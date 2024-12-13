Shifting Our Understanding of Attachment

In this week’s episode of The Baggage Reclaim Sessions, I chat with integrative coach Elfreda Manahan-Vaughan. We explore the complexities of attachment patterns beyond the traditional narratives, including avoidant, balanced (secure), coercive (anxious), and unresolved trauma. Elfreda explains how these patterns are adaptive and can vary based on context. She also discusses how individuals can earn secure attachments through self-awareness and evolving relational behaviours. We also touch on how these patterns manifest in different aspects of life, including money management, friendships, and workplace interactions.
IN THIS EPISODE…
01:24 Exploring Attachment with Alfreda Mannerheim Vaughan
05:33 Elfreda’s journey into attachment theory
08:48 Natalie’s confusing experience of attachment theory
11:40 Understanding popular attachment narratives
21:43 Adapting and evolving attachment patterns
13:52 Patricia Crittenden’s Second Generation Attachment Theory
27:21 Deeper understanding of avoidant behaviour
28:44 Patterns of avoidant and anxious behaviour
32:16 Personal reflections on relationship dynamics
34:28 Exploring people-pleasing styles from Natalie’s book The Joy of Saying No
37:14 Attachment patterns in different contexts
40:42 Steps towards earned security and the balanced pattern
Copyright Natalie Lue 2005-2024, All rights reserved. Written and express permission along with credit is needed to reproduce and distribute excerpts or entire pieces of my work.
