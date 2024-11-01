“Is There Something About Me?”

Nov 1, 2024 | Podcast: The Baggage Reclaim Sessions

In this week’s episode of The Baggage Reclaim Sessions, my brother Richard and I reflect on our childhood and how repeatedly wondering ‘Is there something about me?’ affected our sense of self and working lives. We discuss how (and why) our sense of worthiness has been intertwined with our professional success and personal relationships. This honest conversation unpacks feelings of abandonment, rejection, and the lifelong struggle of feeling ‘good-enough,’ highlighting the importance of acknowledging and healing from our past to reclaim our present.

IN THIS EPISODE…

  • 01:05 Childhood reflections
  • 02:19 The impact of rejection
  • 03:27 Struggles with self-worth
  • 03:56 Navigating relationships
  • 06:02 Family dynamics
  • 07:08 Coping mechanisms
  • 21:02 People-pleasing styles
  • 24:42 Workplace challenges
  • 27:47 Living as outsiders
  • 28:26 Moving to Dublin
  • 30:38 First day at school
  • 31:57 Protective factors
  • 33:29 Childhood trauma and adult responses
  • 35:50 Facing anxiety and vulnerability
  • 42:39 Reframing failure and self-talk
  • 45:54 Acknowledging the past
  • 52:16 Final thoughts and resources

