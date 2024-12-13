Shifting Our Understanding of Attachment

by | Dec 13, 2024 | Podcast: The Baggage Reclaim Sessions

Natalie Lue and Elfreda Manahan-Vaughn: attachment theory for The Baggage Reclaim Sessions podcast
Tags: anxious attachment, attachment styles, Attachment theory, avoidant pattern, childhood trauma, earned security, emotional availability, emotional unavailability, healing from trauma, John Bowlby, Patricia Crittenden, people pleasing, relationship patterns, secure attachment, self-awareness in relationships

In this week’s episode of The Baggage Reclaim Sessions, I chat with integrative coach Elfreda Manahan-Vaughan. We explore the complexities of attachment patterns beyond the traditional narratives, including avoidant, balanced (secure), coercive (anxious), and unresolved trauma. Elfreda explains how these patterns are adaptive and can vary based on context. She also discusses how individuals can earn secure attachments through self-awareness and evolving relational behaviours. We also touch on how these patterns manifest in different aspects of life, including money management, friendships, and workplace interactions.

IN THIS EPISODE…

01:24 Exploring Attachment with Alfreda Mannerheim Vaughan

05:33 Elfreda’s journey into attachment theory

08:48 Natalie’s confusing experience of attachment theory

11:40 Understanding popular attachment narratives

21:43 Adapting and evolving attachment patterns

13:52 Patricia Crittenden’s Second Generation Attachment Theory

27:21 Deeper understanding of avoidant behaviour

28:44 Patterns of avoidant and anxious behaviour

32:16 Personal reflections on relationship dynamics

34:28 Exploring people-pleasing styles from Natalie’s book The Joy of Saying No

37:14 Attachment patterns in different contexts

40:42 Steps towards earned security and the balanced pattern

45:46 Final thoughts and key takeaways

LINKS MENTIONED AND RECOMMENDED RESOURCES

