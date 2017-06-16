Podcast Ep. 83: They Just Want Attention, They Don’t Want Your Heart

Subscribe on iTunes | Soundcloud | Android

In this episode of The Baggage Reclaim Sessions, I talk about recognising the difference between someone who wants to know that they can get your attention versus someone who is genuine in their intentions to love you.

Partly inspired by my love of the Charlie Puth song, ‘Attention’ where he sings, ‘You just want attention, you don’t want my heart, maybe you just hate the thought of me with someone new, you just want attention, I knew from the start, you’re just making sure I’m never getting over you’, I feel that this is such an important topic because so many people get stuck in a cycle of either trying to get someone’s attention or falling for someone else’s attention seeking moves.

I talk about:

Why what we focus on determines the quality of our life

Why someone trying to get our attention is about power and an underlying fear of what it will mean if they stop being able to get our attention

Why it’s based on short-term thinking and instant gratification so of course, getting attention equals ‘job done’ equals no longer feeling out of control equals no longer as interested

How someone who is keeping us as a backup option aka making us ‘The Fallback’ uses getting our attention as proof of being ‘right’

Why being unable to distinguish between attention and love is also about not being able to distinguish between intensity and intimacy

The importance of distinguishing between positive and negative attention

How to start examining some of the baggage behind this pattern so that we can get out of this cycle

Links mentioned in the episode

Next stop

If you enjoyed the show, please share the episode – every little helps. Email someone who you think this show is relevant to or use the share buttons at the top and bottom of this episode.

Subscribe and/or leave a review on iTunes (how-to guide here)–it really helps in growing the show! If you’re new to podcasts, find out more about what they are and how to subscribe with this handy guide.

Listener questions can be emailed to podcast AT baggagereclaim DOT com. Got a topic you’d love me to cover? Let me know!

Save