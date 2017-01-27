Podcast Ep. 73: Is Lack of Curiosity Indicative of Disinterest?, Personal Anniversaries, Being OK With Disapproval

Welcome to another episode of The Baggage Reclaim Sessions.
In episode 73, I cover:
Personal anniversaries: January 31st marks 16 years of living in London and 9 years of self-employment. I reflect on the significance of these big changes and the importance of recognising these milestones so that we can acknowledge how much we’ve changed and the progress that we’ve made.
Tackling your conflict and criticism habits: I share 3 key areas where you can make strides in adapting your responses: distinguishing between the past and the present, getting out of a child role, and depersonalising the other person’s behaviour.
Topics include:
- Why ‘threes’ is a big theme in why we get triggered in conflict situations, e.g. piggy in the middle, feeling ganged up upon, competing
- Why messaging about conflict such as, ‘[Family name] don’t fight’ or ‘[Family name] don’t let people get away with stuff’ can play a big part in our reactions
- Why we might be fighting someone else’s old and unnecessary battle
- The value of stepping back and acknowledging what’s behind a person’s responses
Link mentioned: Episode where I talked about, What’s your money story?
Valentine’s Day: Before we give ourselves too hard a time about what we think everyone else is doing, let’s consider the bigger picture of whether this day speaks for our values about love.
Listener Question: Is it a red flag that he’s not asking me any questions [about me]?
What I Learned This Week: We’ve got to be OK with someone having a negative opinion of us, rather than burning up energy trying to change their mind.
Misa says
yes to all you wrote (and said). I am having an issue that relates to “threes”, to people pleasing, and also to the shaky ground we’re on when we have our lives back on track, but there are things we need to learn for the first time.
I was on a work trip, and met some amazing people (men and women). the guys seemed to like me, which is how it usually is (disclaimer: it’s a fact, please don’t think i’m boasting, because it’s part of the problem, read further!). Unfortunately, this liking is purely superficial. I’m pretty, I look sweet, they like me. So they project things on me, and act slightly possessive. I am now in my skin again, so I managed to show my boundaries, and everything was going great. Then, a boy i like shows up. He is the only one I find attractive, and i’d like to know him better, he seems to think the same, we talk, everyhting fine. But: one of the others – to whom I had shown basic courtesy – notices, and inserts himself between us. Long story short, he played the “bro” card, monopolizing the guy i liked. I am a bit shy around guys I like (part of this is charachter, part is insecurity, part this time was the fact that i live very far from this guy, so i didn’t want it to be a fling), and i didn’t show my interest. Or better, I did, but i also let the other guy take the stage, and in the end I think the guy i was interested in didn’t get it, he acted confused, i “lost” him.
This is an old pattern: I am pretty, and my charachter is strong, and I like to be around people. However, I get very shy with attractive guys, I enter a “failure” mode. For yrs I actually didn’t realize they found ME attractive (my tweens and teens have been plagued by bullism), and let “friends” (boys and girls) manipulate me by putting themselves between me and the guy i liked. In fact, like many of us here on this site, from the outside I seemed perfectly fine, well adjusted, functioning, even succesful. So the guys I liked thought I was “playing hard to get”, and felt like they had to defend themselves from this (understandable). So I either used to go all out to compensate, or did nothing. The reason I fell so hard for my assclown EU was that he, instead, pursued me upfront, “saving” me from this situation. I am however conscious of the fact that this “saving” ain’t nothing good, and I don’t want to end up with another EU alpha male who is incapable of feeling anything besides narcissism. So I know that I only can save myself. But how?
I am also being patient with myself: I am still scarred and scared, understandable. like you, Nat, wrote, I have to acknowledge the huge progress I’ve made. However, I can’t get over what has happened with these two guys. Probably it’s because it felt like an old, hurtful pattern, and this alone makes my heart bleed. In other words, it’s an old wound. But I also think that I should avoid this to happen in the future. But is the only way to say “no, don’t sit here, A was sitting here, move”, or “stop monopolizing A, let him talk to us, to me!” etc? Or are there other ways? Or do you, Nat and girls/boy of baggagereclaim, have suggestion, ways to stop this pain?
So I guess an itneresting topic would be the recovery phase: it’s joyful, but painful, and i soemtimes feel like a small child. Sorry for the very long post! I hope it makes sense.