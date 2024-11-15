Gray Area Drinking and Our Relationship with Alcohol

In this week’s episode of The Baggage Reclaim Sessions, Jolene Park, wellness coach, speaker, and former Baggage Reclaim student, joins me for a necessary conversation about gray area drinking. We delve into how our relationship with alcohol intersects with our emotional and psychological well-being.

Jolene shares her personal journey with alcohol, how it ties into dealing with anxiety, and the physiological aspects of drinking. I also share my personal journey with alcohol. We discuss the impact of trauma, societal norms around drinking, and the importance of addressing underlying issues. Whether you’re a gray area drinker or curious about your own relationship with alcohol, this episode provides valuable perspectives and practical advice.

IN THIS EPISODE…

00:48 On being an Adult Child of an Alcoholic

04:39 Introducing Jolene Park

07:49 What is gray area drinking?

09:55 Jolene’s story

13:35 Personal biochemistry, including GABA, and the effects of alcohol on the body

19:47 “That’s how I drink” – Connecting with our stories and experiences

21:23 The going back and forth on ourselves

23:25 The decision to quit alcohol

26:46 Relationship sobriety and Build Your Self-Esteem

30:49 Natalie’s story of her relationship with alcohol

32:21 Cultural and familial influences on drinking

37:39 The pivotal moment in Natalie’s twenties that began to shift her relationship with alcohol

38:38 Health challenges and sobriety

39:02 Social perceptions of drinking

40:12 Changing relationship with alcohol

40:56 Reflecting on alcohol’s impact

42:39 Evaluating personal alcohol use

53:40 The definitive line about alcohol from medical research

54:34 GABA, high histamine response, blood sugar responses and depletions and deficiencies

56:38 Fight, flee, fawn and freeze plus attachment and abandonment’s influence on why we drink

59:00 Societal comparisons and personal health

01:12:05 Next steps for addressing alcohol Use

01:14:19 Conclusion, final thoughts, and resources

