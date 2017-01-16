One of the mistakes I used to make was assuming that if a guy expressed interest in me that he was:
1) Not in a relationship already
2) Over his ex
3) Interested in a relationship with me
4) We had a lot in common (I know, I know!)
From there, my next assumption was that if we were hanging out, sleeping together, plus I was playing armchair therapist, and, in my eyes, we were for all intents and purposes acting like boyfriend and girlfriend even if it wasn’t labelled as such, we were doing so because he was interested in it developing into a relationship.
I was so hung up on whether he was ‘interested’ that I failed to pay attention to what his interest pertained to. I’d feel rejected when they’d utter such guff like, ‘You’re a great girl and any guy would be lucky to have you… but I’m not over my ex /not ready for a relationship/not ready to be cut from the umbilical cord yet’, but the truth is, they were interested in me within certain contexts but separate to that, they weren’t interested in a relationship. I used to make that a me-problem, as if how interesting I was could make a man spontaneously combust into being relationship-minded even if he had issues that meant he wasn’t. It was also foolhardy of me to make assumptions about where a person’s interests lay when I could show up and let the person unfold.
Anyone can be interested in you just like anyone can browse or pick up something and play about with it for a bit, but there’s a big difference between interest and commitment.
As humans, we’re interested in a lot of things but our personal priorities shift some of those interests into the commitment category.
If, for instance, we have an interest in how online businesses work, fishing, and how to make paper rosettes to name but a few of our interests, but part of our plan is to run our own business one day, we’re likely to develop the interest in online business if we’re serious about it.
We might, for instance, be very interested in fishing and do what so many of us do when the urge to know everything about something overtakes us, and order up all sorts of equipment, books, and maybe even a cool outfit to go with it, but never have the fishing rod touch the water or only fish sporadically.
That doesn’t mean that the person isn’t interested in fishing but what separates someone who is interested in something from someone who is invested in something, is the actions.
Similarly, every time they see a paper rosette, they might think, I’d really love to be able to make those, but without actions, it’s not a priority or even a developed interest.
Now we could in the fishing example, take the attitude of, ‘Well, we’ve purchased top of the range equipment and booked (and cancelled) a fishing retreat, so how dare anyone question my interest or commitment?’, but realistically, the people who are driven by intention, action, a sense of purpose about fishing, well, fish, consistently. Sure, some will fish every day, some will do it weekly, monthly or whatever, but none will be saying, ‘I went fishing once so that makes me super interested in fishing’.
It’s what someone does with interest that counts.
Interest is not an automatic precursor to commitment or even actions.
I learned the hard way that there is no point in latching on to hallmarks that we think indicate a relationship if the landmarks (commitment, consistency, balance, progression and intimacy) aren’t there. We can also tell a great deal about the lengths and breadths of someone’s interest if we open our eyes and ears as opposed to deceiving ourselves.
Sure, someone might be texting or calling, but if they’re afraid to talk about their feelings, reluctant to say that they’re in a relationship, but are happy to shag and ultimately do things on their terms, they’re not interested in a mutual relationship.
This is when we have to acknowledge that a lot of the things that have gone unsaid have really been about dancing around the obvious fact that we’re not in a relationship (or certainly not the one we want) but that they’ve also been managing down our expectations.
We get too hung up on interest.
Yes, we want a partner to be interested in us and to take an interest in us, but that’s not where it starts and ends, especially if you’re like me and the reason why you get hung up on interest is because you spent a lot of your childhood craving a parent’s interest and feeling wounded by their absence whether it was physical or emotional and then diverted that to romantic partners. Someone takes an interest in us and we’re carrying on as if it’s the loaf when it’s really crumbs.
Focusing on ‘making’ someone interested causes us to ignore the content of their interest. It becomes about collecting attention and getting strokes from the supposed hallmarks and then we wonder, ‘You’ve been giving me attention (albeit sporadically or in certain contexts only)—where is my relationship?’.
If we’re honest with ourselves, getting stuck on interest taps into a root belief that we’re not interesting and worthy enough (based on our perception of events in the past). Trying to get validation on How interesting am I? is the real-world equivalent of living your life off of ‘likes’ on Facebook.
If they’re texting, calling, sleeping with you, keeping a foothold in your life or whatever they’re doing but you’re not in a loving relationship, you’re clearly ‘interesting’ to them but what you truly need (if you want a loving relationship), is someone who will consistently act with love, care, trust and respect.
Someone’s priorities dictate their interest.
Someone can be interested in you but not be interested in co-creating a mutually fulfilling relationship but if someone values and so prioritises being in a mutually fulfilling relationship and is also interested in you, they will demonstrate that interest in you as a by-product of engaging in the relationship and allowing it the opportunity to develop rather than narrowing it only to the areas that suit them.
If they’re genuinely interested in a possible relationship as well as you, they don’t burn up their energy resisting being emotionally available and letting the relationship develop.
And there is one key way to ensure that you don’t sell yourself short on someone’s ‘interest’: take a genuine interest in you (get to know, like and love you) and you won’t rely on other people’s interest as the barometer of your worth. When you are the thing that you seek, you won’t accept less from others than you already be, do and feel for yourself.
Your thoughts?
Comments
Leila says
Muchas gracias!! Thank you so much for this post, Natalie!!
I believe I am on my way to really like and love myself.
It’s not a linear journey but i’ll get there with a bit of faith and compassion for myself.
Carrie says
This is timely indeed. Thanks for this! I’ve been faced with this situation more than once & reading this makes me take a step back & look at what the F I’m doing reading too much into “intetest”.
Leslie says
Natalie,
I am really struggling in this area. I seem to keep winding up in painful breakups bc they seem so interested and then when it gets to be to much like a relationship they say they are not ready for a relationship. It’s hard to not think it’s something that I am doing because it keeps happening. It makes me question how do you even gauge when someone is being genuine. I am looking forward to your workshop in a couple of weeks. I really want to get some introspect on how to avoid repeating these situations.
Beks says
Oh my goodness, this could have been written by me today. Just this weekend I had the fastest whirlwind romance I’ve ever had in my life and it was not a boost to my self-esteem at all. He went from practically singing sonnets to not ready for a relationship to contacting his ex and getting back together with in a matter of 48 hours. Talk about mind f*ckery! Yesterday I felt awful about it, thinking “What am I doing to deserve this kind a crap…” but today I remember that I didn’t make him do anything. He just over estimated his interest, got scared and acted out in an effort to ensure he didn’t get himself in too deep. That’s not my problem. I went in with honorable intentions and gave it my all. I can’t do his part as well as mine and I’m not carrying the guilt for his erratic behavior. It’s not my responsibility to know where his head is at when going into a relationship – I’m only responsible for me. And I stayed true to my values so I have nothing to feel ashamed of. I want to encourage you to not beat yourself up about it because you are only one half of the equation – as Nat always says, you don’t have the power to make him an assclown – that’s all on him!
Michele F says
Hi Beks,
That’s awful. He should have known his own mind a bit better and not started leading you on when he was still hung up on his ex.
Sorry that he went from ‘100-0 mph’ over one weekend. If he was feeling conflicting emotions best he’d stayed on his own for a bit to figure things out, not get you involved in his ‘drama’. The only upside is that he didn’t waste your time for weeks or months (or longer). Don’t know if you’ve read my sad little story, but I just had a guy waste weeks of my time and energy. Not a good feeling.
Getting a bit tired of these guys doing this sort of thing to women (many of them are repeat offenders as well). They need to work on getting their shit together, not start dating only to leave a path of emotional destruction wherever they go.
Karen, Congrats on getting your little boys. I’ve had dogs and cats all my life, I am currently ‘catless’ as my remaining cat passed away last April (devastating, she was almost 19 years old). Enjoy the kitten ‘madness’. 🙂
Beks says
I thought I was in the clear with him since the relationship ended 3 years ago and he claimed to be over it. How feeling all the feels with me equates to a sudden resurrection of feelings for his ex is beyond me. Maybe Nat can write a post about this phenomonon (hint-hint). When he texted to say he wasn’t ready and had contacted his ex (finding that she was single again but forgot to bring him into the loop) I just wanted to scream “You’re a idiot! If she wanted to be with you she would have told you she was single without you reaching out to her!” But then realized that 1) its probably a lie and 2) its not my problem.
Michele F says
Wish these guys would work to ‘fix’ themselves, rather than trying to ‘break’ us with their BS.
Chin up, they can’t ALL be idiots (I hope).
Karen says
I used to believe if I loved someone “enough,” my love could carry us through until theirs caught up with mine. It only took 20 years or so to figure out that was not how it works.
Now I’m single with not even a speck of potential love interest on the horizon, but I feel emotionally calm, stable and I’m working my ass off outside painting my house, and inside designing T-shirts to sell at some of the upcoming protest rallies I’ll be attending against a certain new narcissistic, assclown, president-from-hell.
Surprisingly enough, I no longer consider myself to be living in suspended animation whenever I’m single. I’m too busy to be wistful.
It helps that I decided to cure my need for physical contact and affection by adopting identical twin kittens back in November. Now at 4 months old, the boys are at the maturity level of 4-5 year old human kids, so I am more than entertained by these little maniacs.
They are a very odd duo–one is mega alpha and the younger one (by a few minutes) is kind of… well…s-l-o-w. The slowpoke is learning every one of the crazy alpha’s sneaky habits, like saving a little bit of “waste” so they can both jump in the litter box at the same time, the moment I set it down– all clean and fresh.
I know that laughing at cat crap is not a replacement for true love, but I’d rather watch them and laugh than fall for someone who makes me cry.
It’s getting better all the time. 🙂
CLR says
Hi Karen,
I wanted to let you know I responded to your post about people pleasing. Not sure if you saw it or not. Just wanted to let you know how your post impacted me. Thank you.
Please add in some extra protesting for me 🙂
Adele says
The “boys” sound like so much fun to watch. What a nice diversion! They will offer you a world of fun and will make you smile, and that is ALL that matters right now, and for future. They are showing you (and all of us) that they have a high sense of adventure and humour, we can all learn from them.
Ahylish says
That’s awesome Karen. Love your comment about being too busy to be wistful.
The kittens: great idea! I have a dog and 4 cats and I know they help keep me anchored. I am working on getting busy and fulfilled in my own self as to not accept sub-par relationship prospects. It is so easy for me to think a dude is worthy of my bed when I don’t have projects, interests and my self-esteem in self-care mode. I noticed that it is so easy for me to think, if I have put in the time and work on myself, then that will be enough for both of us. But it ends up feeling like I am picking up the emotional tab all the time and spending my reserves while they come to the table empty handed. It costs me too much mentally, emotionally, spirituality, and physically. And I turn into a person that I don’t even like.
So in pursuing my dreams, inspirations and desires for fulfillment, I have to ever be checking myself if I am settling when someone comes along. After reading so much on Baggage Reclaim, it makes it harder to deceive and lie to myself about what is acceptable and not acceptable behaviour in relationships…..theirs as well as mine. I can be a jerk too when I am out of integrity with my own values. I end up taking it out on them!! Much to learn.
Julie says
This hit me so hard. I’m ashamed to say that in my last (failed) relationship, I was actually counting the weeks that my ex didn’t dump me. Wow, there’s 10 weeks! etc. I thought if I could make it week after week he might actually be the real deal! We had all the “hallmarks” but none of the landmarks, literally none of them. Much as I regret this relationship, it has forced me to do a ton of work around understanding why I accept crumbs and why I am attracted to EUMs over and over again. Natalie, your words regularly “convict” me and force me to examine my behaviors, motivations, and why I expect too much from people. Thank you!
Beks says
You’re not alone in this way of thinking, Julie. I became aware I needed to invest in some professional help when I realized that I consider it a red flag if the man is both attractive and appeared to be genuinely interested…so not healthy!
Julie says
Thanks, Beks. Sometimes I feel like a crazy person. I have to say I’ve gotten more insight from Natalie than I have from years of expensive therapy in NYC!
Heartbroken says
‘Anyone can be interested in you just like anyone can browse or pick up something and play about with it for a bit… If they’re texting, calling, sleeping with you, keeping a foothold in your life or whatever they’re doing but you’re not in a loving relationship, you’re clearly ‘interesting’ to them’
The clues are there when they say ‘I can’t give you what you want/you deserve better’ but they still hang around for the benefits until they’re done and are bored with you/no longer find you ‘interesting’. They use you and start to ghost you and then dump you when a new toy catches their eye just like that with no regard for your feelings.
Karen,
No matter how much love we have/had for them, it will not make a difference to these AC/EUM. They were not/are not committed and never will be, not with us anyway.
Glad your kittens have helped with your need for physical affection. At least you know that any love you get in return from them is real and unconditional.
x
MillionReasons says
From Natalie:
“…but the truth is, they were interested in me within certain contexts but separate to that, they weren’t interested in a relationship. I used to make that a me-problem, as if how interesting I was could make a man spontaneously combust into being relationship-minded even if he had issues that meant he wasn’t.”
“Focusing on ‘making’ someone interested causes us to ignore the content of their interest. It becomes about collecting attention and getting strokes from the supposed hallmarks…”
This was my specific challenge. Although I have never been to an acting class it was a matter of what persona was going to work for each interaction. I paid great attention to his apparent mood and responsiveness, and adjusted MYSELF accordingly. Sure, I cognitively knew his issues but I set up my own barriers to emotionally accepting them. If I was not the priority in his life it was my fault and I had to try harder. The moments I may have been the priority in his life were few and far between. That did not stop me from trying to change him and the situation: be more interesting the next time. In return I only felt exhausted and exasperated never replenished.
From Beks: “but today I remember that I didn’t make him do anything. He just over estimated his interest, got scared and acted out in an effort to ensure he didn’t get himself in too deep.” Beks, you had the prescience to get out quickly. Your comment made me feel so angry with myself because I let this happen at least ten times in the last six months. No shortage of drama and absolutely no consistency.
I admire you.