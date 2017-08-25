Podcast Ep. 93: Am I Lying To Myself?

Subscribe on iTunes | Soundcloud | Android
Greetings from Amsterdam where I’m having some lovely family time.
This week’s episode of The Baggage Reclaim Sessions tackles the issue of knowing when we’re lying to ourselves. We’re all guilty on BS-ing ourselves from time to time but when what we’re concealing from us becomes harmful to our well-being, we need to recognise what we’re doing and why so that we can get grounded in who we really are and move forward in truth.
Topics covered
- Why associating the truth with negative consequences causes us to stall in the fantasy
- The five key habits of lying to ourselves: denying, rationalising, minimising, justifying and excusing
- The Justifying Zone, that place we put ourselves in when we stick with something we shouldn’t because we want to justify the original decision we made
- Why distancing ourselves from our behaviour leads to us not acknowledging, for instance, that people who aren’t jealous or obsessing don’t spend their time checking up on their ex or their ex’s new partner on various social media
- How we can use our feelings to recognise where we’re lying to ourselves
- How being triggered can become a push to recognise old untruths that are still hurting us
- The importance of recognising the baggage behind our responses, including our temptation to lie to ourselves, so that we can move forward
- Why noticing our thoughts in certain situations, such as when we’re self-critical when we’re around a new group of people, can help us to get grounded and overcome old hang-ups
- Why hiding stuff from people because we’re afraid of hurting them only leads to more hurt
Links mentioned
- The Bullsh-t Diet?–Is it time to stop denying, minimising and rationalising?
- The Justifying Zone and also The Justifying Zone on the podcast
- What’s The Baggage Behind It? and being triggered- Episode 2
- Blind Spots Block The Relationship You Want
- Are You Future Faking Yourself For a Short-Term Fix?
- Why Telling Little Lies Can End Up Mattering In A Big Way
Next stop
If you enjoyed the show, please share the episode – every little helps. Email someone who you think this show is relevant to or use the share buttons at the top and bottom of this episode.
Subscribe and/or leave a review on iTunes (how-to guide here)–it really helps in growing the show! If you’re new to podcasts, find out more about what they are and how to subscribe with this handy guide.
Have a great weekend!
Comments
pattybianca says
I caught my husband cheating on me thankfully my friend gave me a reliable contact, h a c k s e c r e t e @ g m a i l. c o m he works with discretion and delivers, he does all sort of hacks, access to social networks, icloud, and many more. Viber chats hack, Facebook messages and yahoo messengers remotely, call phone GPs location tracking, spy on whatsapp messages i would prefer to let his service speak for itself,his service are cheap you can contact him if you have similar issue and tell him i referred you to him.