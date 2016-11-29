Podcast Ep. 63: Why Did We Break Up?-The Special

It’s time for another episode of Why Did We Break Up?.

Stéphane liked Tim almost immediately when she moved into the same halls of residence at their university and when they finally got talking, it quickly turned into an intense friendship where he made it known from the outset that he disassociates from his emotions due to trauma suffered at age 12. After cutting her off and then reconnecting for a short-lived romance, it ended and Stéphane doesn’t really understand why, feeling confused about whether it was all in her head or lies on his part or whether she should hold out in the hope that he’ll sort himself out. She’s now ready to answer the question, Why did we break up?

