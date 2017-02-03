Podcast Ep. 74: What Would Your Future Self Do?, We’re Both ‘Grown-Ups’, Why Did The Universe Send A Mr Unavailable?

Welcome to another episode of The Baggage Reclaim Sessions.

In episode 74, I cover:

What would your future self do?: I explain why keeping your future self in mind can help you to evolve how you respond to certain situations in the present.

Getting boundaried with loved (or not-so-loved) ones who mash up your celebrations: Following my post about why some of us find birthdays and big occasions difficult, I explain how to have better boundaries with people who you’re no longer going to invite, people who you will still need to invite but won’t be drawn into their drama anymore, and how to assert yourself a bit more when arrangements are being made and you feel a bit stressy or hijacked.

Topics covered include:

Why you have to take responsibility for your side of the street and admit where you hoping that they’ll behave themselves this time is really about avoiding confrontation

Why it’s not worth feeling bad for days/weeks/months on end for the sake of avoiding saying no

A number of lines you can use when that certain someone tries to make drama, including: I can’t do this right now. I’m sorry that you feel this way. I hope you get this sorted out. Can this wait until tomorrow when I’m not in the middle of my [e.g. wedding]?

The importance of acknowledging where the stress is coming from

‘We’re both grown-ups’: I touch on why it’s funny how people who throw out this statement are a grown-up when they want to coerce you into doing what they want but not so much of a grown-up when you want something or they need to step up and do the right thing.

Listener Question: Why did the universe send me an unavailable man after all of the work I’ve done on myself?

What I Learned This Week: Sometimes all that someone needs out of a transaction is to be told no.

