Podcast Ep. 71: Career Stuckness, The Self-Care Sandwich, Irrational Jealousy

It’s time for another episode of The Baggage Reclaim Sessions.
In episode 71, I cover:
Career stuckness: I sent an email earlier this week about my book and in it, I shared a story about what dissatisfaction with our career can teach us about settling for less in our relationships, and I received a number of emails from people who were going through exactly the same thing. I share a bit of that story along with some other examples and I explain some of the factors that contribute, including failing a big exam and fear of someone else’s financial position.
Resources mentioned
- Playing Big by Tara Mohr
- The Big Leap by Gay Hendricks
- Financial Recovery by Karen McCall
- Podcast episode about money stories
- The blog post that inspired the podcast episode about money stories
- Unsent Letter Guide
Getting into a self-care routine: Taking care of you with small steps every day pays big dividends. I explain why self-care is so pivotal to the quality of your life and your resilience and why dedicating a little bit of time in the morning, middle of the day and in the evening (your ‘self-care sandwich’) is so transformative.
The questions I featured for helping you to figure out what you need:
- Where are you self-critical?
- Where do you feel overloaded, burdened, obliged, irritated, angry?
- Who’s draining you?
- Where do you cut corners? e.g. skipping lunch, breakfast, sleep, or working until late
- What’s a recurring complaint? I’m so busy, so tired, I never, I always
- What do you think about doing but don’t?
- What can you do to nourish your mind, body and soul?
- What do you need to say no to so that you can say yes to some of your own needs?
Examples of self-care habits: Journaling, affirmations, prayer, time outdoors, time to learn, time to read/listen, being deliberately slower, deciding on your priorities for the day, shrinking your list and being focused on your priorities, healthier lunch, drinking water, practising gratitude including noting ‘3 Good Things’ and having a gratitude mindset where you shift your focus to noticing positives, stretching, exercise, legs up the wall pose, lying flat, foot baths with Epsom salts, taking vitamins, early nights, switching your phone off, social media diet
Resources mentioned
Minimalism: I recently watched the Minimalism documentary on Netflix and it resonated with a number of things that have been niggling at me for a while about living with less to enjoy more in other ways. I’m looking to do Project 333 (wearing 33 items for 3 months) and was curious as to whether anyone else had done this.
Listener Question: Karen wants to know how to deal with her irrational jealousy about her boyfriend and her friend.
What I Learned This Week: I need to slow down so that I can taste life.
EmC says
Awesome you highlight legs up the wall. That is my daily, returning surrender pose when I have little time. So healing, so simple. Thank you for changing the trajectory of your blog. Good stuff.
Amrit Gill says
I wear 33 things by default lol just a bit unwealthy. I do find myself trying to get myself to shop for key pieces of items because otherwise I’d waste my money. I have..4 pairs of shoes, all functionally their own. Magenta suede flats, black ankle heeled boots, black shin boots, and trainers. But like I said…. It’s best to find quality pieces to rotate through that work well for many things. I’m still working on that!
Thanks so much for this – been lurking this site for years and this is my first comment. Read your blog through breakups and the time in between. Now I’m settling into my own place for the first time and this article becomes so timely for me. I will set out time today to think about the questions you posted. 🙂
SilverCloud says
Hi Nat,
I don’t know that I own 33 items of clothing; maybe 20, and I’ve never been happier with my choice in clothing and get compliments all the time for my pieces.
I believe in quality over quantity. I love fashion but am on a budget, so I get to be creative.
I only own three pairs of shoes: everyday sneakers and two pairs of boots (one pair doubles for hiking and snow). I also only have one winter jacket that I am very in love with. The winters can be harsh here, but it does the trick.
I also own no expensive jewelry and only wear homemade pieces (the joy I get from finding them and meeting new artists is abundant and ever flowing).
I try to stay connected with nature and lavish oodles of love on my senior dog and not fall prey to over consumption, though I know I drink way too much caffeine and eat way too many sweets.