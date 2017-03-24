Podcast Ep. 79: Need Space?, Too Bloody Nice For Our Own Good, Short But Loaded Texts

Welcome to another episode of The Baggage Reclaim Sessions.
In episode 79, I cover:
Do we really need ‘space’ in the form of a casual relationship? Following on from my post about pop-up relationships, it got me thinking about how some people see these as a way of meeting their needs. But what if this isn’t the need? Referencing Karen McCall’s Financial Recovery book, I explain how distinguishing between needs and wants plays a big factor in ensuring that we don’t opt for something like a pop-up relationship without having a strong awareness of our needs.
Sometimes we’re too nice for our own bloody good!: Several months after being unceremoniously dumped by her fiance, an acquaintance has effectively become his armchair therapist despite her now being in a relationship with someone else. Topics covered including looking for a retraction, including a rejection retraction, thinking that we’re being ‘nice’ when we’re neglecting our needs to take care of everyone else’s, why we need to ask the question, ‘Why us?’ from two angles, why we mustn’t rob from our healthy relationships to prop up an unhealthy one, and knowing when to draw the line.
Tricky texts: I explain why short but loaded texts and super long texts, sometimes cause the recipient to delay in responding.
Listener Question: How do I handle my imposing co-worker?
What I Learned This Week: I’m on the move and it’s had me thinking about my ‘road of trials’.
CLR says
NML,
I have really started to internalize your posts and podcasts since the beginning of the year. I think because I’ve really started to heal. This podcast was so insightful for me. I found the phrase I was looking for, “rejection retraction.” It defines my previous desire for validation from the toxic relationship I ended a little over a year ago. When I ended the relationship, something inside of me knew I had to go “no contact” even before I knew what that meant (before I found your book and blog). I had watched him remain “friends” with his previous ex’s and I vowed I would not be “one of those” ego strokers. I have maintained no contact since then. He attempted to gain attention from me by posting on Facebook (he is definitely an attention whore who LOVES Facebook) how thankful he was for all the support I provided caring for his kids and mom who had Alzheimer’s. He never thanked in person or during the 2 years I spent with him. His post infuriated me. He was using me to gain attention from his harem and superficial relationships. I did not take the bait. I received a letter from him in December that his mother had passed away. He also sent the program from her funeral, which again he mentioned me in the program. Talk about emotional blackmail. I did not respond, I did not write him a letter of sympathy. And you know what, I never once felt guilty for not reaching out to him. I mourned the loss of his mother alone. I did mail a sympathy card to his children specifically addressed to them. I had become a mom to his children for 2 years and loved and treated them like my own. I later found out his children did not receive the card. I imagine he was loathing in self pity that I did not contact him and threw away the card. He has not changed and that is the reason I did not contact him. I would have only hurt myself looking for his validation (as you stated, reaching out from not an authentic place). I would have played arm chair psychologist until his needs were met. I value myself too much to be used by him anymore.
The other podcast that really resonated with me was regarding being the “common denominator.” When I ended the toxic relationship last year, it hit me that I was the common denominator in all my failed relationship but I didn’t know why. It was a matter of weeks after the relationship ended I found your book and your blog. The part in the podcast where you mentioned having several relationships where the partner has cheated was me!! (And I’m sure many other listeners). But you made me realize it wasn’t that I made my partner’s cheat, it was the partners I was choosing. Ding, Ding, Ding……..cue the Angel’s signing!!!
I loved how you equated finishing a book you don’t like to remaining in bad relationships. Again, that’s me! It has sometimes taken me years to finish a book that I don’t really enjoy because I’m not a quitter and I don’t like to give up……..like the book is going to magically improve…………like my partner is suddenly going to morp into an emotionally available partner if I stay long enough and don’t quit.
Your podcasts are my therapy during my longer runs. I will listen to them over and over. Thank you.
(Sorry for the emotional vomit, sometimes I get nervous to post).
Silvercloud says
CLR,
You are doing so good!! (I remember commenting on one of your comments.) Glad you didn’t take the bait.
CLR says
SC,
Thank you. And thank you for your continued words of encouragement.
I have to say, when I received his letter, it never once occurred to me to respond. I knew he hadn’t changed and we never resolved anything from the toxic relationship. I am one of the only ex’s he has not maintained contact with. It was a control move on his part. Besides, what would I have said, “I’m so sorry to hear about the passing of your mom. You are a complete assclown, douche bag. Now leave me alone”????? I still have some work to do as I have not come to a place of indifference yet. But, I am getting better.
Thanks
Silvercloud says
CLR,
You handled all of this extremely well. I really cannot think of a better way to have done it! Excellent no contact skills for sure.
You sound like you are in such a better place from being a caretaker to this man’s responsibilities to putting yourself first (which is the way it needs to be).
Not so long ago, I was in an extreme caretaker position, and while I don’t think I regret it, I know I can never return to that extreme while taking care of me. So I choose me. Every time.
CLR says
SC,
I don’t regret providing support for his children or his mother. I provided a “maternal” presence for his children for those 2 years and I provided care for his ailing mother. I grew to love them. I work in healthcare, so I tend to have a care taking disposition. What I wish I would have done differently is made my voice heard and not silenced my needs. I think I only said, “no,” twice during our relationship. The one time I asked for some appreciation, he became angry at me and ignored me for about a week. I learned to silence my voice. But of course the resentment just built. What I have realized in retrospect was my ex husband taking me to court for child support was a favor in disguise. I refused to allow my ex husband to treat me that way and I stood up to him and his lawyers. In standing up for myself to my ex husband, I started standing up for myself to the toxic ex. The ex husband and the toxic ex are one in the same, just a different package. Neither one of them liked me standing up for myself. I won in court against my ex husband and I ended the toxic relationship.
Sorry these responses become long. I’ve quit talking about my these events in my life with friends and family, so when I write about it, it all just comes out. I appreciate your words of encouragement and “listening.”
Silvercloud says
CLR,
I have really gotten a lot out of our dialogue. I hate standing up for myself, it feels awful in the moment, but after things are so much better. But of course sometimes there can be retaliation on the other person’s part, but I guess being an adult is standing up for what’s right anyway.
I also negate my needs. In one attempted recent friendship, I told the woman it was okay to ignore me. I really said that. Anyhow, I ended up becoming resentful and cutting off the relationship as she mostly sat back and picked and choosed which interactions befitted her, while I gave and gave emotionally. Nope. Not happening again. Still working on the boundaries thing.
CLR says
SC,
I too have gained some valuable insight from our “conversation.” Having boundaries and standing up for myself have been very difficult to implement. It’s still all very foreign to me. But I when I do stand up for myself, I feel so much better. Baby steps, right??
Revolution says
Hi Natalie,
I just wanted to tell you how sorry I am to hear about your father’s death. I know this ‘Comments’ section isn’t exactly the place to put this message, but I just wanted to reach out to you and share my thoughts for you. You don’t even have to publish this comment if you don’t feel like it.
I won’t pretend to know how you’re feeling, but from what you’ve shared, it seems we have similar relationships with our fathers and I know if I lost mine, it would be a mixed bag of contradictory emotions. Anyway, it’s not about me, it’s about YOU: and I just want you to know that there’s a cup of tea and a warm, handmade quilt waiting for you here in California, should you ever need it. Here’s a hug from me.
Love,
Revs
NATALIE says
Hi Revolution, thank you for your lovely message. I’m touched by the outpouring of kindness that I’ve received over these past few days and it’s good to hear from you. He was so gloriously happy in that final moment that although I have understandable waves of sadness, I am OK because I know that he is OK and we were so very much at peace over this last 9 months. See you in California some day. Love and hugs, Nat xxx
Revolution says
Miss Natalie,
I’m so glad to hear that you are at peace and taking some quiet time to spend with supportive loved ones. Take care, my dear.
xoxo,
Revolution
Kirsten says
Natalie,
I’m so sorry for your loss and big hugs from Australia xxxxoooo
Silvercloud says
Being too nice can actually be a gateway to danger. Basically, I have been sexually harassed by a neighbor for years now. Because I was afraid of retaliation, I did not report him. I had my breaking moment when my physical safety was threatened and I was forced to get law enforcement involved. Now I am in the process of moving to a safer unit.
Being conditioned to be nice and polite versus assertive was probably one of the toughest things I have had to get over.
I also find myself acting overly aggressive in situations that do not require that and then being overly nice when I really am scared. It sickens me to realize that.
CLR says
SC,
I am so glad you are removing yourself from that environment. How scary that must have been for you? Sometimes I wonder if we, as women, are conditioned to by “nice” even in uncomfortable, harassing situations so we don’t appear as mean or rude. It sounds like this person took advantage your niceness and continued to push your boundaries. Some people have no limit as to see how much they can get away with.
I am glad you finally reached your limit and made this person realize you were serious in protecting yourself. It sounds like maybe the aggressiveness in situations that don’t require it may be a defense a mechanism or the sitation is activating something inside of you. Is being nice in a fearful situation something that was conditioned in you in childhood? It can be difficult to work through engrained behaviors and figuring out which ones are patterns and which ones are those that are true to ourselves. After I ended my toxic relationship, I spent months being hyper vigilant to other people’s behavior and somewhat suspicious of their intentions. I’ve gotten much better at being relaxed, listening to my gut, and being authentic. Natalie has stated when you regress back to old behaviors and thought patterns, it becomes very uncomfortable and almost foreign. It is true.
Take care of yourself and be safe.
Hugs
Silvercloud says
CLR,
I grew up in a family where physical violence was the norm toward children, and I was not permitted to ever stand up for myself, so naturally I have a lot of pent up rage at being made so defenseless. Also, I lived with a sadistic, enraged child molester who threatened children with their lives if they told. (Yes, thanks to me and other courageous children, he was finally caught and charged.) Typically I am mum to bring up such charged info about myself, but I am to the point where I realized predators (like my neighbor) and the man I grew up with win unless we all start talking about this.
Anyhow, in order to survive my family, I had to keep quiet in the face of ongoing violence and sexual assault within the home. I guess any inclination of discomfort from myself to them threatened the abusers to the point of retaliation.
And so I find myself in a similar situation in adulthood: a terrifying sexual predator turning my life into a nightmare where I have to deal with the horrid (leaving my rightful home) fallout once again because of someone else’s heinousness.
I will say that the police officers were extremely helpful when I was finally forced to call them or continue living in terror. That was and is hopeful. They basically told me what my power was within the law as an adult, amongst other insights as to what’s going on and what to do. Also, they were and continue to be available until I can move to a new location.
And, yes, part of the problem (huge) on a covert, subtle but extremely impactful level is that we as a society ridiculously condition women to suffer, deal with insurmountable pains and assaults on their bodies, emotions, and spirit. We condition women to be good girl princesses, taking nothing and giving all. The conditioning can be subtle, but it’s there. It’s everywhere.
CLR says
SC,
Thank you so much for sharing your story and sharing such painful details of your life. I can’t even begin to imagine growing up in such a terrifying environment. I commend you on your bravery for reporting the child molester you lived with. What a courageous act that must have made you scared for your life. Have your neighbor terrorize you must have brought up all those of wounds from your childhood. But you found the courage again to confront the abuse.
I am so glad the police are being helpful in providing assistance to you. And that law enforcement continues to be a point of resource for you. I hope once you are able to relocate yourself, the nightmare will discontinue.
Please continue to be safe.
Hugs
Silvercloud says
CLR,
Thank you for your support and listening to my story. It was terrifying and I am terrified, but I was able to reach out and call police this time, whereas unfortunately I didn’t have the same options as a child.
I hope I can move on from this. It makes it especially tricky that I have my 15-yr-old spaniel mix with me. I hate moving her again, but it is better than this.
Thank you and take care.
xx
Disposable nice person says
I do wish people would communicate in real life more often. I have so much to say to my current interest (I’ve been on hold for a few months because of his mental health) and I edit my texts down to very short loaded baiting texts and then leave the subject alone for a bit as to not make him feel worse.
Now if he’d let me talk to him in real time, preferably face to face or even the phone, it would be so much easier and real. Less circumspect. Less time to edit my words into something that sounds less ‘crazy’. Texting makes these situations linger.
I just want to let it out.
I am working on the nice thing too, the bane of my life. I know all about boundaries and all that, but then my empathy kicks in and I end up showing the other person more consideration than myself. I am a very confident outgoing person and I do have self esteem. My mind reframes this situation by saying if I can get on with life feeling so bad secretly inside and pretend to be happy, these people who are outwardly hurting others because they are hurt, need more understanding because they are not able to handle these feelings as well as I.
I can argue myself into anything apparently.
If only we all lived by the golden rule! This setting myself on fire to keep others warm is a right pain in the arse.
Archis says
Good day all and my symphathies to you Natalie. Hugs
I had posted this in another topic but felt this actually covered it a bit better. I’m hoping for some insight.
I work with a FF, EU friend who has feelings for me. I admit I have feelings for him as well but he is taken. We have had this flirtatious fun friendship for years. Over the past 2 years things have changed because his Gf found texts from me on his phone. They were harmless but she still got upset. He backed way off. Understandable . Our friendship has suffered greatly though because he is very guarded around me at times. Other times he is his “normal” flirty self. He doesn’t text me when I text him. It hurts badly. We work in a place where we cannot talk about personal things because we are both so busy and usually are never in the same place at the same time for very long. Tough to explain. When I do see him, I feel like I have so much to say that it’s like a damn opening up. His radio silence upsets me to the point where I have quit social media because I don’t want to see if he is online interacting with others and ignoring me. We have been through a lot together and helped eachother out with some things… I’ve never been that close to a male friend before or fell for a guy that quickly. He openly admits his feelings for me and does care for me and my family but why hurt me by icing me out ? Depression? Issues with work? Etc? Do I just wait until I hear from him ? Ice him? I see him and my stomache turns. Sometimes I think “I shouldn’t have texted him that long winded statement about this or that.” Maybe I am shooting myself in the foot by doing that. Bottom line, it’s confusing to have someone not reply to you when you occasionally see them within an arm reach away and they speak to you as nothing’s wrong. It is exhausting.
Suki says
NC. The man is taken. That’s all you need to know. He doesn’t owe you anything. He’s not your bf or your parent. He provides you some flirty fun while disrespecting his gf. You go along with this. In your mind your love is true so you’re allowed to disrespect his relationship and your own needs. I don’t see how this is a healthy relationship or good for you at any level. It makes you feel abandoned, rejected, unloved. You prefer to get off social media altogether and cut yourself from Everyone else than just unfriend this buffoon. You must ask yourself: why do I go out of my way to find people that will reject me?
Archis says
Thank u Suki. I think I struggle with this because he is the only friend who has treated me in this manner. It’s confusing and I feel like I need closure. I’ve given so much and been so caring but he has gradually started fading away. Silvercloud mentioned how she ended up being friends — just friends. That’s what I would ultimately like to happen, but the more I step back and really look at how he treats me, the less I want to be around him. I’ve got other male friends with GF’s who stop by and hang out, or help me with mechanical projects etc … this guy was different. I really fell for him and trusted him but I can see that it was not meant to be. I deserve better and if that means cutting all ties I need to. Thank u ladies.
Silvercloud says
Archis,
I have been in a similar situation, except that we both blocked each other’s numbers for a bit, then reconnected through text I think. I might have texted him when I was ready and by then he unblocked me. (I don’t remember exactly.) By the time we connected again, he had a girlfriend. I was and am actually happy for him and glad it’s not me because we share different values. Interestingly enough, he’s been a good supportive friend even though he’s quite a bit younger (21 and I’m 32). Anyhow, now we are friends without anything being supercharged or awkward and I make sure to include his gf to coffee. It’s always okay to take some time away and take care of you if you find yourself slipping in an unhealthy situation.
Archis says
There is an age gap between us as well. He is older actually. I just want him to be happy– according to this blog I am a Florence nightingale with him. I need to start putting me first. Thank u for replying.
Feisty says
Hi Nat thinking of you. Take your time coming back and heal first.
Croix says
Great podcast , I think people forget with the technology today that people need space. It’s also important to be on the same page with what kind of relationship or FWB situation you have going on. Most importantly , take care of yourself and look out for YOU!:)
Suki says
Nat, anything one says at the loss of a parent seems like too little. I can only hope that you found some peace with him before he left. I hope you are able to take the time to grieve and take care of yourself.