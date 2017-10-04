They didn’t change; you just got to know them.

Picture it, Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, 2005 (pulling my best Sophia from Golden Girls imitation): It’s just one month before I would have the epiphany that would cause me to change my life and a couple of months before I would start writing Baggage Reclaim. I’m on holiday with one of my best pals and we’re looking for a club to go to after spending time in a bar dancing to Gorillaz’ ‘Dare’ (epic tune) and giggling at two guys who were wearing matching trainers that made them look like they were wearing flippers.
Anyway… I digress…
So, we walk along the strip and after checking out a few places, we stop at this club with a plasma screen outside that was playing what we thought was live footage of the jam-packed club inside. The guy was doing a hard sell, and to be fair, the footage was pretty compelling and he made out like he was doing this amazing deal for us. You can guess what happened next–we got inside to discover that we were two of about eight people in the bloody place! We were fuming!
With the benefit of the 20:20 vision that is hindsight, it would have served us well to ask if the video was live footage of what was going on inside and actually, it was quite obvious that he was doing a hard sell.
Now, the thing is, I see this whole inviting-plasma-TV-outside-a-club scenario all the time in dating and relationships.
When we’ve just met someone or we’re in the early stages of dating, or we’re setting out on our new relationship, we sometimes get what we think is a dazzling preview of the amazingness to come.
They’re so full-on and are painting this picture of being The Perfect Potential Boyfriend/Girlfriend TM or The Perfect Potential Spouse, that we reason that this is what we can expect from them in the future.
When days (yes, really), weeks or months down the line, they seem to do a complete u-turn on who they presented as or what they promised, we’re baffled, wounded and stuck on this notion that we just need to get things to go back to how they were ‘in the beginning’.
This spot of what I call Future Faking (building up and faking a future so they can get what they want in the present) and Fast-Forwarding (being emotionally, physically etc., intense to speed you through the early stages of dating), messes with our heads.
The people pleaser in us cannot help but blame it on us having done something to scare them away as if character and intentions leave a person as quickly as they can drop their drawers to the ground. We then try to overcompensate for what will undoubtedly be becoming an unfulfilling partnering and feel as if we’re getting increasingly diminishing returns in a relationship where it used to be so ‘easy’.
The whole experience can erode our confidence and cause us to be skittish about subsequent involvements and prone to settling for less than what we need. It’s as if we reason that if we go low in terms of expectation that it’s safer than going ‘high’ and getting disappointed, only you’d be amazed how when we lower our expectations into crumb territory that not only can we be disappointed, but it wounds us even more.
Jaysus, how much lower do I have to go to get some love up in here?
Expectations are our strong beliefs about what we think will and should happen.
We believe that we have experience of them meeting our expectations so we don’t understand why they can’t go back to how it was ‘back then’. The thing is, they weren’t meeting our expectations in the beginning—it was a brand new involvement where we did not know them.
They didn’t change; you just got to know them.
In some cases, it’s not they changed but more that we got to know them a teeny bit more that they were in very real danger of us seeing past the pomp and bluff.
In the early days, they could pretty much tell us anything and as long as it was positive and fitted with our picture of how things should and could be, we’d go along with it.
They also go so hard at it in trying to woo us and win us over that instead of wondering why they have to be so frickin’ OTT, we allow ourselves to create this unrealistic expectation that someone could blow in on the wind and make a bunch of inferences and promises without having really got to know us, and that they’ll deliver it from now until forever.
Of course, that’s why we feel so wounded because ‘in the beginning’, they didn’t know us so ipso facto, it must be ‘knowing’ us that caused them to do a u-turn.
But, like the guy outside the club displaying a plasma screen of dated footage that probably didn’t even take place in his own club while doing a hard sell on getting us in there, isn’t it time that we acknowledge that actually, it’s a fundamental lack of integrity and maturity?
That, and yes, we can stand to ask more questions or to quite simply know our pace and what we want so that we can’t be bulldozed by someone into going at a pace that doesn’t match our values.
Dodgy club guy knew that he was pulling a fast one.
And, I hate to break it to you, but people who go all super intense on you at the beginning and try to speed through the getting to know, have form for their behaviour. It’s not the first time they’ve behaved this way and they’re stuck in their own getting high on romance Groundhog Day while avoiding the true intimacy of taking one’s time.
You also, if you’ve been in this situation, have to acknowledge a fundamental truth: that you don’t like what you got to know or that it’s certainly not what you want(ed).
Sure, you can take responsibility for allowing you to get swept up in their shenanigans and you can acknowledge anything that influenced those choices, but what you must stop doing is blaming your worth or something you said/did on their lack of integrity and maturity.
Even if my friend and I had asked whether the footage that was being shown on the screen was live, it wouldn’t change the fact that he was trying to screw us over in the first place.
Your thoughts?
Comments
Andrea says
Natalie…This was spot on!!!
Jules says
I’ve been following your blog and podcast for a few months and really appreciate the work you do. This was exactly what I need to hear today! Thank you for this post!
KarenR says
Yes!!! To ALL of this. I think I have a tendency to blame myself when in reality if a man is intent on trying to deceive me it’s not my fault for being deceived.
17 years single says
Hi Natalie, love your work, and always read your email before any others in my inbox. Have learned so much from you. re today’s post……I think it’s trickier than that. I believe in the mirror principle in relationships, that you are the very thing you attract. In my case, and this is in hindsight, I wasn’t consciously aware of what I was doing at the time……..I allowed them to deceive me so that I could deceive them. I didn’t want them to realise how overwhelmed and down i can get, so I stayed happy happy long enough and then fast-tracked a commitment. In the meantime, they were my mirror… not wanting me to realise how sullen or alcoholic or shut down or violent or argumentative or women-hating or neurotic or unfaithful (this is a list from three different men) they could be, so stayed happy happy and not displaying any of these traits long enough and then allowed the fast-tracking to commitment. Of course, the very first , second and third obstacles that came along triggered us both in to our awful shit behaviour which led us both to feelings of being ripped off and deceived… “hey wait a minute, why didn’t I know, why didn’t you tell me, why didn’t anyone in your life like your friends and family tell me you were like that ??!!” And in my case I felt intense shame that I wasn’t clever enough or clairvoyant enough to have known. The fact is though, I was just as deceptive in my own way. This happened three times !!! before I realised it wasn’t bad luck but a pattern. I’ve been 17 years single now, long enough to work through all the issues one by one, painful but work that had to be done. Anyone else honest enough to own this for their own past ?
Martin says
This is me, personified. I deny the amber and red flags in the woman I pursue, and yet, fail to correct some of the long-standing maladaptive and deceitful behaviors and amber and red flags within me. I know every week that I must clean up my life and become the charactered man I would be proud to show my daughter, but I do good for awhile and then fall back to the smuck I am. But I keep trying to improve. Life is a journey. (I am in counseling)
Amy says
Once again….a SPOT ON assessment of this all too common and painful experience!!!
Thank you so much! This has really helped to shed a lot of light on my situation one month post breakup.
Recoverer says
Exactly what I needed to hear today! Just got out of my “relationship” with an EU-MM, which lasted for about two months, but the drama kept dragging on for almost 9 months after all was over.. I suddenly realized that I have been trying for months to recreate “the most amazing time/ the time in heaven” as he himself used to call it, I wasn’t aware of that all this past time bit once I was, I just felt a complete shut-down.. Now I have been NC for almost 7 weeks, but I keep seeing the asshole at work and he of course tries all the tricks in the books, from blowing hot and cold to ignoring me to flirting with other women in front of me, but it’s just nothing.. I feel like a zip was just drawn and I became completely ‘closed’ and immune towards his tricks.. By the way, this article sheds a new light on the whole thing, I mean I knew he caused me a lot of hurt in some way, but I never thought about it this way.. I never realized that actually the whole thing was a con from the very beginning and THAT is how he hurt me.. I also agree with “17 years single”‘s comment and that I must have been trying to hide something about me and avoid intimacy myself to get drawn into this kind of dynamic.. Anyway, I thank God I got rid of my feelings for him and finally got to see him for who he really is, and got the courage to cut him off ..
Terry says
You’ve been inside my head, Natalie. This is an amazing post and explains everything that I experience in the toxic marriage I was in until the a-hole of an ex-husband decided he wasn’t going to stay around any longer, having put me through misery with his selfishness and arrested development. Well, the woman he went to – within a month! – who was love-bombing him on FB (she knew about me) will have surely found out by now that he’s a fake and a liar, and that he hasn’t a responsible bone in his whole body. The only reason he’s stayed with her are for the financial benefits and because he too lazy to start again by being on his own for a while.
marmalade says
Hello,
I just wanted to say thank you for opening my eyes to everything. I have been struggling with bad relationships my whole life thinking that I was doomed to never be happy. I am currently going through a no contact period with a “Mr. Unavailable “ right now and I am hurting so bad. But 1 of the major points you bring up in your pod casts etc is, is that we go in to this “fairy tale” mode thinking that things might change or be better or whatever that may be. I have literally stopped myself 4 times this morning alone in this mode. Telling myself this is all in your imagination so STOP and move on. It’s a hard reality but its so true, also to your point even if this person did reach out to you what would REALLY come out of it? An ego stroke and then things will revert right back to the way they were. No way can someone change who they are or their thoughts towards you permanently in a few weeks.
So thank you! xoxox