Dating Your Imagination: The Fantasy Trap in the Early Stages of Dating

In this week’s episode of The Baggage Reclaim Sessions, I dig into disappointment in the early stages of dating, specifically why we feel so disappointed by getting to know someone. I explore how we often break our own hearts by falling for a fantasy version of someone rather than the actual person or by expecting them to be a version of someone else from our past. Whether you’re replicating past relationships, including projecting parental expectations onto dates or painting a picture in your mind that they can’t live up to, I’ll help you recognize where your disappointment really comes from so you can stay grounded in reality, which is where the real love, care, trust, and respect actually exists.
IN THIS EPISODE…
The disappointment we experience in early dating often stems from the gap between fantasy and reality. Many of us build elaborate mental pictures of who someone is after minimal interaction, then feel crushed when the real person doesn’t match our imagined version – essentially breaking our own hearts rather than being let down by the other person.
We tend to approach dating in one of two ways: either building our understanding of someone brick by brick based on actual interactions, or constructing a complete fantasy person first, then having to painfully dismantle this image as reality contradicts it. Recognising which pattern you follow is crucial to changing it.
Dating disappointment often occurs because we’re subconsciously seeking to replicate past relationships or heal old wounds. Whether trying to recreate a ‘benchmark’ relationship with an ex, seeking a parental replacement, or catering to an unrealistic composite, we’re setting ourselves up for disappointment when the new person can’t fulfill these hidden agendas.
We can detect fantasy-building in dating when we feel upset or wrong-footed by actually getting to know them. e.g. hobbies, interests, tastes, their background, job, etc. These reactions signal we had already decided who this person was supposed to be rather than remaining open to discovering who they actually are.
Breaking the cycle of dating disappointment requires honest self-reflection about our intentions and patterns. By asking “Who was I expecting this person to be?” when we feel disappointed, we can uncover our underlying assumptions and hidden agendas, allowing us to stay present with the actual person rather than dating our imagination or our past.
I’ve been running Baggage Reclaim since September 2005, and I’ve spent many thousands of hours writing this labour of love. The site has been ad-free the entire time, and it costs hundreds of pounds a month to run it on my own. If what I share here has helped you and you’re in a position to do so, I would love if you could make a donation. Your support is so very much appreciated! Thank you.
Copyright Natalie Lue 2005-2025, All rights reserved. Written and express permission along with credit is needed to reproduce and distribute excerpts or entire pieces of my work.
Manage Cookie Consent
To provide the best experiences, we use technologies like cookies to store and/or access device information. Consenting to these technologies will allow us to process data such as browsing behaviour or unique IDs on this site. Not consenting or withdrawing consent, may adversely affect certain features and functions.
Functional
Always active
The technical storage or access is strictly necessary for the legitimate purpose of enabling the use of a specific service explicitly requested by the subscriber or user, or for the sole purpose of carrying out the transmission of a communication over an electronic communications network.
Preferences
The technical storage or access is necessary for the legitimate purpose of storing preferences that are not requested by the subscriber or user.
Statistics
The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for statistical purposes.The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for anonymous statistical purposes. Without a subpoena, voluntary compliance on the part of your Internet Service Provider, or additional records from a third party, information stored or retrieved for this purpose alone cannot usually be used to identify you.
Marketing
The technical storage or access is required to create user profiles to send advertising, or to track the user on a website or across several websites for similar marketing purposes.