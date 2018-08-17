Podcast Ep. 103: Trial & Error, Baby! The 20:20 Vision of Hindsight

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts | Soundcloud | Android
This week’s episode of The Baggage Reclaim Sessions is inspired by the recent discovery that the ‘dream house’ we lost out on back in 2013 is a money pit. Turns out that we escaped problems that would have run to hundreds of thousands of pounds! Jaysus! Thankfully, that house is long behind us, but this revelation got me thinking about how it’s a metaphor for life. We each go through experiences of not getting what we want and beat ourselves up about it, often fearing and regretting that we’ve missed out despite not knowing what’s up ahead or recognising that, actually, we may have had a lucky escape.
Some nuggets from the episode:
- With the benefit of hindsight, we can have a sense of humour about life. We can be grateful. But we also don’t have to wait to hear bad news or how it went pear-shaped for somebody else to practice this attitude.
- No one hands us a manual on the day we turn eighteen with a full breakdown of what adulthood will contain, including instructions on how to deal with every situation and a timeline. We also expect too much of ourselves, as if we’re supposed to have known how to do ‘everything’ on arrival into adulthood and that we only have a few chances to ‘get things right’. Hands up who took a class at school or was even taught at home about boundaries, self-care, figuring out your personal values? Yeah, exactly. Trial and error, baby!
- Our parents were once children themselves. No one is born a parent. We don’t have to treat our parents or other family members as if they are the arbiters of living the ‘right’ life. Our parents made their choices (and relationships) in an entirely different time — and these might not be right for us. And we’ll only discover our path through our own trial and error. No one else can do it for us.
- We want to know what’s up ahead so that we can be in control so that we can plan for it and mitigate for any potential unpleasantness. Turns out, that’s what experiencing life is for! Trial and error, baby!
- We don’t know the timing of life and sometimes what we want isn’t always in our best interests. I used to insist that the type of guy I wanted was a Mr Unavailable.
- Sometimes we’ve wanted something for so long that when it turns out to be the wrong thing, we’re like, ‘I’m in it now. Let’s do this!’. We ignore ourselves and then, of course, beat ourselves up instead of taking clues and cues from the experience about what could potentially be a better fit for us.
- We’re around the people we need to be around. Relationships help us to heal, grow and learn.
- In situations such as where someone is pissing us off or where we immediately assume or feel something, it’s critical to recognise that we wouldn’t respond in the way that we do if it weren’t already a habit. That’s our past. That’s our baggage.
- If you keep insisting that an unhealthy relationship is right for you, it ensures that 1) you’re miserable and 2) you’ll get involved with that same person/situation or with something/someone similar. And it will be more painful. If we keep insisting that something that was clearly wrong for us is right for us, we can’t be open to something better.
A says
People say this a lot on the blog, but this did come at just the right time for me. I beat myself up a lot about the past – “why didn’t I do x instead of y, everything would have worked out better”, or “if only this one moment had gone differently everything would have been so much easier”.
I know what you say to be true, and hearing it helps me to give myself a break.
I’m also having a hard time at the moment making a decision because there are unknown variables in the near future, but, instead of torturing myself about it, I have to try to tune into my intuition and make the best decision I can with the information I have.
Claire says
Hi Natalie. Another brilliant post. I also had a similar situation a few years ago. I was in the process of buying a house and the building surveyor who is a family friend basically told me I was getting ripped off due to the amount of work that needed to happen on it. A few months down the line I found the house that is now my home- so much nicer, nearer to my friends and I’ve been so happy in the 5 years I’ve been here. I loved the link to relationships as well. I was in a relationship with a men who dropped me abruptly. I cried, beat myself up for not being good enough and spent months making my own life a living misery while he went off and got on with his life. He married ( of course) and had a family but a short while ago I ended being in a restaurant at the same time as him and his wife. They were clearly having an argument over dinner and all I can say is that the poor woman looked downright miserable and exhausted. I think I can safely say I dodged a bullet there!
Feisty says
Just over a year ago I went through the situation of a misdiagnosis that I beat myself up about. Why? Because I worked in the same field and felt that I should have found my voice and spoken up to question more than I did. I will say that I did ask questions but never felt I was listened to. The result for me is that I had to forgive myself because I now know that nothing I could have done would have changed the situation. I took medication I never needed for 15 months and now live with side effects that have progressed. I eventually forgave myself because it wasn’t my job to point out what the Consultant should have been doing which was be honest about his doubts regarding my diagnosis, diagnose me correctly (he even missed anaemia for months making me ill), apologise and accept responsibility when it became clear that something had gone wrong. Instead he went and was allowed to go off radar running away from the situation a complete coward.
This Consultant was a complete douche, lacking any integrity and is now answerable to higher authorities as is his employer because I am fighting to hold him and them to account. I’m not happy with my situation with what happened, but it is as it is and I can dwell on it or live my life the best I can. I am living my life because I won’t let this define me and only feel pity for a man who cannot be true to his professional responsibilities, act as an adult, accept responsibilities for his actions and show integrity. In other words this man is a professional flake and fake as he makes out he is one thing when he isn’t. I’ve no doubt that he is the same in his personal life and god help any women stupid enough to be suckered in by him.
Monique says
Natalie: Glad you are back on with the podcast!
This episode here really made me feel 100% better bout my current situation!
Thank you for sharing your wisdom and guidance!