natalie’s original and what others have said make me thing of that “people pleasing” = daddy issues and also being modeled to and molded by unhealthy relationships growing up. I mean, if we are going through a lot of drama that is unequal to please a man and he is just raking us in (and over the coals) we really have to ask ourselves what the root of that all is.
Also, I think don’t underestimate the fact that there is emotional unavailability going on on BOTH ends (the pleaser and the pleasee) b/c both parties have shut out their right to having needs met in an authentic way. Because neither recognizes their true needs. Which means, honesty, discussion, sharing and the like, not this random, overboard “pleasing” and “being nice.”
Not wanted to end a relationship with a pleaser (b/c it feels good to keep someone on their toes and, essentially, use them) and to keep a relationship by doing anything to please is equal parts twisted, IMHO.
I meet regularly men who awwwww, just can’t seem to detach from their significant others. To which I respond, I’ll be under you as soon as the ink dries over the divorce papers, but not before, okay? See, she’s doing everything to please him so he’ll stay, and he *stays* but cheats. How many sob stories I have heard about how the wife is no good in one way or another so I can take his side and sleep with him, to which I always ask, but does she wash your dirty undies and roast chicken for you? To which he replies “Yeah, sure, every day” as if it’s nothing to him.
See, *staying* from *pleasing* is no indicator of a good, healthy, mutual relationship with an emotionally available, good, healthy man.
I think it takes a lot of detective work to avoid these types of scenarios, as pleasing type roles are common among women, especially if the father was emotionally unavailable even *slightly* — there’s going to be a hole/void to fill preyed upon by men who groove to such behaviors.
Michele says
Hello ladies,
I am new on here, having just purchased Natalie’s ‘Mr Unavailable’ book and discovered the Baggage Reclaim website.
Well, it seems to have happened again…… After messaging on a dating site for a week or two this guy asked me if I wanted to meet up for drinks. We exchanged numbers, met up and it all seemed to go well, no ‘red flags’, he was nicely attentive without being OTT. When we were going to go our separate ways at the end of the night he was gentlemanly, waiting with me for my bus home to arrive, texting me during my journey saying what a nice time he’d had and asking me to text to say when I was home safely. All normal, all good. We had a further 5 dates after that, dinner, drinks (pictures once). Again, all good so far (no ‘red flags’). We would normally text each other several times a week between dates and he would ask when I was free to meet up again. Our last text contact was last Wednesday, he sent me a message and I answered it. Nothing from him since then, quite unusual, so now I’m thinking that I’ve been ‘ghosted’. I am an intelligent person, not needy, I don’t ever hassle a guy with loads of texts, I don’t text again until I’ve had a reply and I never call a guy when he’s at work. Still, it seems this guy has ‘played’ me.
All along I have been calm and cool, reciprocating this guy’s interest but not being ‘full-on’ in any way. Why the feck has this happened to me, seemingly without any warning?!
Would rather get an explanation from him face-to-face but that doesn’t look likely now….. So, I have drafted a short, calm, dignified text message (with no swearing, no exclamation marks, no caps, nothing unpleasant). When we reach the one-week ‘radio silence’ point later this week I plan to send it to him. I will do this for MYSELF to help me move on and stop thinking about this piss-taker any more. He’s already had more of my mental energy than he deserves, I’ve been racking my brain trying to think of any signs I’ve missed in his behaviour up until his ‘disappearance’. There have even been some tears, I confess. (I know in my mind that he’s not worth even one of my tears, but I’m human and I do feel pain when someone treats me badly). I know that he really ‘isn’t that special’ (as Natalie says), but it’s still pretty raw at the moment. It’s really hard to trust anyone when there seem to be so many idiots like this guy out there! He even has the same first name as an ex of mine who hurt me VERY deeply, though it took him longer to reveal himself as a proper ‘wrong ‘un’ than this latest guy…..
I also know from this site that I would be advised to No Contact this cretin but I do need to send him the one final message I’ve drafted. I’m doing this only for ME, not because I’m expecting him to text back apologising to me and declaring his undying love–Hell, I don’t even expect any response at all. Any ‘man’ (I use the word loosely, as he isn’t acting like an emotionally grown-up man at all) who is doing this sort of thing to women is a coward and will probably never admit to having behaved in a disgusting manner. Once I’ve sent my message it will definitely be full No Contact, believe me! (I promise). I don’t plan to engage with him and accept a load of lame excuses should he bother to get in touch (which is doubtful). This too shall pass, I hope….. I’m SO tired of it all.
Any thoughts on this ladies? Hope to hear back from one (or several) of you.
Sorry we’ve all gone through such a load of crap at the hands of these game-playing, emotionally manipulative, soul-destroying, tosser Unavailables. But I am glad we have this forum to help ourselves (and our fellow sufferers) to slowly heal and try to move on.
All the best to all of you. 🙂 M
Michele says
Please note: By ‘forum’ I mean’t the traditional meaning of the word (a place for discussion), not ‘forum’ in the IT sense. I know this is a blog. Sorry.
Crystal says
Michele,
It’s great that you’ve written out what you’d like to say to him, but I would VERY strongly suggest you think hard about sending it. And decide not to.
Sending it will keep you connected to him, hoping for a reply that might not come. And if he does reply, it will be tempting for you to do the same, and the cycle will continue. Either way: he is still going to be on your mind more than he needs to be and it will delay your getting over him needlessly. Keep your text as a reminder to you that you don’t need him. Break it all off with him now, for your own well-being. You can do it!
Michele says
Hi Crystal,
Nice to ‘meet’ you.
Thanks. I do take your point and understand your reasons for making it and I have debated whether or not to send the message to Mr Time Waster. In this instance I do feel the need to ‘say’ something to him, I think it will be freeing for me actually. (As I’ve given far too much thought as to why he has done this and I will continue to do so without this final communication). After that, end of. No more contact with him. I will never know what’s gone on in his mind but I feel as if just leaving it as is will only serve as some kind of validation of his behaviour. ‘See, it’s not so bad what I did, she doesn’t seem bothered about it’, he’ll think. I know how to cut a toxic person out of my life, I will not engage with him and will be perfectly happy to No Contact him (permanently).
Everyone is different of course, hopefully this will be the right course of action for me (in this case anyway). If not, I will say thanks again to you for having tried to talk me out of it. 🙂
Cheers, M
Crystal says
Good luck whichever way you go. I hope freedom from him comes quickly.
Michele says
Hi Crystal,
Thanks for the good wishes. Tomorrow is the day, I’ll send the message then. I expect A) No reply B) Simply a pathetic ‘Sorry’ (and that’s it) or C) A defensive response because he know’s he’s done wrong and can’t handle admitting that he’s actually not a ‘nice guy’.
Bets anyone? 😉
Wishing all you ladies a drama-free day. M
Rachel (lupie) says
Hi Michelle,
I’m inclined to agree with you on this one. I don’t see any harm in sending a text message if the purpose of it is to conclude matters once and for all. I have, in the past, sent final texts to guys who have treated me badly like yours has, as a means of:
1. Making my feelings clear about their behaviour – especially when I know I won’t have a chance to speak to them face-to-face
2. Letting them know I won’t tolerate their BS any longer
3. To advise them that I’m no longer interested in them/the relationship
4. To instruct them NEVER to contact me again
Sometimes you really need to draw a hard line in order to move forward without any hopes of reconciliation.
I’d be interested to know how he responds to your message (if at all). Please keep us posted. 🙂
Michele says
Hi Rachel,
Thanks. Yes, this is purely my way of ending ‘whatever it was’ with this guy.
It’s funny (more sad than funny actually) how on our last date he was holding my hand at the table and kissed me sweetly as we said our goodbyes at the end of the night. He didn’t do it in a phoney or OTT way either, it all seemed so normal (we’d kissed before and he’d held my hand as we walked). Then to ‘drop-kick’ me like this. Damn, he’s good (at being a two-faced shite)…..
I’ll let you know what (if any) response I get from ‘Mr Wonderful’. 😉 M
misspriscilla says
I’m a little confused — based on the topic, I’m not sure why you’re so upset about a guy disappearing after 5 dates. It’s not a “relationship,” he wasn’t your “boyfriend,” not much is to be expected of a man met on a dating site — except what you described.
Did you try to please him into something or appear perfect and now are upset that he’s now gone, after “all you did”? Was there sex? Were you not adequately prepared that such behavior from a man on the Internet is kinda the norm?
He dumped you with no explaination and you can’t handle that for some reason. Why? Is this a pattern that triggers something for you?
I’m reading into it based on the topic “why am I getting dumped even though I’m so nice to men” — but that isn’t what you specifically stated. NOW THAT would be a reason to be upset, and look further into yourself as to why you feel that way, not the expected behavior of some dating site guy who was a stranger to you before clicking and texting.
Btw, as a musician I meet guys like that all the time. I blow through them like tissues/hankies. I’m not saying it takes a thick skin to deal with it — far from it, as I am very sensitive which it sounds like you may be as well. When you are “nice” and “good” and “pleasing” and “fun,” you don’t expect people to treat you badly in any way, you expect them to gravitate towards you for more of same. But (sh)it happens, more often than not. I learned to really be clear about why somebody would seem to be so interested in me and then. . .nothing, all of a sudden. I know that it feels SO harsh to let go and move on, like ALL the time.
I learned so far that me being upset was some measure of feeling that I’d done everything “right” and didn’t get what I wanted PLUS I wanted more than that person was able to give. It sometimes feels like wondering, “What happened, did I not meet up to their standards? Or did *they* not meet up to *mine*?” I think that I’m learning that the vast majority of people are not meant to be attachments — not as friends or lovers, and that a dinner or show out (or *five*) is just that at that moment (or moments) and nothing more.
So. . .think through things for yourself very carefully, I say. I wouldn’t send a message of any sort, and don’t reply to his, if any.
Sorry if it sounds harsh, I’m learning to balance directness with seeming crude or rude — it’s something I have to do in dealing with loads of the general public — it’s hard, people especially men want pleasing behavior — they go on the attack if that’s not what they get. If you send a message like the one you described, he may attack you in some way — remember, this is not someone you know well.
Elgie R. says
Michele, he changed his mind. That is all that is happened.
Are you saying he is not permitted to change his mind about you? I just watched an episode of “Black Mirror” where society as a whole based personal self-esteem on getting “likes” from others. It created a society of artificial-ness, where people did their best to be super-liked in all encounters – being super-positive with strangers on the elevator and the clerk who gets the coffee….it wasn’t done out of genuine interest in the other person, but more for getting a good rating from them after the encounter was over.
Michele, you seem to be living or dying by whether or not this man is still showing a high intense “like” for you. His frequent texting became key to you approving of yourself – that is bad, that is the problem.
Chill out, girl. Stop demanding that he explain why he has slowed down his texts to you. It happens. It has nothing to do with your worth. There is no need for you to send a Grand Statement of your “relationship status”. Besides, aren’t you really just trying to elicit some response from him – any response? You need a text fux..oops..fix….text fix.
My feeling is, if you let it be, he will come around again…in a month or two. His actions clearly say he wants things to be casual.
If he is a game player, he may be testing you, to see how much you will do to keep him interested. He text-bombs you for a few weeks, then shuts off the spigot, and waits to see how you react.
Sometimes we fall in love with “attention”, not even realizing that we are not really in love with the *person*. If what you really crave is consistency, this is not the man for you.
And – My guess is that MUA is Mr. Unavailable
Kookie says
I love that show , Elgie R! I’m a bit of an anxious mess about society after watching sometimes. But it helps me use all the technologies in my life mindfully now
Michele says
Hi misspriscilla,
I don’t care if he replies in a defensive, even abusive manner or (more likely) doesn’t reply at all. That’s not the point. I will do this for ME and only me, he will probably read it (out of sheer curiosity) and delete it. Maybe something will register in his brain, maybe it won’t. At least I will ‘say my bit’, not just ‘wear it’ and suffer in complete silence. It’s a very measured message, not any sort of mad rant (I don’t do those). IF he does reply, I will read it and delete it (whatever it is) and that’ll be that.
My ‘experiment’ with online dating is relatively recent and I take what the guys say on there with a handful of salt. I am in no way naive.
As for the length of time of our acquaintance or the number of dates we went on, I think it’s a bit irrelevant. It is hurtful when anyone treats you badly whether you’ve known them for weeks or many years, whether it’s dates, mates, family or work colleagues–people either treat other people with respect or they don’t.
misspriscilla says
Hi Michelle — Yeah, that’s an angle, my understanding of what you’re saying is taking your power back. I agree that it feels hurtful when people behave weird.
I think what I have learned is that emotional unavailability creates strange behavior, it doesn’t matter how long you’ve known the person, I agree that it’s there or it isn’t. Losing any investment, even if it’s “good behavior,” like, “I treated you with respect for however long, how come you didn’t do the same, huh?”? Feels wrong.
That’s why, for example in my small dealings with the “music business” where, as an amateur I thought things would be happy and free and about getting together and loving music. The very second I discovered that it wasn’t, and that even as a casual player I could be manipulated by men, I resorted to putting things in writing and stating my expectations upfront through my website. Like “Hey, great to meetcha! Great, the idea of getting together! Read this, this is who I am, okay?” And if they don’t bother to even check out my website well, caveat emptor, you get what you pay for — I know that I’m not dealing with someone who cares about ME but wants some other hidden, unstated need met. To control, to feel superior, to get sex — whatever it is, it’s bound to be strange, not music.
As humans, not robots, feeling feelings can bring out the worst in us. Emotionally unavailable people tend to act strange when things get real, over time.
So. . .I’m not saying being so “hardcore” like I do out of necessity in certain situations in future, but as you go along in future, perhaps stating your expectations of getting to know someone upfront would help. That way, it’s more clear to you and them that their behavior is about THEM, not you.
Have you tried just asking guys upfront, kind of screening them, if you will, if they’ve ever “ghosted” someone they were dating? And stating that you feel very uncomfortable continuing to interact with someone who has done that in the past, and might do it to you? And that you’d like a phone call, or last meal or whatever if they don’t want to see you anymore?
I guess I’m trying to say in a rather longwinded way, don’t just “expect” things, good behavior or whatever of people you don’t know. Find some way, however awkwardly, to state your needs, wishes and desires, to own them. Don’t make others responsible for your feelings — people you don’t know, who don’t know you. That’s a setup for perpetual pain, especially if you continue to “date” online men and otherwise complete strangers you and no one you know has met previously.
It’s been clumsy for me to navigate social relationships with a sense of self (e.g. not be so pleasing, to be say, disagreeable at times if only to show different sides of my personality) but eventually well worth the journey. I don’t go by “rules” of “respect” any more, just to be “agreeable” and “nice” and expect the same back from people who really, truly, can’t give that to me.
Based on what we’re talking about relative to the topic Natalie opened — being automatically, as if on autopilot, “pleasing” to people is a NO — some discernment and detective work about the situations we find ourselves in with what types of people is necessary as well. It’s like, don’t bend over backwards to be any kind of way with new folks, suss ’em out with due dilligence. That way, we’re not so taken aback by strange behavior, maybe, and not expecting something not in keeping with the (awful) truth of who that person truly is just because we were “so nice to them”
Michele says
Hi Miss P,
Yeah, it would be a great time (and energy) saver if we could simply ask a guy if he’d ‘ghosted’, stood someone up, cheated, etc. and he would give us an honest answer to make it easier to make an informed decision as to whether to continue dating him. Unfortunately, in most cases you probably would not receive an honest answer, it would ‘freak him out’ and he would beat a hasty (and cowardly) retreat. He’d tell himself, ‘She’s too demanding’ or ‘She’s getting “way too heavy” about things’. Too bad really……….nice idea.
I wish a neon sign would just appear over these guys’ heads: ‘Mr Passive Aggressive’, ‘Mr Time Waster’, ‘Mr Two-Faced’, ‘Mr Married and Hasn’t Told You’ (!), ‘Mr Still Needs His Mummy’, ‘Mr “Separated” (but not really)’………….. The ‘selection’ of signs would be endless. Until, maybe one day, from out of the crowd ‘Mr Actual Grown-Up, Emotionally Mature, Respectful, Ready to Start a Mutually Fulfilling Relationship’ appears. Then witness the ‘stampede’ of women trying to get to this one Golden Ticket of a man. 😉 M
misspriscilla says
Hi Michelle — Yeah, that’s an angle, my understanding of what you’re saying is taking your power back. I agree that it feels hurtful when people behave weird.
I think what I have learned is that emotional unavailability creates strange behavior, it doesn’t matter how long you’ve known the person, I agree that it’s there or it isn’t. Losing any investment, even if it’s “good behavior,” like, “I treated you with respect for however long, how come you didn’t do the same, huh?”? Feels wrong.
That’s why, for example in my small dealings with the “music business” the very second I discovered that it wasn’t about loving music, and that even as a casual player I could be manipulated by men, I resorted to putting things in writing and stating my expectations upfront through my website. Like “Hey, great to meetcha! Great, the idea of getting together! Read this, this is who I am, okay?” And if they don’t bother to even check out my website well, caveat emptor, you get what you pay for — I know that I’m not dealing with someone who cares about ME but wants some other hidden, unstated need met. To control, to feel superior, to get sex — whatever it is, it’s bound to be strange, not music.
As humans, not robots, feeling feelings can bring out the worst in us. Emotionally unavailable people tend to act strange when things get real, over time.
So. . .I’m not saying being so “hardcore” like I do out of necessity in certain situations in future, but as you go along in future, perhaps stating your expectations of getting to know someone upfront would help. That way, it’s more clear to you and them that their behavior is about THEM, not you.
Have you tried just asking guys upfront, kind of screening them, if you will, if they’ve ever “ghosted” someone they were dating? And stating that you feel very uncomfortable continuing to interact with someone who has done that in the past, and therefore might do it to you? And that you’d like a phone call, or last meal or whatever if they don’t want to see you anymore?
I guess I’m trying to say in a rather longwinded way, don’t just “expect” things, good behavior or whatever of people you just met. Find some way, however awkwardly, to state your needs, wishes and desires, to own them. Don’t make others responsible for your feelings — people you don’t know, who don’t know you. That’s a setup for perpetual pain, especially if you continue to “date” online men and otherwise complete strangers you and no one you know has met previously.
It’s been clumsy for me to navigate social relationships with a sense of self (e.g. not be so pleasing, to be say, disagreeable at times if only to show different sides of my personality and not seem “perfect” — doesn’t exist!) but eventually well worth the journey. I don’t go by “rules” of “respect” any more, just to be “agreeable” and “nice” and expect the same back from people who really, truly, can’t give that to me.
Based on what we’re talking about relative to the topic Natalie opened — being automatically, as if on autopilot, “pleasing” to people is a NO — some discernment and detective work about the situations we find ourselves in with what types of people is necessary as well. It’s like, don’t bend over backwards to be any kind of way with new folks, suss ’em out with due dilligence. That way, we’re not so taken aback by strange behavior, maybe, and not expecting something not in keeping with the (awful) truth of who that person truly is just because we were “so nice to them”
Kookie says
miss priscilla,
i see where you coming from. sometimes it actually takes great courage to politely and calmly explain to someone that their behaviour was not acceptable to you , regardless of what they do with that information.
i don’t believe you have ulterior motives of trying to keep connected in a situation that doesn’t work for you. i struggle a lot with that myself. think nat has a post about how some of us prefer radio silence over vulnerability. we’re more likely to go the route of just abruptly “cutting everyone off” , but as with anything it’s not the action itself that makes anything unhealthy but the intention about it. i think if your intentions are in order, do what what feels right to you.
seems you value manners which is why his behaviour bothered you. you can recognise that not everyone rolls with manners and they are different to you but i get that part of staying true to your good manners would be letting someone know why you’re not talking to them anymore and not just hinting. but if you don’t really give a shoot about being well mannered to people who aren’t well mannered to you that’s fine too! just check your intentions either way.
Catwestfield says
MUA married unavailable man, the very worst type of man to be involved with, believe me, three years on and I still bare the scars
Wheatfields says
I have been reading through these posts recently because a failed relationship has been brought back into my face because I have to see this person fairly often now. I did avoid any place where he would be for several months after he stood me up and then ignored me. Yes, his behavior was hot and cold, yes I was an idiot to fall for him and YES!!! I know that now, but as Coach Corey Wayne says on his video coaching website (for men), “attraction is not an option.” We are attracted to who we are attracted to and that is mostly out of our control. (Coach Corey’s videos are really excellent for men and women.)
Anyway, since coming back into our social circle at the request of a mutual friend who kept insisting that I should move on and move past this – I have seen this ex-interest behaving as tho he had swallowed a porcupine, very emotionally distraught and beaten down. He was not the same man I saw last August, strong and confident and happy. This was a broken man. We have been reasonably friendly and he has even *sort of* apologized but not really directly. Slowly, in the last two weeks he has gotten his confidence back and now seems alot more stronger and – well, now he is back to his old ways of ignoring me and acting like I don’t exist. Sometimes I like you, sometimes I ignore you. Come close, go away, I adore you, I don’t see you. Good times.
The whole thing is incredibly sad to me because he won’t communicate with me and yet we have this painful history that has never been acknowledged by him, but definitely has been felt by everyone around us. All our mutual friends had to deal with the fallout and the loss – except, he has never spoken to me about it directly or honestly. It’s a false truce really, and he is still trying to control the strings on the whole situation, and me I guess. I really don’t know how you can care about someone and then just ignore them like that, in front of others who know you both very well. Incredibly sad and dysfunctional.
But I am learning as I go and am a better person for it. Thanks BR and all who share !
Alex L. says
Orange Sun, your story is my story. I finally ended things with my EUM in September because I met someone I felt I could truly have a relationship with. My EUM is like a drug to an addict and I knew he had the potential to mess things up with my new guy. By the way I have known him for 2.5 years and involved for one. I went no contact…I have tried to before but this time I really did it. I unfriended him/blocked on social media, my phone — but he somehow managed to contact me during a time things were not going well with my new man, who, also proved to be emotionally unavailable for an entirely different reason. My EUM started a conversation with me about something I am involved with in our town (we literally live down the street from each other). I told him I loved him back in the late spring; he said he could not reciprocate but was glad I told him. Anyway, not knowing I had moved on he told me how much he missed me, was depressed, didn’t know why he was messed up, that he has never felt this way about anyone else, all these things — we had a heart to heart conversation and he asked me to please go out to dinner with him. I did not want to hurt him by telling him I was seeing someone new but I eventually had to and that I could not see him. He told me how much he missed me. I told him I still loved him; when I love someone it doesn’t go away and I cared, I would check in on him (he has a history of depression).
New man ends things and I feel like a fool for not seeing the EUM red flags and guess who shows up but old EUM. I told him I had broken up with my new guy. Takes me to dinner, we talk about all of our problems, everything seems great…we make love and afterward he tells me he loves me. “Did you hear me? I said I love you.” Of course I said I love you too — I do. We see each other a day later, amazing — make plans to see each other and he sends me a text telling me he is in pain, depressed, something happened at work but it is also everything in his life, he can’t see me for our date, will explain tomorrow but is sad and going to bed. Since I live down the street from him, looks like part of this was him getting in a car accident when he uses his car heavily for work. I know he has some sort of mental health diagnosis…I am a RN (read: doormat caregiver for the hurt and sick).
Anyway, he never explained and left me to worry about him and suffer through my own shit over the Xmas holiday. Haven’t heard from him since New Years Day.
I have had a major epiphany being left basically by two men at the same time. I have childhood issues like Nat — likely most of you do too. I realized though that I cannot repeat the old childhood pattern of love anymore. I see I replay the abusive and neglectful dynamics of my childhood out with men. We CAN stop. Your “little voice” tells us when something is wrong — the red flags are usually there fairly early on but for people like us, desperate for love, we ignore, rantionalize — try to earn love. We try to meet other people’s needs without thinking of whether the other person is considering our needs, never mind meeting them.
My EUM will be back but I am hoping to be strong and stay away. Yes, you can love someone unhealthy but it doesn’t mean you need to “be” with them. I am ready for healthy love and a man who can meet my needs vs. using me as a counselor, teddy bear, or drug. Thank God I have finally said no to this pattern — I have wasted 13 years since my divorce on the wrong men!! It is sad because my exH was not the one for me; I left looking for a true heart connection never imagining 13 years later I would still be alone and heartbroken. Say NO to these guys with me…if it is not right in the beginning, if you feel worried, scared, uneasy, things don’t feel right or make sense — as Nat said — WALK AWAY!! I will be in the future. I am almost 50 and don’t have time to waste anymore. I want a partner not another patient/client to nurse back to health.
Alex L says
Wheatfields, my comment below was actually meant for you not Orange Sun.
Michele says
Hi Elgie R,
Think you misunderstand me, I just don’t want to spend any more time thinking about this guy. That’s why I want to resolve things in my own mind by ending any contact with him in my own way.
I wouldn’t find it acceptable for him to suddenly ‘re-discover’ me in a few weeks time after I’d ‘chilled out’ and not contacted him. No, I don’t want someone who is duplicitous, ‘blows hot and cold’, changes his mind after leading people on, etc. Absolutely not.
Catwestfield says
Michelle, I totally see where you are coming from its rude and disrespectful to disappear with no explanation, Miss Pricilla and ElgieR would you disappear on someone after 5 dates without any explanation ? Whether it be a potential date or a new friend you dont behave like that, well not in my world, as for sending the text, I would think long and hard about whether you send it, iv done it in the past to make myself feel better, but if they dont reply it will hurt … good luck to you x
Michele says
Hi Catwestfield,
Thanks for your words of encouragement. Glad I’m not the only one on here to think that it is really unacceptable to simply disappear into the ether after dating someone for weeks. Yeah, I know we weren’t going out for years and engaged or anything but it’s still not on to treat anyone that way (ever). I certainly wouldn’t. I don’t think respect, communication, grown-up behaviour (or basic good manners) should be too much to ask for from anyone. Call me crazy………..
Cheers Cat. 🙂
misspriscilla says
Q: would you disappear on someone after 5 dates without any explanation?
A: Weel,Yes, absolutely.
Catwesterfield, I’m loving that moniker btw, it’s like, is that a cat? Named “westerfield”? Or is it short for Catherine W. . . .so ambiguous, love it.
But let me explain, however it might be kind of a struggle to make it understandable.
I think it has to do with the idea of the “Circle of Trust” (COT) concept Natalie mentions. See, I got out of the (unconscious) habit of letting new people/men into my COT too easily and/or too quickly. Especially on the sexual/attraction side, there’s a tendency to trust people more and, perhaps, prematurely, due to the sex.
So, let’s say it’s been 5 dates or less and I’ve experienced something that makes the person seem even SLIGHTLY untrustworthy or dangerous or emotionally unavailable or whatever. Remember, at this point the person is at the outer rim of the COT, not much more of an acquaintance. To be clear, I’m not talking about dumping someone for superficial reasons, it has to be Code Red behavior that rears its ugly head early on if, thank goodness I’m paying attention and not “giving the benefit of a doubt.”
Yes, I drop them and have, with no further explanation or contact — especially if they have said or done something that REALLY sets off the alarm bells, such as they are married or dangerous or crazy or something.
Also, I read something a while ago *on a dating site no less* — that stated that in the current culture it’s perfectly acceptable to do “the fade out” with someone you have been “dating” under 6 months, or perhaps dump with a brief text or email. Between 6 mo- 1 year, it’s a phone call. Only in an established relationship with some level of commitment is there a “last meal” or maybe”breakup sex” or whatever, otherwise facing them in person.
Now. I find that concept positively horrifying. But I accept it as The Way Things Are and have experienced same. Based on the kind of second part of the original topic Natalie set forth, I think there are different *ways* to break up with dignity. It’s counterintuitive, yes, but sometimes the dignified, no-drama way out is to. . .just. . .disappear.
I personally don’t believe in being polite or having manners at all costs — that’s very similar to people-pleasing, to me.
Also, I’m looking for how does the person handle conflict. Conflict is the opposite of people pleasing — does he try to bully or sweet talk me out of my opinions? How does he act when I disagree with him on something, however trivial? Does he *expect me to be a people pleaser*?
Briefly, following all the ideas expressed above, recently (like last week) I had to get rid of someone I was inclined to like and to be open to beginning the process of becoming close — had I not been EXTREMELY aware of small things from the very beginning. Yes, I could have given him the benefit of a doubt for the argument/power struggle we had over something small, in fact, very trivial on it’s face. But when I tuned in to my feelings of disturbance about the incident, I recognized a tendency(probably from childhood) to be Miss Go-Along — to please, to be sort of steamrolled into pleasing, rather than to at least take the OPTION of negotiating equally to make my feelings, opinions and needs known. Steamrolling BACK, if you will.
So. . .it’s complicated, and I hate seeming like I’m on guys sides on this one such as what happened to Michelle. . .but I do think that women in general right from the “dating” stage are more inclined to be pleasing and pleasant to get in or stay in a relationship. Men tend not to do that, and I think these types of details are apparent from the very beginning.
Yep.
Michele says
Hi Wheatfields,
It is awful when people are emotionally manipulative, sending conflicting signals, seeming to open up (thereby ‘sucking you back in’), then quickly putting up walls so you feel like you’re ‘back to square one’ again……. It’s all very exhausting for the person trying to decipher this sort of behaviour. It is toxic.
It is unfortunate when you have to cross paths with a person like that, it can feel like salt being poured into an old wound. You think about the warm feelings and happy memories you may have had in the past and you hold on to those. But you must try to also remember how much pain this man has caused you through his distance and coldness, in spite of any emotional intimacy you may have shared with him in the past. I think it probably is a good idea to avoid contact with him and your mutual circle as much as you can as it really seems to be causing a lot of conflict and pain for you. I hope you are able to step away a bit, be kind to yourself and heal again over time.
Good luck and best wishes. M
LearningLady says
Hi Michele,
Exact same thing happened to me(5 dates, everything seemed to be going great). Then he stopped contacting. I was not hurt or sad. People change their minds. However, I did sent him text: Hi, hope you are doing well. I have not heard from you. If you are not interested anymore – it is ok but would be nice to know. He replied: i was cool girl and all but just was not feeling it. I did it because next time he should know/have some decency to let the other person know. Lets not make excuses for these grown a.. men who cannot be straight up. Be nice to yourself, be nice to your girlfriends.
Cheers!
Crystal says
The question is, will they learn from it and treat the next person any better? I don’t believe they will. They’ll ghost because it’s easier than acknowledging the truth, because it’s lazy, because there are no real consequences even if they get called out on it from time to time.
It’s rude of course, but I can’t see how anyone who would behave that way in the first place would suddenly change and become respectful.
Rachel (lupie) says
Crystal, whether they learn from it or not is irrelevant. Whether they reply or not doesn’t matter. Michelle feels the need to send a message and let him know that his behaviour is unacceptable and she will not be entertaining him any longer. Not now. Not in 6 months time. Not in 6 years time. She’s explicitly letting him know that this door is now closed, never to be opened again.
Michelle, I can totally relate! I have been in the dating game for too long now and it’s so frustrating as a reasonable, young woman trying to deal with unreasonable men. When you’re grown/mature and you know what you need/want in a man, and keep meeting guys who f**k around and play dumb games, it’s a massive waste of time, and our time is very precious.
If we walked around telling guys upfront what we want and don’t want from our interactions with them (as another lady suggested earlier), then we’d be labelled as desperate, or a nutjob. The whole point of dating is to learn and discover info about the other party, but when people behave suspect like this guy has, it undermines the entire process, and becomes a waste of the other party’s time, money and effort thus far. If he had any doubts or reservations about his compatibility with Michelle, he would’ve known by date 2 or 3 (at least) and could’ve done the polite thing and explained that to her before disappearing in the ether.
By sending this text, she’s letting him know that she’s someone who’s time and feelings won’t be toyed with, and I think that’s OK under the circumstances.
Stephanie says
Michelle needs to do what works for Michelle. Since she isn’t (and won’t be) involved with this guy anymore there’s no risk of perpetuating a bad situation. If Michelle had a pattern of needing to air all her grievances at the end of a relationship, that would be cause for concern.
I see no harm in calling a spade a spade. If she wants to tell the guy off for the pleasure of it, I say “go for it” as long as she knows her reason is just to let him know he was out of line and she can let it go with just the one text.
Speaking in general terms and not directly about Michelle’s situation, the only problem is if you don’t know your motives. The need to “fix” others is very closely related to the need to “please” others. Both are about control. The need to always have the last word is also about control. The need for closure can lead to all kinds of post-relationship trouble. If any of these motives are involved, then she should not send the text.
misspriscilla says
MMMM. . .If we walked around telling guys upfront what we want and don’t want from our interactions with them (as another lady suggested earlier), then we’d be labelled as desperate, or a nutjob TO. . . could’ve done the polite thing and explained
So, I’m seeing and feeling contradictions in the ideas expressed above. It’s not the statement, it’s the experience of it in real life that I think Rachel pointed out/identified. It’s the conflicting things that are going on with dealing with these people and situations. Going back to the original stuff Natalie was saying, it’s about the messes involved with people pleasing vs. dignity.
To clarify, I’m not referencing stating needs, wants and desires in a desperate, nutjobby sort of way. Or even dictatorial (you will do this and I will do that). It’s more like boundaries, needs, desires, hopes, wishes along the discovery phase that dating is “supposed” to be, without the expectation of “politeness” (a.k.a. “pleasing”) as a social construct wrapping things all up in a neat package.
An adult discussion of needs, wants and desires in a “feminine” way that is natural and even playful at times is what I mean. Like, “I’m looking for a man who is consistent over time in a realistic way that works for both of us. Could you not text me every day if you can’t see yourself doing so for the next 5 years, if we’re still in each other’s lives? I don’t feel comfortable responding to your texts daily, as I don’t really know you. Daily texting is more like being in a relationship, and we are not there yet.”
This kind of stuff is about whether a persons words and deeds match, what kind of person is he. For me, it’s rather direct, but I realize my *style* doesn’t work for everyone. I’m saying, develop *your own style* and don’t be exempt from being a grown woman who asks for things, just to avoid a very unfair and unreasonable perception of being a “nutjob” or “needy” for 1) knowing what you want and 2) asking for it.
Uhhh, not saying it’s just Rachel, but really, who in our lives previously made us feel crazy for stating preferences and having boundaries with strange men? It’s worth thinking through and perhaps changing how we present ourselves and interact == not people pleasing. Which, btw, is a way of controlling outcomes — it seems benevolent, to be “nice” but isn’t, really.
Look — guys in the types of situations we are all referencing here on our experiences aren’t going to be polite. They want sex or don’t, they want a relationship or don’t. They play games or don’t. Etcetera. It’s WOMEN primarily, who are expected to “act nice.” Most men aren’t going to deny or cover up their needs, motives, or behaviors just to be a people pleaser. They just. . .yeah, disappear without a word.
And actually? I think that’s fair, as long as I’m not in pleaser mode — which is trading my good graces in the hopes that they will be decent in return.
Further? I believe that the person IS telling us and sending a very clear message — just not the way we would like to receive it b/c. . .we. Didn’t. ASK! And, that person is under no compunction to “be polite.” He’s definitely telling us, just not in words, but by actions we don’t happen to like!
So, I think at least casually mention — “hey, it’s so great to have met you! We’re just getting to know each other (put arms around his neck) and I’m having a great time as friends so far (gently squeezing his hand). I’d love a (call, text, email, kiss on the cheek goodbye, rather) rather than just disappearing on me. I’ll definitely do the same, okay? (kiss goodnite)”
A person who can’t do that, who can’t have a good discussion early on about adult topics is probably emotionally unavailable either *us* b/c we can’t/won’t express our needs and/or *them* b/c he can’t/won’t meet them. And it’s those we need to weed out early and not waste time, heart and expectations.
MillionReasons says
My use of MUA was in error. I intended to use EUM, but as Catwesterfield and Elgie R. said- both apply. I also should have said “when he leaves he takes the emotional content of my heart with him”; the additional metaphor/allegory was not clean writing. I included how I feel when I am with him because that was the self inquiry Natalie suggested.
Wheatfields and Michele: while you were not addressing me I appreciate your comments. My therapist actually raises her hands, one is palm out for “stay back” and with the other she beckons the “come here” gesture. She said that has to be physically, emotionally and spiritually exhausting for me to accommodate his approximately 2 week cycle.
He is dramatic, dynamic and intense. And, as the MJB song “No More Drama” begins and ends: “I’m so tired….”
“Attraction is not an option.” I so strongly buy into that. If it was an option I would not be 15 months into this mess.
Stephanie says
MillionReasons,
You need to break it off now and start No Contact. Then you can start moving forward and out of this mess. Without NC you will just stay in the same cycle. If you communication with him at all you will get pulled right back in.
The only reason things are great when you are together is because, by mutual agreement, you don’t address the problems in your relationship. And you both know why. It’s because you can’t. The relationship is a hopeless dead-end. It can’t be fixed. It either has to end or continue on in its dysfunctional and destructive form. It’s not love, affection or even attraction that is fueling this temporary happiness when you are together. It is the relief from the pain you feel the rest of the time. It’s the denial of the reality that your relationship sucks and you are being used.
Find the strength to end it and get your life and your self back.
Catwestfield says
Men are just cowards…. end of
Michele says
Hi Cat,
Yes, they are (most anyway). Men can be very physically strong and ‘brave’ in that sense, but when it comes to women’s (or even their own) feelings they’ll ‘run for their lives’ before they’ll deal with any of that.
OrangeSun says
Evening ladies — THANK YOU all. I have spent months reading posts to try and confirm that I have not lost my mind. I feel I am at the crossroads with my EU AC of a man. Btw, he’s not married but has a GF. So yeah, I have sort of been the OW off and on for 8 years. We have not slept together but he has told me that he truly has feelings for me and we are not allowed to fall in love or stalk eachother if we get physical. Wtf? That floored me. Rules have just been thrown into our friendship? We have been best friends for those many years btw. He is very charming, caring, and handsome. He also has some issues that he has spoken to me about and I can see where some of his behavior would be linked to this. My issue is how pissed off I get when he will not text me back. I ask him if he can help me fix a broken pipe or show me how to change the oil in my lawn mower , and he won’t reply. He works 15 hour shifts a lot and is toasted — he works here but his g/f and house are 4 hours away. I’m dealing with crumbs from him as far as a friendship , and his constant future faking with me and flirting starts up whenever he hasn’t heard from me in awhile. I honestly feel like a weight has been lifted when he is not around — I love him but I cannot change him and he will never leave her. I have people pleased the crap outta this guy for years! Dropped everything for him — left work to help him when he was sick. when I got into an accident, where was he? He sure as heck wasn’t next to my bed. The last time I talked to him, he complimented me on how amazing I looked (I’ve lost a lot of weight since accident). He flirted like crazy, and said he would have to stop by and see me “wink wink”. I made his favorite dinner, I was ready… he never showed up. Sadly he does it quite a bit…but this man is like a drug and I don’t know how to quit him. All I ever have known is how to make him happy since he’s very unhappy with his g/f. I am an ego boost for him.. always positive … I am broken. So broken. I cannot keep doing this and fear NC will just hurt me more when he guilts me into the reason behind NC. Annnnnny suggestions. Much luv.
Wheatfields says
Orange, then you need to do like any good addict and ask a Higher Power to relieve you of this bondage, you are powerless over it and you believe that a Higher Power can restore you to sanity. And, you turn your will and your life over to It. It really can work.
In all truth, until I can understand my own background story and why I keep pursuing the same man over and over – same man, different names and appearances, if you see what I mean – then I will not stop doing this. Same damn man, but different names, ages and locations. Damn it ! I act like I have no idea how this happens but it is my childhood with my cruel and abusive/neglectful father. Ok, I get it. This last man has made me cry the last few days and I feel overwhelmed with a tidal wave of emotion as I look past him and see my childhood, and the same pain I feel now is what I felt then. It’s possible he also struggles with similar feelings from his own childhood because I believe that people we are attracted to are our mirrors, these intimate partners reflect something very deep in us. He is reflecting my painful early life, and maybe I am a sort of a trigger for him in his own abused childhood. It seems likely, but I really don’t know. My feelings of helplessness around his behavior make me believe that it is something from his own childhood and victimization with his mother (I guess) and that’s why nothing I do can change how he perceives me, and I can never “win” and be loved by him. He isn’t even really interacting with me, just with a weird ghost of his childhood through me.
Does that make sense? I have really been grieving this situation and loss of what could have been a really potentially healing experience for both of us if he had chosen to talk to me about his feelings and experiences. What a powerful healing opportunity that could have been. I am healing but I can’t speak for what he is doing.
I will definitely stay away for now and just focus on taking care of myself and getting to know a couple of men I have been talking to and who seem open and interested in me. I need to let go of him in order to be present with them and the rest of my good life. Thank you all, awesome ladies – very healing comments on here.
GettingItRight says
OrangeSun, your story was mine. And you’re right, he’s a drug u feel u can’t quit, & it leaves u feeling broken. Read your own words, over & over. This is not a relationship that’s adding to your life in any positive way, it’s poisoning your spirit and breaking u. You already know u need to do no contact to break this addiction, heal, and regain your self-esteem & self-respect. And I get why you’re concerned about how he’ll react or may try to press for reasons. For me it was part of a people pleasing co-dependent personality to be more concerned about what he’d think of me or how he’d react than my own needs. But bottom line, this is a grown man who’s treating u the way he wants to, regardless of nice words or good intentions. Not for u to fix him, he’s showing u what he’s prepared to give to this relationship by his actions (and inactions). And it’s crap, & u know u deserve so much better. In trying to talk things through with my EUM, he said he keeps everyone at a distance. That was his answer, “don’t take it personally, I treat everyone like that”. Blowing hot & cold (or disappearing) is a way to avoid that closeness, something I craved but with his abandonment issues scared the hell out of him & caused incredible anxiety & feeling out of control. Treating me so inconsistently was a way to control the temperature to right where he was comfortable & regulated. When it got too hot he’d blow real cold & completely ignore mea, & after awhile would turn up the heat. Repeat the cycle enough times & you’re up to your eyeballs in toxic sludge & it’s very hard to climb your way out of that. For me his response was completely void of empathy or willingness to even try to give an inch. It’s basically stepping in sh*t, & being told not to feel so bad about it because everyone else steps in sh*t too. Guess what? It’s still SH*T. But my head waa so disconnected from ME it took forever for me to realize this. My suggestion? Write him a letter & get all your reasons out there, just don’t expect a reply. It’s about u & your healing, your need for no contact, your saying you’re finally done with accepting his crumbs & crappy treatment. No need to be nasty but be honest. Sometimes raw honesty can be harsh, but it’s authentic & be clear how much this relationship has been so unhealthy for u. I did no contact for a good year before I sent that letter, & that space & distance really gave me clarity to understand my own part in our mutual dysfunction, boundaries I didn’t have at the time, & the treatment I chose to continue to accept from him. Some wouldn’t recommend giving him a letter, but I believe if u feel strongly u want to communicate that to him, u should. Writing is a way to convey it clearly & thoroughly, without him becoming defensive, steering the conversation in another direction, or weakening your resolve. Sometimes it makes sticking to no contact easier too, because you’re not thinking about if he’s confused as to why u pulled the plug. You expressed how much the relationship hurt u that he won’t be so inclined to try to draw u back in. Just understand that u don’t need his validation to walk away. You know what u need to do to heal yourself, and that’s 100% your job. You do that however u need to. You don’t need his agreement, his blessing, or his understanding to justify anything u feel or any choice u make. But for me, writing what I did was necessary. Trying to distance myself yet remain “friends” wasn’t working. I’d tried that & he just continued to trigger me, like a struggling addict walking into a bar of free booze. Sad that it had to be a complete break, but fitting for how pitifully broken I’d become. Ours was not an ordinary situation or relationship. It affected me in an extreme way and I needed that bridge burned. Ask yourself what you’d do if u weren’t afraid, and do that. Hugs to u.
misspriscilla says
A brevity of things I’ve said previously adapted for your sich —
“Awwwwww, you’re having a hard time with your girlfriend, are you? Well, no more of me until no more of her. ‘Kay? Buh-bye, now. Now. Stop it, really, NOW!”
Not to be flip, but it really is that simple — I’ve done it in almost exactly those words. Guys/guy-friends, friends with no benefits yet, pre-cheaters and the otherwise attached think I’m joking when I put it to ’em like that, but I’m so not.
Karen says
Natalie, I wish I was a Star Wars fan (I only saw #1 when it premiered in the 70’s), but I remember Obie-wan Kenobi, who was everyone’s brilliant, sentient voice of reason.
You are my Obie-wan.
Your post made me smile and think, “God, I’m so glad that people pleasing crap is over for me.”
After two years of therapy, lots of intentional isolation, daily journaling and intense self reflection, I finally got it.
I realized the reason I kept attracting cheaters was because I was attracted to them.
I realized I could bitch forever about my lousy bevy of assclowns, narcissists and losers, but bitching and blaming wouldn’t heal me.
I realized that even if I could change one of them into a delightful dream partner, I’d soon get bored and feel so trapped, I’d run for it and never look back.
I finally realized that I was the common denominator in all of my disastrous romances…because I was as emotionally unavailable as any of my cheating lovers.
I picked rats who were likely to cheat, so when it ended I could play the poor, victimized martyr and get sympathy from friends and loved ones.
Then I connected that dot to the one that explained I was emotionally unavailable because I never thought I deserved love.
Then came the big, red jackpot dot: I never thought I deserved love because my parents treated me like a major inconvenience–I was a surprise, very unplanned pregnancy that occurred much later than their two carefully planned kids.
(flashback)
It was a fantastic Fourth of July party on the beach in Southern California. My parents were having a blast, tipsy on rum punches and the era’s new cocktail sensation: screwdrivers.
The moon glistened over the Pacific Ocean. The wind was warm and sultry.
Cue: stock footage of waves crashing on the beach, with fireworks exploding in the sky and reflecting in the moonlit water.
That’s how I happened.
Decades later, when news that Roe vs. Wade passed in the U.S. Supreme Court and made abortion legal, I was at my mom’s watching it with her on the evening news.
She chuckled and said, “You ought to be glad abortion wasn’t legal back when I was pregnant with you.”
(Gee, mom, sorry to wreck your carefully planned and organized life. I’ll try not to make any more trouble by becoming a classic people pleaser, always amusing you and never asking for anything special).
Once that big final dot exploded like a zit on a teenager, then and there I became my own mom, and I am freakin’ great at it.
I’m no longer attracted to users, abusers, slackers, chronic texters or self involved cheaters.
My ex, whom I used to think was the most beautiful, artistic, sophisticated woman I’d ever laid eyes on, was largely a product of my own fertile imagination.
Now I look back with clear eyes and see an ordinary, aging, unhappily married, neurotic woman with a never-ending, online cache of half-assed “romantic partners”–strangers she can seduce but never has to touch or be touched by.
That old line, “It’s not you it’s me,” we all have used to get out of lousy dates? Yeah, well, in my case it was me.
I’m learning how to become emotionally available by just being who I am and letting the chips fall where they may.
My friendships are few but wonderfully reciprocal and sincere, and maybe I will fall in love one day with a mentally healthy, fun person. Or maybe not. As long as I remain healthy, fairly sane and still like to have fun, I think I’ve got it covered.
Thanks, Natalie. You and Louise Hay are diamonds.