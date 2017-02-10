Podcast Ep. 75: #Relationshipgoals, The Common Denominator, Wanting Love Is OK

Welcome to another episode of The Baggage Reclaim Sessions.

In episode 75, I cover:

#relationship goals: I was a guest on the Melanin Millennials podcast earlier this week for their relationships special and we got onto the topic of people posting photos etc with the hashtag ‘relationshipgoals’ and aspiring to other people’s relationships. This got me thinking about how we sometimes put our relationships under pressure to ‘hit’ goals but also how our perception of other people’s relationships is often projection not reality.

The Common Denominator: I explain what it means when we recognise that we are the only person who shows up to every scene, act and moment of our life, so if there are recurring themes in our hurts, frustrations etc, we need to be willing to examine our side of the street.

Links mentioned

It’s OK to want to love and be loved: I talk about why it’s very real need and desire to love and be loved, but whether we want a relationship or not, it needs to be from a positive place.

Links



Listener Question: How do I stop feeling guilty over my breakup that I didn’t even instigate?



What I Learned This Week: Sometimes we expect too much of ourselves and we have to cut us some slack.

Listen to the podcast episode below. If you enjoy the show, please subscribe either on Soundcloud or on iTunes. If you’re new to podcasts, find out more about what they are and how to subscribe with this handy guide.

Leave a comment or post on Facebook, and please, if you enjoy it, subscribe and/or leave a review on iTunes (how-to guide here)–it really helps in growing the show. If you know someone who would enjoy it, please help spread the word. It all helps. Listener questions can be emailed to podcast AT baggagereclaim DOT com. Got a topic you’d love me to cover? Let me know!

Have a great weekend,

Nat xx