You’ve Made More Progress Than You Think

There are so many people who beat themselves up for going back to a relationship that isn’t working for them or for taking up an old habit that isn’t serving them. They hate themselves for having fallen off the wagon or they feel as if whatever efforts they’ve made have been a waste. In some instances, returning is seen as confirmation that being able to make long-lasting positive changes for themselves, is indeed impossible. They accept defeat and resign themselves to settling for less and feeling disheartened, resentful and frustrated.
Whether it’s that we can barely look ourselves in the eye now that we’re back with an ex or we’re berating ourselves for having to start over, or we’re feeling resigned to being stuck, what we’re not seeing is that these experiences contain some valuable information that we can use to propel us forward.
One of the things I caution people about when they break up and opt to do No Contact (NC) is that it’s not just a case of time heals everything–it’s what’s done with the time. If we exit a relationship with certain habits of thinking and behaviour and we continue to engage in a similar level of habits even without that person, then it’s understandable why there hasn’t been much movement, so we might end a relationship but if we use our beliefs to treat and regard us badly and we carry on as if this person and the relationship was our life support machine, yeah, it’s only a matter of time until we slide back.
In many instances though, we have made changes but aren’t necessarily aware of what these are, possibly because we’re looking for other signs of success.
This is a bit like when someone decides to lose weight and so makes lifestyle changes that involve losing weight but doesn’t notice how their relationships with loved ones positively evolve or how they’re being kinder to themselves and instead, they look for, for example, words of affirmation from strangers or for what they might deem as the pinnacle of their success: meeting the love of their life. If the latter doesn’t happen in line with the level of change they’re making (i.e. on their schedule and almost as a reward) then they might underestimate and in fact fail to acknowledge all of the other gains that they’ve made.
We get very disheartened when we have an expectation of how change should unfold and it’s not met. This can lead to us throwing the baby out with the bath water when we for instance, feel that we have disappointed ourselves and ‘failed’.
A great way of knowing whether you’re making strides, even if you’re not quite where you want to be, is noticing how you feel when you try to do something that you used to do as part of the habit that you’re trying to evolve out of, or noticing how you feel when you stop doing something that you think isn’t making a difference.
Long-time readers (or anyone who read The No Contact Rule) will remember that after almost a year of NC, I fell off the wagon for a few hours. It was a perfect storm of a combination of factors (Christmas party, him being jealous and insecure and then raging at me, me forgetting that it’s not my job to manage his feelings etc) and so I got sucked back in, even though I could hear my inner voice warning me, but do you know what? Months of self-work, taking responsibility for myself and creating new habits meant that the drama and the dynamic between us felt extremely weird and uncomfortable. I wasn’t at the old level of consciousness at which I used to engage with him.
My new level of consciousness did not fit into my old habits.
Now I’m sure that I could have figured this out in time but that experience made me see it and I never looked back. I was done.
In those months before I fell off the wagon, I started practising self-care. Bearing in mind that I’d only been doing it for a relatively short period of time in comparison to the twenty-eight years of operating with different habits, it didn’t take very long before it felt weird when co-workers, friends or family did things that had previously gone unchallenged.
Those changes I made for me allowed me to have the awareness to recognise my discomfort.
Sometimes we don’t know how much we’ve changed until we or others do something to or around us that makes us uncomfortable or even causes us pain.
And, sometimes we don’t acknowledge how much we truly need to change, until we realise that X amount of months/years passed and we were in effect able to press the reset button on ourselves and pick up where we left off. That realisation that we slipped into doing the same thing and expecting different results, possibly because we were looking for the fairy tale outcome where we’re made to be the exception to the rule, is a big wake-up call.
It can be that realisation that we did a Sleeping Beauty and for instance, broke up with someone and then went to sleep until they or someone similar came along and woke us up. We might even have done the same with a parent where we felt deeply hurt about something, got into the habit of using the same harsh reasoning to explain it, put ourselves to sleep with it, and then woke up when someone similar to them or someone who created similar feelings in us, came into our life.
If something has happened that has caused you to doubt your progress, acknowledge the progress that you’ve made and take the gold of the experience: whatever it is that you needed to learn. Have some compassion for yourself. It’s too much to expect perfect change and having a bit of patience with you takes you a lot further than berating you.
Nothing you’ve done is a waste.
If you’ve come to recognise that you’re still approaching something or someone with the same thinking and behaviour that got you’ve previously, this is a wake-up call to open yourself up to seeing things differently. It would be all too easy to give you a hard time for not seeing it sooner but if you step back you will notice that there’s been a progression in the pain of your experiences that made it easier to see it.
Your beliefs about something only represent your understanding at that time.
If you’re your adult age but you’re using reasoning from when you were, for instance, 5, to explain something that happened last year, this is a block to experiencing greater contentment in and out of relationships. Doggedly clinging to a reasoning habit despite how much it hurts, isn’t working for you. It would be better that you relinquish the thought process than you relinquish your desire and need for something better. Sure, it involves getting uncomfortable but if where you’ve been comfortable has hurt you, stretching will positively transform your life.
Your thoughts?
Save
Save
Save
Comments
Davina says
Thank you Natalie.
You wouldn’t believe how timely this post came. Just did something that totally break NC. But it so right, although I am not quite where I want to be just yet (namely not breaking NC altogether and don’t give the slightest care about the ex), I realized that I have a different feeling and perspective when I interacted with the person.
Self care does help, I don’t feel the ‘normal’ urge to come running back to him the moment he decided to want to ‘start all over again’. And allowed him just to press the reset button so easily. Instead I my head somehow keeps reminding me how bad it was the last hundred times I was with him. So there is progress. Although not as far as I wanted it to be just yet.
Thank you again for this site. It helped me reflect on so many things on so many levels.
Joanna says
Excellent article. Thank you so much Natalie!!!
This was so perfect for me!!!!
Very encouraging!
MillionReasons says
From Natalie: “…we were in effect able to press the reset button on ourselves and pick up where we left off. That realisation that we slipped into doing the same thing and expecting different results…”
“Your beliefs about something only represent your understanding at that time.”
While reading this entry I slipped back into the now proven to be fantasy that since things did once change- his commitment to divorce- that even though they have reconciled- things can change back. Now I don’t believe that I have the power to create this change because that is the domain of the universe. Giving it up to the universe is self care for me. Not saying that I can hold on to this 24/7; not saying it is a linear experience: just saying I am experimenting with this. And that nothing I have done is a waste. I made the best decisions I could based on the information I had at the time.
Shar says
I feel I had come such a long way over the last 12 months with my 6 year on and off relationship. I did not want to be used any longer. So every time he came back I wasn’t as in to him (although failed to refuse him). I no longer pined for him when he would disappear and at New Year I decided to hand it all over to the Universe. My wish was to finally detach from this man so I would lose all feeling for him. I don’t know whether I got my wish, but after several contacts from him to catch up, which I managed to refuse, I was really proud of myself. I thought I was detaching. Then two days after the last contact where he begged me to spend the night with him, he got married to his ex (mother of his child). Is that the Universe granting me my wish to detach? I am no longer proud of myself because I am now back to pining and feel I am addicted to his lies. Not sure I’ve really made any progress at all now.