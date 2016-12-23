Podcast Ep. 69: Interdependence, Bouncing Back, Getting Jacked

It’s time for another episode of The Baggage Reclaim Sessions.
In episode 69, I cover:
Interdependence: I explain the difference between dependence, being fiercely protective of your independence, and independence and why the latter is what happens when you allow you to feel all of your feelings.
Resources
Why do we bounce back at different rates?: I talk about how the pain, fear and guilt that we carry in our emotional baggage impacts on our bounceback rate when we experience life’s challenges.
Resources
- Unsent Letter Guide
- Feelings Diary Guide
- Staying in your own lane—episode 53
- Learning to self-soothe
- Forgiveness made simpler
Insincere insistence of repayment: Ever had a family member (or another loved one) borrow money from you, tell you that they’re going to pay you back, you then don’t chase them about it and have even written it off, only for them to get mad at you for saying OK when they come to you reminding you that they’re going to repay you or for accepting the money when they give it back? Yeah, I know—it’s messed up! I explain why this is one of life’s ways of teaching us about walking around the trap.
Listener Question: Why haven’t I moved on when I’m the one who walked away? This week’s listener realised that she needed to make big changes and stepped away from the people who weren’t good for her. Two years on and much happier, she’s ruminating about why they didn’t try to get in touch after she cut them off.
Links
The book I mentioned: The Big Leap by Gay Hendricks
Are you sabotaging yourself by not allowing you to be happy?
What I Learned This Week: There’s always stuff to do so take some time to rest and be in your own space during this hectic time and beyond.
My new book that I mentioned at the start of the show, Love, Care, Trust & Respect, is out now.
You can listen to this podcast below. If you enjoy the show, please subscribe either on Soundcloud or on iTunes. If you’re new to podcasts, find out more about what they are and how to subscribe with this handy guide.
Leave a comment or post on Facebook, and please, if you enjoy it, subscribe and/or leave a review on iTunes (how-to guide here)–it really helps in growing the show. If you know someone who would enjoy it, please help spread the word. It all helps. Listener questions can be emailed to podcast AT baggagereclaim DOT com. If there’s a topic you’d love me to talk about, let me know!
Merry Christmas / Happy Holidays!
Comments
Julie says
Hi Natalie, I really like your blogs for their amazing content. I also have to admit that I have been an emotionally unavailable person and it helped me to get some distance as well as concentrate more on self improvement. However I am not sure if in this era of online dating if meeting a relationship-minded partner will be free of its share of heartaches, no matter how much one keeps evolving. If it’s okay, I have a major concern and want your opinion on this.
I thought that I had met a guy with whom things finally clicked over a period of time. I liked that he had his hobbies, his friends, his work and also that he seemed to be attentive, honest and the genuine deal. There were times during which he withdrew but then each time we talked or met in person, I felt a renewed connection. He eventually expressed his desire to marry me, although I felt that we could have talked more to get to know each other, I agreed to make us official because I really liked him.
But I see now in one year that nothing has changed. He’s still same old Mr Unavailable. I feel more like an option, than a priority with him (he likes spending more time with his friends, doesn’t miss talking to me much, our conversations are more of superficial stuff) and somehow that’s making me want to disconnect from him. We stay in separate places and he wants to do all the ‘right things’ like considering buying a home, wants to fix a marriage date, he brings me gifts, we did get engaged, know each other’s friends, his family is fine (no red flags I could see), and yet I do not feel like he’s fully emotionally committed. He holds himself at a distance (calls once a week, meet maybe once in 2 months, doesn’t share his feelings, has shown a genuine desire to fully know me, talk about deeper stuff, anytime I have a sense of intimacy building – in that he shares something significant from his life, he withdraws emotionally and physically for days). Am not comfortable setting any marriage dates until I can understand what is really happening in here. I see him more of as a bachelor than someone who really understands what marriage involves. It is so painful because I really don’t know how to handle this hidden ambivalence in him (he doesn’t seem to register this), and it’s painful (if I take my space, he will come pursuing, but I know post a few calls he will go right back to his old self). Why can’t he fully make up his mind, just either fully connect or break-up in entirety? I wish I had not agreed to become engaged and involved our families in this. What’s the right way to handle this?
Thanks for reading. I hope you are doing well too and if you need time to respond to this, that’s fine too.
Crystal says
Julie, do you really only see him once every two months? That’s not very much time, especially over only a year. It’s not enough time to get to know someone on any level, let alone be in a serious relationship together. Trust your gut–it’s telling you the right thing about this guy.
Julie says
Sorry, there was a typo above:
Meant to say:he hasn’t shown a genuine desire to fully know me and doesn’t talk about deeper stuff). Our conversations resemble more like us being buddy friends.
Nickster says
Julie,
This sounds very confusing. I’m looking forward to natalie’s response to this.
In the meantime, here’s my take on it.
I would say, let’s imagine this guy hadn’t proposed, take that
red herring out of the equation, and then judge where you are both at.
Because, quite frankly, proposing to someone to whom you only speak around once a week, and see every couple of months, is completely inappropriate and ridiculous. Have you read any of Natalie’s posts on letting relationships develop and unfold? They are really useful in understanding that, when it comes to real intimacy and relationships that work, it has nothing to do with what is said (ie engagements, proposals, promises) and everything to do with what is done. Because sadly talk is cheap.
I think many of us take something as huge as a proposal or, say, someone expressing a wish to live with us, as a huge indicator of commitment, because it WOULD be if we did it. But other people don’t feel how we feel, they have different standards and behaviour patterns. You could marry someone like this, you could have kids with them, but you’d be no closer to having a genuine relationship with them, and I think many BR readers could testify to this fact.
An example from my own life. My ex EUM (my epiphany EUM) expressed a desire to live with me. Thankfully my spider sense told me that his withdrawing behaviour and gaslighting would continue, regardless of whether i lived with him and indeed would have got even worse because I’d be ‘trapped’. And so, even though I wanted nothing more than to get close to him, and to be with him, I did not progress this option. Something in me would not let it happen.
And THANK GOD I didn’t because I might have ended up playing that push me pull you game for all eternity. As it was, I faced what he was showing me he was, understood that he didn’t actually want intimacy, (for his own reasons, which are his business, no judgement) and that if I did, I was looking for it in the wrong place.
So I then nurtured myself to the point where I could detach from him, end things, and go no contact. Even though it broke my heart, and is probably the hardest thing I have ever done, it was hands down the most wonderful gift I could have ever given myself. I basically gave myself the gift of love, by refusing to accept anything that wasn’t love.
As a side note and to give hope, I then continued to nurture myself, got some therapy, understood my patterns and, when I felt ready to get back out there, I met the most wonderful guy, and we have now been together for three years, living together for two years, are fully committed and overjoyed to have found each other!
In comparison to all my other relationships, meeting someone when i was ready and available meant that it was just …well…easy! No second guessing, no constantly checking my phone. No worrying that he’d withdraw for a week if I said the wrong thing. He wanted to commit, I wanted to commit, we were a bit older (late thirties) so we knew a good thing when we saw it. We progressed things gradually but consistently, and continue to grow closer, deepen out intimacy and have a great deal of fun and joy. We will get married, it’s in our plans, but to my mind, marriage is not a destination in a relationship, but a way of displaying to yourselves and the world what has already been achieved between you. It’s certainly not a magic bean that can turn an unworkable relationship into a workable one – hence the high divorce rate.
Thing is, it must be so hard and confusing for you, because God, how many of us would have longed for our EUMs to propose? And how hard is it then to work out that a proposal and intimacy are not the same thing? It’s a head f*** and a half.
All you can do is keep listening to yourself. You want love and joy and intimacy and nurture and care with another open, available human being. That is a wonderful thing to want. Does your experience tell you that this guy can offer than? If no, then you might have to accept that while you can continue to choose him, but that also means choosing NO intimacy, no growing together, no real journey.
Personally, I find it helpful to think like this – it is ALL in your power, as long as you see things for what they really are. That way, you can keep choosing him, but you’re doing it with your eyes open. And that’s okay. You can keep choosing him, until you decide you’d rather choose something else.
Wishing you and Natalie and all the BR readers a wonderful Xmas. Let’s all give ourselves the love and nurturing we deserve. Once we give it to ourselves, and set that standard, it’s amazing how we then just don’t feel like accepting anything less. xxxx