Adult Children of Emotionally Immature Parents

by | Nov 29, 2024 | Podcast: The Baggage Reclaim Sessions

In this week’s episode of The Baggage Reclaim Sessions, I had the pleasure of a comprehensive but extensive conversation with the wonderful Lindsay C. Gibson, author of Adult Children of Emotionally Immature Parents (2015, New Harbinger). We discuss what emotional immaturity means, the types of emotionally immature parent (EIP), emotional loneliness, why an emotionally immature parent appears able to do things with another child or embody characteristics and behaviour that they don’t with us, the impact of their behaviour, parenting as an adult child of an EIP, estrangement, and so much more.

IN THIS EPISODE…

01:21 Personal connection to the book

02:52 Interview with Dr. Lindsay C. Gibson

04:47 Understanding emotional immaturity

06:11 The impact of emotional immaturity on relationships

11:59 The role of emotional loneliness

17:58 The cycle of emotional immaturity

23:57 Reflections on growth

45:13 Types of emotionally immature parents (EIPs)

01:02:30 Favouritism and superficial relationships of emotionally immature parents

01:04:10 How EIPs teach fear of emotions

01:06:55 Stoicism and emotional regulation

01:09:00 Reparenting and emotional expression

01:11:44 Internalisers vs. Externalisers

01:17:42 People pleasing as a ‘superpower’

01:24:30 Parenting with emotional awareness

01:29:22 The power of apology and repair in parenting

01:34:11 Breaking up with an emotionally immature parent

01:36:33 Maintaining self-connection in parent-child relationships

04:18 Addressing childhood trauma and emotional baggage

LINKS MENTIONED AND RECOMMENDED RESOURCES

