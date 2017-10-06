Podcast Ep. 98: From Silent To Speaking Up & Speaking Out

Subscribe on iTunes | Soundcloud | Android
**To give you a heads-up, just in case you are not comfortable listening to such topics being talked about, I talk about being assaulted (obviously not in graphic detail or in fact much detail), as well as being sexually and racially harassed in not one, but two jobs, and being stalked, harassed and assaulted at university.**
Recently I’ve heard a number of stories where the person had been mistreated in some way, often quite seriously, whether it was at work or in a personal capacity and they’d decided to stay quiet because, well, they don’t want to ‘make a scene’. Time and again I see people making decisions and it invariably leads to heartbreak–their own.
So, in this week’s episode of The Baggage Reclaim Sessions, I felt that it was time to speak out about speaking out. As a recovering people pleaser who has kept my silence in minor and very serious circumstances out of fear of making waves, of alienating, of making others, including the perpertrators feel bad, of being seen to be ‘difficult’ and other such things, I’m all too familiar with this struggle. We imagine that we’re going to literally or figuratively torch, for an example, an errant ex’s belongings just like Angela Bassett’s character in Waiting To Exhale (still love this film!).
But often, our idea of ‘making a scene’ and being ‘difficult’ in using their voice to utter, “This happened. I didn’t like it. It made me uncomfortable. It was wrong because _________”.
I felt that it was time to talk about some extremely difficult experiences that each resulted in me eventually speaking up for myself regardless of what the ‘repercussions’ might be, and how I gradually came to appreciate myself for doing so.
Speaking up and yes, sometimes speaking out, means representing who we are. It does mean standing up for ourselves, advocating for us and basically having our own back.
Speaking up for one’s self is something that many people struggle with, especially us people pleasers, recovering and otherwise, but we gradually learn, often through painful experiences, that habitual silence gradually crushes our souls.
We’re not meant to suffer.
The right thing is not always the easy thing. We often think it’s easier to be silent or to be super nice about something, but then we privately give ourselves a hard time for not having had our back.
What is also clear from the many stories I hear, never mind what I read in the media, is that the shady people of this world are often reliant on us being nice (read: not making ‘waves’ by calling them on their BS and creating natural consequences).
They think our kind, loving, compassionate, sometimes over-empathetic ways will extend to giving them a free pass.
When the friend I referred to in the podcast had the new boss who had screwed her over, praise her for being so “nice” about things, it lit a fire in her belly because she realised that this person was mistaking her kindness for weakness. It resulted in her getting a massive payout instead of her accepting a lesser role than what she’d been in prior to her maternity leave.
I’ve also learned from firsthand experience and events of recent years that shady folk don’t get away with their actions. They invariably overplay their hand because they think they’re outwitting everyone, that they’re clever, invincible, beyond the law or disapproval, and that is never the case.
Karma doesn’t work on our beat, our set timeline, but it does come around in due course.
I want to stress that I don’t think speaking out about discrimination, harassment, assault, abuse and the like are ‘easy’–my experiences have been quite the opposite–but I also know that it is precisely because more and more people have spoken out, started to question and overturn old norms, that we’re confronting the emotional baggage of society.
At the same time though, it’s also important for those of us who have been through these experiences that it hasn’t always been possible to speak up and we have very specific reasons for not having done so. We don’t need to shame us over having kept our silence but we do need to acknowledge the impact of that silence or the events themselves on our wellbeing and self-esteem, so that we can take care of ourselves.
I hope that what I share in today’s episode helps at least a few people feel less alone, to stop blaming themselves, to stop trying to work out what they did to ‘make’ someone else violate their boundaries.
EMC says
Fight, flight….or freeze… I’m a “freezer.” Sometimes I’m so appalled by someone’s pushy behavior toward me, I have no response, because I do not want to react disproportionately and don’t know how to speak up w/o the motivation of anger. I’ll end up beating myself up for my over reaction or lack of reaction and not being able to say, ‘the right thing’ at the right time.
Effective communication is the great struggle of life on Earth as human beings. It’s about balance… staying calm, and realizing the other person’s behavior is not necessarily a personal attack on my ego. I am trying to learn how to effectively communicate a boundary with calmness, and enforce it with action rather than threatening words.
When there is a blockage in one’s throat chakra, effective communication is challenging; and when the ego is feeling threatened, we can react from our primal/ survival root chakra.
I realize and remember the moment in my childhood when I silenced my voice and turned to smoking as a means of coping w the silencing. It makes perfect sense – this specific addictive behavior directly affects my throat…an now, in my 30’s, it is directly manifesting into a physical ailment-swollen throats and swollen tonsils. This is a wake up call!
I feel that by learning how to use my voice and keeping good boundaries for myself, (taking care of my health-saying no to instant gratification,) my emotional addiction to this substance will dwindle, allowing me the will power to make better choices. Perhaps we can look at our addictive crutch behaviors and that will give us some physical insight on where we need to balance and ground ourselves spiritually.
My best friend can be very pushy, at times, when she wants me to hang out at her house. Many times, I have forsaken all others, including myself, my other bff and my mom, to find time for her when my schedule was packed full. It is difficult for me to tell her no, that I have priorities during these times that can no longer be neglected, other relationships that need connection, and that I just want some solitude at my own house.
Of course I love hanging w my bet friend, but I notice sometimes that my going over there is me really procrastinating and hiding out from my own responsibilities, since I find myself over there at least 4 times a week, hours on end- it’s a 2nd home I’m not responsible for.
Friday, I wanted to be at home after work, catch up on chores and relax. We had already physically connected earlier that day and she asked if I would come over later…(it was already 6 in the evening.) I said there might be a possibility depending on what Im able to get done. I realize I gave her a false hope instead of an indefinite answer, and left myself room to get in trouble w my indecisiveness.
It came down to her calling me twice after that to come over ’cause it was a Friday and I should be partying.’
We nearly argued about it for 15 minutes until I told her it was difficult for me to tell her no because she was so pushy. She responded with, “Well, I’m pushy…” (Which is actually just one of the reasons I do love her, lol,) so I found my voice finally and said I loved her dearly but not tonight. The sky didn’t fall. Her feelings may have been slightly hurt, but she didn’t go all high school on me and threaten to abandon our friendship. It was such a relief and we basically picked up where we left off on a friendly note. 🙂