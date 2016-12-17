Podcast Ep. 67: Romancing, Stressy Dreams, Avoiding Being Catfished

It’s time for another episode of The Baggage Reclaim Sessions.

In episode 67, I cover:

Romance isn’t the same as intimacy: I talk about why romance doesn’t require us to truly share ourselves why romance lovers like Future Fakers and Fast Forwarders get to satisfy their curiosity about a relationship via romance without having to step up in terms of vulnerability.

Intimacy podcast

Intensity isn’t the same as intimacy

Harnessing our dreams: I talk about why dreaming about an ex doesn’t mean that we don’t want to get back together and why dreaming about something that represents a less assertive version of us doesn’t mean that our efforts to change are a waste.

I talk about why dreams are an:

Opportunity to process

Opportunity to try things out without risk

Opportunity to help out your younger self

How to avoid being catfished: Following this week’s Advice Wednesday about making sense of being catfished, I share a few tips to help you avoid it.

Listener Question: This week’s listener lost her husband and mother in the space of a few months which has prompted her to have an affair with one of his close friends and she wants to know how to come to terms with her widowhood.

What I Learned This Week: My youngest daughter taught me a lesson about worrying unnecessarily.

