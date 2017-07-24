Here’s Why I Keep Coming Back

Dear Ex Who Keeps Letting Me Back In,
You’re probably wondering what the hell is going on, what this last go-round was all about, and whether I’m ever gonna change and finally give you the relationship, commitment and love that you desire and deserve.
In short, the answer is no.
I mean, why would you want me after all the crap I’ve put you through?
It’s getting to the point where you’re pretending to people who actually care about you, that you’re not in touch with me.
You rationalise that they don’t ‘get’ me or the relationship and that they’ll judge you/us, but your friends, family, co-workers and even the woman who saw you crying in the park the other day, are totally right about me.
Of course, I’ll tell you that they’re all assclowns and make you feel torn should you so much as hint about their well-placed dislike of me, but they are right–I just haven’t wanted you to agree with them. You might have the good sense to be done with me.
The truth is, I’m selfish.
It’s not something I like to admit, but if I look at my actions in the cold light of day, particularly when I consider how much pain you’ve been in, I realise that if I really, truly loved you, I would stop what I’m doing, even though it would mean letting you go.
I mean, isn’t that what people who genuinely care about and love something or someone, are prepared to do? Be prepared to lose it or them?
I can barely commit to showing up in a week, never mind to do something as bloody scary as genuine vulnerability.
I just want to know that you’re there, like a comfort blanket.
If I get sex, an ego stroke, or some armchair therapy out of you, even better.
In truth, I hate the idea of you not being there, of you not still seeing potential in me.
If you, who’s gorgeous, loving, kind, generous, empathetic to a fault, clever, and the list goes on, is no longer prepared to give me the time of day, what does that say about me?
When you have the good sense to scream at me that you’re ‘done’, to cut me off and refuse to reply to my texts or pick up my calls, or you even try to move on with someone else, I know that you feel bad about it and doubt whether you are right to do what you’re doing (you are).
You doubt yourself and question why you weren’t enough for me [to give you what you want].
I could have told you ages ago and, sure, I’ve hinted at it in various ways, but it’s not you.
This is who I am.
Even when I’ve appeared to give commitment to someone else, I’ve acted up in one way or another.
This is a me-problem, but, OK, I have benefited from letting you believe that it’s something you’re doing or not doing.
I keep dangling getting back together ‘for good’ and so when I crash and burn, yet again, you wonder where you botched things up.
You didn’t, unless you count taking me back in the first place…
The moment that I can’t access the supply of your love, you’re attractive again, because I associate being out of control with desire.
I also, yes, rather selfishly, see you as mine, and if you move on with someone else, I will feel incredibly insecure and fear (or know) that I’ve made a mistake.
Each time you take me back though, it gets rid of that fear.
I like your ‘goodness’ sheltering me from the truth of who I am.
I like knowing that someone like you wants to be with someone like me, even though I also know that I can’t give you what you want.
I like the idea of it, in that moment when I’m not sure if you will respond back to my texts or whether you will believe my promises, which admittedly have all fallen through.
I like the idea of it when I want your forgiveness because I hate the idea of being thought badly of [even though I wouldn’t put that same energy into doing better].
I like the idea of giving you what you want, when I get rejected elsewhere and suddenly, I’m not sure if I’ve still ‘got it’.
I like the idea of giving you what you want when I’m not in control.
Because then you want to give me that power.
That’s it. That’s the truth.
You keep thinking that we’re getting back together because you assume my intention is to get back together with you.
You assume that in giving me the power to provide what you want, yet again, that I will come through.
We get back together because I want the power and control back.
That’s it. That’s the truth.
If I have to lie, beg, borrow and steal in order to get back into your heart and likely your pants, then so be it.
If I have to mess with your head by disappearing, standing you up, cussing you, making critical comments, letting you see me with someone else, sleeping with my ex or someone you know, blowing hot and cold, and the list goes on, I will do it.
The moment though, that you give in or even enthusiastically come bowling back into the fantasy and drop everything for me, I know something isn’t right because you’re giving me the time of day.
I know that I don’t deserve you. How come you don’t know, too?
So, I go back to putting a question mark over your head, because amazing people like you [who I don’t truly respect and value] shouldn’t be fannying around with people like me.
If you let me, I will do this and more to you until the end of time, or at least until you have the good sense to shut me out of your life and move on.
I might even, move on to someone else, appear to give them what you wanted, but then still toy with you. You will wonder, Why them and not me?, even though you need to want better for yourself.
I do not want your heart; I want your attention.
Feck it, I want control.
If you’re serious about being in a serious relationship, stop believing me.
Stop giving me the power.
If you want a mutually fulfilling relationship with love, care, trust and respect, stop lying to yourself.
Stop trying to have the last word.
I know I have all of my stuff going on, but seriously, stop.
You can do waaaaaaay better than me but your unconscious desire to have the last word, to be right, to have what you think is a rejection of you ‘corrected’, is causing you to hang on and call it love.
Stop trying to please me!
Stop trying to show me how to behave and hoping that I will feel guilty enough about how badly I’ve treated you, that I will spontaneously combust into a better person giving you a better relationship.
I’m just not that fricking special. Yes, really!
Stand up for yourself. Don’t feel bad about it. Tell me to jog on, to eff off, to do one.
And I know that you don’t love me in the way that you deserve to be loved by that person who will be there for you when you get me out of your life once and for all.
I’m not saying that you don’t love and care about me, but letting yourself down to be with me, and secretly trying to have the last word, is keeping you with me long past my sell-by-date.
I keep coming back to push you to stop taking me back.
I keep coming back to force you to love yourself more than you love me.
Whether it’s me, or someone else like me, this will continue until you recognise what you couldn’t see before, which is that you can do better and it’s time to stop repeating the past.
I am not the love of your life. I am not the solution to your pain.
Let me go. And, don’t believe me when I get in touch next time.
Comments
Sammie says
Yep, sounds just like the ex-eum! The minute I no longer wanted him anymore after he stop seeing me for somebody else, all of sudden he wanted a relationship! Go figure! He KNEW why I didn’t want him anymore, but he kept getting in touch just to get my attention. Doing things just to feel in control. Calling me to tell me of his engagement after a year, just to see how I would react. I didn’t fall for it! I meant what I said and didn’t give him any attention or a reaction which probably pissed him off. Oh well tis life.
Jo says
By far, I think this is your best article yet Natalie. The change in perspective is so helpful and eye opening! Please write more from this point of view. Bravo.
Amanda says
Totally agree with Jo’s comments, couldn’t have put it better myself!
Thanks Natalie
wished I'd never met him says
I am going through all your posts about breaking up, letting go and why I let him mess with my head as we had the “we have to end this” talk , again! He always initiates this talk. He keeps making “mate date meetings ” (actually more than when he made dates for sex !!! ) to do this, Again , that makes it 4 times in two weeks ! Seriously. On the last two times I just said” ok then there’s nothing left to say, I’m leaving, only for him to say “is that it then?” “Can’t we be friends, then asking what the best times was for me that we had together! Then a hug and ” see ya” my reply, which I really am going to try to mean was “no you won’t” oh what mind games we play ???????????? I have finally blocked and deleted and I am having all the ups and and downs that go with that decision. I’m still not convincing myself even thought I know the truth of him. This letter from him is what I needed to read today, it says it all. I still want to believe I was the exception to the rule but I’m not that special. I just need to stop making excuses for him, he’s not that special, I need to listening to what he’s telling me and showing me with his actions and stop trying to control the situation. I know it’s the fantasy I want more than a relationship. Not saying my situation is the exception but, I have it all, a supportive loving husband, a lovely home, family, friends and demanding career, WTF !!!! I need to get over my ego, selfish ways and get real. I could have lost it all for that!!! I wanted what I wanted him to be and not the real him. But here’s the worse bit, I am still not ready to let him go ! What is wrong with me ??? He’s a much younger MM and fits all the negatives that are discussed on all the posts, Eum, flip flapper, hot & cold, …. Ect ect ect …so please someone tell me why I want his attention , I just don’t understand or know me anymore. Why do I want him to want me ! He’s just not that special. I seriously think this last 4 and half years have given me mental health issues. I’m rambling because there’s so much I want to get out so I can get rid and move on. I’ve done the CSI bit to the point that a full series could be made out of it ????. I really would like to thank everyone who has ever posted on BR because I have learnt so much, but obviously still have a way to go.
Alicia says
When you go through the emotional rollercoaster with him over and over and over, you get addicted to the rush of it all. Like a drug, it’s an addiction. Pull up the big girl undies, straighten yourself up and March On!…in any damn direction but towards that heathen assclown. Hugs!
wished I'd never met him says
Alicia, Thanks for the hug ! I need it right now, been overthinking again all night and still got that anxious feeling in my belly….
wished I'd never met him says
Can I sent him this with a “saw this and thought of you”, just so I get the last word ..????
Jenrich says
I had the exact same thought! LOL!
wished I'd never met him says
Ha ha , I’m seriously thinking about it !! but you know what, Ithink he’d use it to his advantage and send it his wife to show how vulnerable he is and keep her hooked ! Aww bless his little cotton socks .
Sophia says
Nat this is wonderful!!!
Cherise says
Nat it’s as is you are my fairy god mother and this post is meant just for me! Brilliant and the way you’ve written it just gave me a eureka moment! He’s such terrible, awful, rotten, bad news and I have to regain my power.
Sabrina says
Amen. Just what I needed to read today.
Jamie says
Holllllyyyyy balls. This hit home so hard.
Tam says
Wow! That hit home. Well said. Awesome article and I really needed it.
Stephanie says
Thank you, Natalie. This was perfect timing for me as well. I am struggling right now with wanting the last word on a dying relationship. It’s not that I want to tell him off, I am just needing some kind of closure which I know I won’t get. I have a pattern of doing this where I can’t let a relationship end even when I know I want to be done.
I had been seeing this guy pretty steady for a few months and then about six weeks ago, things started to cool down. He stopped texting unless I texted first. We only get together every couple of weeks and don’t talk on the phone at all anymore. Last week I texted him expressing my concerns and asking if he was in or out. He replied that we’d talk soon and I said to let me know when. Well, that was middle of last week and I’ve been having trouble resisting the urge to text and ask when are we getting together to talk. I want to end the relationship, but I can’t leave well enough alone and let him go.
I was getting ready to text him when I saw this post. Thank you so much for saving me the embarrassment of chasing after this guy that I don’t want to be with.
DragonInk says
Stephanie-
Been there … any sort of confrontation would end up with him saying “we talk soon :)..” he would disappear into the night and no texts until he felt it was safe to communicate again. Like I had forgotten ? Not so much. His voids in texts immediately red flagged me, and I realized that I shouldn’t have to work this hard. It wasn’t a good friendship/relationship because I was working 2 hard. It was lop sided. Keep looking, and I hope the guy you are talking about won’t try to keep u sucked in for his attention needs. I want to put a big red light bulb over mine so no one will make the mistake I did.
U got this !!!:)
DragonInk says
I was almost in tears reading this because of how ACCURATE this was. I’m in therapy learning all of these things about my ex AC, EU.
It is extremely difficult to let go of a man like this. He is that dream guy who is up on a pedistal, and all of your hopes and dreams regarding him get crushed. Crushed slowly over the years when he doesn’t live up to what you thought he could be. I’ve lived this, and I felt I was finally free of him when he moved. His random texts now are to make sure I will still be in his back pocket for when he wants that ego boosted. Telling me he will visit when he talks that long drive south — empty promises.
I have learned to never believe him now, and just live my life. He keeps trying to hang on and I am working very hard to push him out. Natalie’s interpretation was 100% exactlly what is going on, and I allowed myself to go through this for wayyyyy 2 long. I felt I was his special girl who only understood him. The excuses of why we couldn’t be together, or his issues that he only shares with me…. I’ve heard it all and am tired. Literally tired of the assuming, guessing, crying, and finally getting very sick. My health is more important than this man who will keep doing this just to make himself feel like a one of kind smooth talker amazing man. No.no. He is a horrible, disrespectful , emotionally abusive, lousy man.
Therapy is helping and I’m still working very hard to deal with the separation from him, but this blog has helped me soooo much. Thank you all….
Cheers!
Kitty says
From your mouth to God’s ears….. This could not have been more timely or perfect. Yes, it was my fault we broke up as I needed to be “less energetic” or so he said. Then he came round for six months to get his ego boosted and free therapy sessions about his own personal problems. When it got to the point of me asking, “where is this going? Can’t you see how hard I’ve worked on lowering my energy and being less intense.” His response was, “there’s just something about you that makes me feel like shutting down.” His insecurity keeps him away and at the same time, he needs my validation to feel powerful during his downspells – when he is not getting attention from other women/between dates. This article has literally kept me from reaching out to him today! Thank you.
Lisa says
Natalie this was my life and he could have very well wrote every single word. Thank you for this. You have no idea how much it meant to see it in writing, that confirmation that he knew what he put me through. I know he would never admit it himself. This was close enough, your words helped to heal my shattered soul.
Darlin says
Been doing this For 5 yrs…… the last 2.5 out of the relationship! Thank you for this, just what I needed to read today as his needs once again came before mine…..
JC says
Omg this is me… 8 years in a nonrelationship with him. I try to move on, ignore text or calls, date… but he’s the underlining one I want…he recently showed up after 8 months of our just texting.. I slept with him and after a couple days of short texts now silence… again. Your words are right on.
Finn says
My past 8 years have been the exact same as you. I never realized other guys were like this. This blog is such a wake up call- we all deserve better!!
Andrea fox says
So on point..
I needed this.
Thank you
Paula says
Well done this is perfect !
Nickey says
This is BY FAR the best, most in-your-face, no nonsense article I’ve EVER read regarding relationships! Brilliant! To write it from any other perspective other than from the controller’s perspective would not have been nearly as powerful. It would have been just another “recognize the signs” article. If I had access from a writing such as this when I was much younger and started to date, I would have avoided a lot of wasted time and heartache. Wow! Thank you!
BB says
So timely. Since being (seriously) NC for three weeks I look back and see things SO CLEARLY and feel so angry at myself for continuing to give my time and care to a guy who was not nice to me, never mind romantically, he often didn’t have any manners or act politely. I knew a long time ago I needed to be rid of him and it took me six months after that to really do it. After a few weeks NC he got in touch and I replied (yeah I know but it was not to open the door again) and he said goodbye then added something along the lines of ”i’m always there if you need anything/help in future.” Trying to go out like a nice guy, ”I meant no harm” after causing nothing BUT harm intentionally over and over again. Can a person just be absolved of all their bad actions, of using someone as an ego stroke and armchair therapist and just say ”I meant no harm” and think it’s all well and good?! Amazed by these men. And yet – feeling like this is the true end of it all, as derailed as this entanglement got me, I feel sad, actually, I feel like crying. Why is it so hard to eject these guys? It’s literally like weaning yourself off a drug, knowing something is poison and means you no good but feeling sad that it has to go. Relationship crack! But I went right back to NC and I will move on and I guess after the next few weeks I wont feel as sad as I do now. This blog and Nat keeps me strong and all the comments from the lovely women who are sadly in similar situations, it hurts to stop a pattern it feels SO HARD, I feel a bit out of control when I act opposite to my usual bullshit, but I know it’s making me better so I power through but I have to talk to myself all the time to keep at it and not fall into the old comfy and toxic ways of old. We are all going to find healthy, happy, genuine loving relationships, I believe it. Goodluck to us!!! 🙂
Finn says
I’m just curious. We all relate to this, we all have the same stories. Some men who are in certain professions act certain ways. My AC who I swear Natalie looked into his cold eyes and wrote this about, is in the military (MP section). What about you other ladies? Sometimes I wonder if they have controling jobs, it spills over into relationships (or lack of).
Diki says
Natalie, that was brilliant!