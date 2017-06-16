Podcast Ep. 83: They Just Want Attention, They Don’t Want Your Heart

Subscribe on iTunes | Soundcloud | Android
In this episode of The Baggage Reclaim Sessions, I talk about recognising the difference between someone who wants to know that they can get your attention versus someone who is genuine in their intentions to love you.
Partly inspired by my love of the Charlie Puth song, ‘Attention’ where he sings, ‘You just want attention, you don’t want my heart, maybe you just hate the thought of me with someone new, you just want attention, I knew from the start, you’re just making sure I’m never getting over you’, I feel that this is such an important topic because so many people get stuck in a cycle of either trying to get someone’s attention or falling for someone else’s attention seeking moves.
I talk about:
- Why what we focus on determines the quality of our life
- Why someone trying to get our attention is about power and an underlying fear of what it will mean if they stop being able to get our attention
- Why it’s based on short-term thinking and instant gratification so of course, getting attention equals ‘job done’ equals no longer feeling out of control equals no longer as interested
- How someone who is keeping us as a backup option aka making us ‘The Fallback’ uses getting our attention as proof of being ‘right’
- Why being unable to distinguish between attention and love is also about not being able to distinguish between intensity and intimacy
- The importance of distinguishing between positive and negative attention
- How to start examining some of the baggage behind this pattern so that we can get out of this cycle
Comments
Emtally says
Hi Natalie,
good podcast. I’m curious – have you any experience of what the attention-seeker has to say for themselves in this kind of scenario? Do they actually see themselves as the ‘bad-guy’, and consciously enjoy the fact they are causing pain? Or do they shrug it off and justify it to themselves as ‘no big deal’, all just a bit of fun?
I know that what is going on in the mind of the attention-seeker shouldn’t really come into things – it’s the *effect* that matters, and it’s entirely in the control of the other party to not respond. But I’m interested in the other side of the story, as it just is so grim to think that there are people walking amongst us, engaging with us in every day life in such a callous, calculating, cruel way – but it’s sort of hidden, if you see what I mean. I question my own sanity to think ‘oh, I must be taking things too seriously’ if I sit and think ‘omg they are contacting me even know they KNOW how painful it is, just because they want to check I’m still on the hook’. It’s upsetting to realise how unkind that is, but also how everyday and mundane it is – it is behaviour that just seems to be completely accepted by the world , ‘oh it’s the girl’s fault if she gets too invested’, ok the man might be a little off but it’s just high jinks, no big deal….
Thoughts??
Thanks 🙂 xx
FloatingAlong says
I thought this was a really superb podcast. Thank you.