They didn’t change; you just got to know them.

Picture it, Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, 2005 (pulling my best Sophia from Golden Girls imitation): It’s just one month before I would have the epiphany that would cause me to change my life and a couple of months before I would start writing Baggage Reclaim. I’m on holiday with one of my best pals and we’re looking for a club to go to after spending time in a bar dancing to Gorillaz’ ‘Dare’ (epic tune) and giggling at two guys who were wearing matching trainers that made them look like they were wearing flippers.
Anyway… I digress…
So, we walk along the strip and after checking out a few places, we stop at this club with a plasma screen outside that was playing what we thought was live footage of the jam-packed club inside. The guy was doing a hard sell, and to be fair, the footage was pretty compelling and he made out like he was doing this amazing deal for us. You can guess what happened next–we got inside to discover that we were two of about eight people in the bloody place! We were fuming!
With the benefit of the 20:20 vision that is hindsight, it would have served us well to ask if the video was live footage of what was going on inside and actually, it was quite obvious that he was doing a hard sell.
Now, the thing is, I see this whole inviting-plasma-TV-outside-a-club scenario all the time in dating and relationships.
When we’ve just met someone or we’re in the early stages of dating, or we’re setting out on our new relationship, we sometimes get what we think is a dazzling preview of the amazingness to come.
They’re so full-on and are painting this picture of being The Perfect Potential Boyfriend/Girlfriend TM or The Perfect Potential Spouse, that we reason that this is what we can expect from them in the future.
When days (yes, really), weeks or months down the line, they seem to do a complete u-turn on who they presented as or what they promised, we’re baffled, wounded and stuck on this notion that we just need to get things to go back to how they were ‘in the beginning’.
This spot of what I call Future Faking (building up and faking a future so they can get what they want in the present) and Fast-Forwarding (being emotionally, physically etc., intense to speed you through the early stages of dating), messes with our heads.
The people pleaser in us cannot help but blame it on us having done something to scare them away as if character and intentions leave a person as quickly as they can drop their drawers to the ground. We then try to overcompensate for what will undoubtedly be becoming an unfulfilling partnering and feel as if we’re getting increasingly diminishing returns in a relationship where it used to be so ‘easy’.
The whole experience can erode our confidence and cause us to be skittish about subsequent involvements and prone to settling for less than what we need. It’s as if we reason that if we go low in terms of expectation that it’s safer than going ‘high’ and getting disappointed, only you’d be amazed how when we lower our expectations into crumb territory that not only can we be disappointed, but it wounds us even more.
Jaysus, how much lower do I have to go to get some love up in here?
Expectations are our strong beliefs about what we think will and should happen.
We believe that we have experience of them meeting our expectations so we don’t understand why they can’t go back to how it was ‘back then’. The thing is, they weren’t meeting our expectations in the beginning—it was a brand new involvement where we did not know them.
They didn’t change; you just got to know them.
In some cases, it’s not they changed but more that we got to know them a teeny bit more that they were in very real danger of us seeing past the pomp and bluff.
In the early days, they could pretty much tell us anything and as long as it was positive and fitted with our picture of how things should and could be, we’d go along with it.
They also go so hard at it in trying to woo us and win us over that instead of wondering why they have to be so frickin’ OTT, we allow ourselves to create this unrealistic expectation that someone could blow in on the wind and make a bunch of inferences and promises without having really got to know us, and that they’ll deliver it from now until forever.
Of course, that’s why we feel so wounded because ‘in the beginning’, they didn’t know us so ipso facto, it must be ‘knowing’ us that caused them to do a u-turn.
But, like the guy outside the club displaying a plasma screen of dated footage that probably didn’t even take place in his own club while doing a hard sell on getting us in there, isn’t it time that we acknowledge that actually, it’s a fundamental lack of integrity and maturity?
That, and yes, we can stand to ask more questions or to quite simply know our pace and what we want so that we can’t be bulldozed by someone into going at a pace that doesn’t match our values.
Dodgy club guy knew that he was pulling a fast one.
And, I hate to break it to you, but people who go all super intense on you at the beginning and try to speed through the getting to know, have form for their behaviour. It’s not the first time they’ve behaved this way and they’re stuck in their own getting high on romance Groundhog Day while avoiding the true intimacy of taking one’s time.
You also, if you’ve been in this situation, have to acknowledge a fundamental truth: that you don’t like what you got to know or that it’s certainly not what you want(ed).
Sure, you can take responsibility for allowing you to get swept up in their shenanigans and you can acknowledge anything that influenced those choices, but what you must stop doing is blaming your worth or something you said/did on their lack of integrity and maturity.
Even if my friend and I had asked whether the footage that was being shown on the screen was live, it wouldn’t change the fact that he was trying to screw us over in the first place.
Your thoughts?
Comments
Andrea says
Natalie…This was spot on!!!
Jules says
I’ve been following your blog and podcast for a few months and really appreciate the work you do. This was exactly what I need to hear today! Thank you for this post!
KarenR says
Yes!!! To ALL of this. I think I have a tendency to blame myself when in reality if a man is intent on trying to deceive me it’s not my fault for being deceived.
R.C says
Yep…I’ve been down this road a few times than I care to remember..but knowing better comes from experience. Great post!
17 years single says
Hi Natalie, love your work, and always read your email before any others in my inbox. Have learned so much from you. re today’s post……I think it’s trickier than that. I believe in the mirror principle in relationships, that you are the very thing you attract. In my case, and this is in hindsight, I wasn’t consciously aware of what I was doing at the time……..I allowed them to deceive me so that I could deceive them. I didn’t want them to realise how overwhelmed and down i can get, so I stayed happy happy long enough and then fast-tracked a commitment. In the meantime, they were my mirror… not wanting me to realise how sullen or alcoholic or shut down or violent or argumentative or women-hating or neurotic or unfaithful (this is a list from three different men) they could be, so stayed happy happy and not displaying any of these traits long enough and then allowed the fast-tracking to commitment. Of course, the very first , second and third obstacles that came along triggered us both in to our awful shit behaviour which led us both to feelings of being ripped off and deceived… “hey wait a minute, why didn’t I know, why didn’t you tell me, why didn’t anyone in your life like your friends and family tell me you were like that ??!!” And in my case I felt intense shame that I wasn’t clever enough or clairvoyant enough to have known. The fact is though, I was just as deceptive in my own way. This happened three times !!! before I realised it wasn’t bad luck but a pattern. I’ve been 17 years single now, long enough to work through all the issues one by one, painful but work that had to be done. Anyone else honest enough to own this for their own past ?
Martin says
This is me, personified. I deny the amber and red flags in the woman I pursue, and yet, fail to correct some of the long-standing maladaptive and deceitful behaviors and amber and red flags within me. I know every week that I must clean up my life and become the charactered man I would be proud to show my daughter, but I do good for awhile and then fall back to the smuck I am. But I keep trying to improve. Life is a journey. (I am in counseling)
17 years single says
hi Martin and All
Great. First steps for me were reading Natalie’s posts and one of her books… and seeing that I wasn’t alone….. then seeing the uncomfortable truth that the common person in all my relationship drama was me…. and then starting to recognise my own patterns, admitting them –
and that was hard to do – and then working to understand why I had them, which required me to unpick my whole life, Ive journalled every day for 17 years, had some psychotherapy, endured Post Traumatic stress episodes through memories being jolted back into conscious awareness, forgiving and letting go, regularly burning stacks of journals.
One side-effect of all this (for me) is I now have a new problem… the world of smuckness is everywhere and slowly but surely I became so hyper sensitive to it and hyper aware, I recognise it in everyone — and now I am oh so lonely. Im a fit young ‘in my 60s woman’ now, and easy to meet people where I live, but every time I meet someone new I can see right through to their smuck , whereas once I would have just seen “a nice guy”, now I see their potential, their patterns, the surface behaviours that lead to the smuckness underneath. I walk away. I can’t go back because I can’t become unaware once I am aware. And this lonely hell is as bad as the hell of bad romances and relationships ! Plus, another thing is I have a creeping feeling that the mutual smuckness is where the sexy in us lives. So be aware fellow Baggage Reclaimers, for this wonderful divine work we are all doing is, or has to be the way, but it does have lasting side effects. And thoughts anyone ?
Amy says
Once again….a SPOT ON assessment of this all too common and painful experience!!!
Thank you so much! This has really helped to shed a lot of light on my situation one month post breakup.
Recoverer says
Exactly what I needed to hear today! Just got out of my “relationship” with an EU-MM, which lasted for about two months, but the drama kept dragging on for almost 9 months after all was over.. I suddenly realized that I have been trying for months to recreate “the most amazing time/ the time in heaven” as he himself used to call it, I wasn’t aware of that all this past time bit once I was, I just felt a complete shut-down.. Now I have been NC for almost 7 weeks, but I keep seeing the asshole at work and he of course tries all the tricks in the books, from blowing hot and cold to ignoring me to flirting with other women in front of me, but it’s just nothing.. I feel like a zip was just drawn and I became completely ‘closed’ and immune towards his tricks.. By the way, this article sheds a new light on the whole thing, I mean I knew he caused me a lot of hurt in some way, but I never thought about it this way.. I never realized that actually the whole thing was a con from the very beginning and THAT is how he hurt me.. I also agree with “17 years single”‘s comment and that I must have been trying to hide something about me and avoid intimacy myself to get drawn into this kind of dynamic.. Anyway, I thank God I got rid of my feelings for him and finally got to see him for who he really is, and got the courage to cut him off ..
Terry says
You’ve been inside my head, Natalie. This is an amazing post and explains everything that I experience in the toxic marriage I was in until the a-hole of an ex-husband decided he wasn’t going to stay around any longer, having put me through misery with his selfishness and arrested development. Well, the woman he went to – within a month! – who was love-bombing him on FB (she knew about me) will have surely found out by now that he’s a fake and a liar, and that he hasn’t a responsible bone in his whole body. The only reason he’s stayed with her are for the financial benefits and because he too lazy to start again by being on his own for a while.
marmalade says
Hello,
I just wanted to say thank you for opening my eyes to everything. I have been struggling with bad relationships my whole life thinking that I was doomed to never be happy. I am currently going through a no contact period with a “Mr. Unavailable “ right now and I am hurting so bad. But 1 of the major points you bring up in your pod casts etc is, is that we go in to this “fairy tale” mode thinking that things might change or be better or whatever that may be. I have literally stopped myself 4 times this morning alone in this mode. Telling myself this is all in your imagination so STOP and move on. It’s a hard reality but its so true, also to your point even if this person did reach out to you what would REALLY come out of it? An ego stroke and then things will revert right back to the way they were. No way can someone change who they are or their thoughts towards you permanently in a few weeks.
So thank you! xoxox
Light Seeker says
I just ended things on early Saturday morning with the guy I have been seeing exclusively for the past 3 months. I’ve known him for almost a year. He was one of my coaches at a gym I went to for crossfit. We would speak daily and get together on the weekends. I started feeling him pull away, so I leaned back- which worked for a short period of time. He told me he had been married before (me too) and that he cheated towards the end. My marriage ended due to lack of trust from cheating. When he moved to my state from California two years ago he was in a long distance relationship. Last month, I went to a friend’s birthday party and he was in a crossfit competition. He placed 2nd and showed me the pictures- he never invited me to come watch, but I had plans that day anyways. He mentioned that another girl from the gym (who I know) went as a group and took his photos. This felt weird to me as I looked at his photos while he sat next to me. I didn’t act on my feeling. Later that week, I couldn’t take it anymore and asked if he had invited her to go to the comp- he said no, she asked to go. I asked if they rode together to the comp- he said no. He asked if I was angry with him. I replied no, he is allowed to have friends and I understand he is a coach. I knew that they were friends too. She is single and joined the gym 7 months ago. Fast forward- Last Thursday I mentioned the possibility of spending some time together soon. He stated he had to work a double on Friday. I said that’s ok just let me know when is good and we can make it work..I would love to see you. I couldn’t sleep and woke up early Saturday morning. I checked all of my social media outlooks until I could fall back asleep. I got on snapchat (which I never use) and started looking at unopened messages. I noticed there was a map feature on one of the messages, so I clicked on it. This feature allows you to see where anyone is that is using the app if the location is enabled. There was my beau…at this girl’s house last checked in at 12AM and it was now 4AM. I thought maybe they were all just hanging out and that was the last time he checked the app. I couldn’t sleep afterwards. It’s now 5:00 AM- I checked again and it stated he was active 5 min ago at her apartment- he obviously stayed the night. I texted him good morning and asked him to call me after work or whenever he’s not busy (my daughter had a soccer game early that day anyways)- that it would only take a few minutes and to have a good day. He called me..I missed it..got coffee..then returned his call. I told him I couldn’t do this anymore and about what I saw. He was thrown off, said they’re just friends and he slept on the couch. I told him I just can’t..he said he didn’t know what to say. We texted a twice later that day then I finally replied back to him on Wednesday with no response from him. I didn’t really expect one. I feel bummed..but I know things will improve. I really liked him which is a big step for me since my divorce. I’m just glad I knew the signs. Thank you, Natalie…for all of your postings…you really have no idea how much you have helped me since stumbling upon your site in 2013.
AppleDub says
I was in a friendship/fuzzy blurred lines relationship with a EU Narcassist for almost 8 years. This was my thinking so sooo long. When he would disappear and do things I was not used to, or somehow hurt my feelings I would always say “Well he never used to be like that, he has changed!!”. I would try to defend his actions to friends and family. I lost many friends because of him. They told me he was no good for me, and that he was selfish but I never listened. My heart was bigger than my brain. I felt as though I could change this man, and that things would work out but they didn’t. After he did not return a text during a very bad time in my life when I needed him most, I saw that red flag loud and clear. I saw him for who he was and who he COULDNT be. This man is a coward. He moved away months ago, and I do miss the good times we had. The man he used to be when I met him was just a dream because he was showing me what he thought would rope me in. It certainly did. By the time all was said and done, I had seen him – the raw side of him and it made me sick that I stuck with him for so long and accepted his behavior. He still tries to text me for ego boosts and I am guilty of answering at times because I think he will be different. He isn’t. He disappears on me feeling gutted. I am working very hard to let him go fully…he will never be who I thought he was and the ugly side of him is who he really is and I wish others would see that. Save yourself.
Lila says
Exactly the same, down to the fuzzy “was it even a relationship / did it actually happen/was anything real?”
Went on over a year, 1 year NC just passed and I still feel just as hurt and betrayed and confused and humiliated.
Over a year of dragging me around and using me emotionally, then he didn’t even want to use me in the physical sense. What was the point? Did I ever even exist to him?
Even though I’m with someone so much better, I just can’t get rid of the hurt and anger and resentment and find myself holding him at arms length. I’m terrified of losing 10, 20 years of my life to a compulsive liar or cheat etc the next time.
He’s not even sorry for the way he treated me, no remorse or regret at all.
Not sure I’ll ever get past it.
Sarah says
I was in a relationship with an extremely charming, brilliant guy, who, now that I look back, is probably on the sociopathic scale somewhere. He had no genuine empathy.
When his behavior toward me changed and became extremely (psychologically) abusive, i blamed myself for a long time, thinking that he had changed his behavior toward me because he had gotten to know me better and hadn’t liked what he’d seen. Now it’s obvious to me that that was just who he was from the get-go.
In hindsight, I should have listened to his ex, who told me all about how terrible he was shortly after things had gotten serious between me and him. At the time, I thought she was just jealous. Now I realize she simply knew him much better than I did… Live and learn.
Sarah says
By the way, this happened almost a decade ago, and I am happy to say that I’m now in a mutual, loving, and respectful relationship. 🙂 The sooner you get rid of the person who isn’t right for you, the sooner you free yourself to find the one who can actually make you happy!
Diane says
Ugh, this all just happened to me. After a terrible on/off five year relationship, I dated around for five years but was still extremely wary and nothing stuck. Over the summer, I met a guy through friends. He came on very strong, and having read all the posts about “fast forwarding,” etc., I was cautious, but his actions were matching his words. We only knew each other about a month but went out several times and did group things with friends and also went on a short vacation together, during which we got along famously. I began to allow myself to hope that his flowery compliments which did often sound over the top were “just his way” and he was a genuinely good guy.
All of a sudden he lied about another woman coming to visit him, and I broke it off. A couple of weeks of back and forth, in which I finally agreed to meet to talk. Then he started the pull back. My friends suggested I offer one more time. I did and he did some kind of “Maybe I can meet but I might be sick” kind of thing. Lots of talk of being “busy busy” at work. (Before this he had all the time in the world for me.)
Anyway, it wasn’t a long relationship but it’s still a letdown. At this point, the mourning has gone on longer than the actual relationship! He set up such high expectations that didn’t need to be set up. I guess he did it because he’s immature or for his own ego or to fast forward to what he wanted (though, oddly, he never pressed sex on me). Maybe he lives in a fantasy world and when things started getting real, he couldn’t deal. Who knows.
Just kind of depressed tonight. A part of me keeps asking what happened, how did this go from a guy thinking I was the greatest thing since sliced bread (and telling me this daily) to him not even bothering to return messages, not wanting to work on things, etc.
You’re right. He didn’t “change.” Just who he really was came out. Luckily he showed it fast. Bummer though.
Wideawake says
I wish l had all this wisdom and knowledge years ago. I learnt the hard way and now making a calm and peaceful life for myself . Every single man l have ever met has let me down, and l let myself down by allowing them into my life in the first place. The relationship l have with myself is now my priority. No longer looking for approval from anyone else. I appreciate there must be some kind decent men out there, rare for me to find one who isnt full of shit. Its actually quite liberating living life on your own terms, wild and free. I’ m in no rush to change it now. I think relationships are very overrated.