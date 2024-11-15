Gray Area Drinking and Our Relationship with Alcohol

In this week’s episode of The Baggage Reclaim Sessions, Jolene Park, wellness coach, speaker, and former Baggage Reclaim student, joins me for a necessary conversation about gray area drinking. We delve into how our relationship with alcohol intersects with our emotional and psychological well-being.
Jolene shares her personal journey with alcohol, how it ties into dealing with anxiety, and the physiological aspects of drinking. I also share my personal journey with alcohol. We discuss the impact of trauma, societal norms around drinking, and the importance of addressing underlying issues. Whether you’re a gray area drinker or curious about your own relationship with alcohol, this episode provides valuable perspectives and practical advice.
IN THIS EPISODE…
00:48 On being an Adult Child of an Alcoholic
04:39 Introducing Jolene Park
07:49 What is gray area drinking?
09:55 Jolene’s story
13:35 Personal biochemistry, including GABA, and the effects of alcohol on the body
19:47 “That’s how I drink” – Connecting with our stories and experiences
21:23 The going back and forth on ourselves
23:25 The decision to quit alcohol
26:46 Relationship sobriety and Build Your Self-Esteem
30:49 Natalie’s story of her relationship with alcohol
32:21 Cultural and familial influences on drinking
37:39 The pivotal moment in Natalie’s twenties that began to shift her relationship with alcohol
38:38 Health challenges and sobriety
39:02 Social perceptions of drinking
40:12 Changing relationship with alcohol
40:56 Reflecting on alcohol’s impact
42:39 Evaluating personal alcohol use
53:40 The definitive line about alcohol from medical research
54:34 GABA, high histamine response, blood sugar responses and depletions and deficiencies
56:38 Fight, flee, fawn and freeze plus attachment and abandonment’s influence on why we drink
59:00 Societal comparisons and personal health
01:12:05 Next steps for addressing alcohol Use
01:14:19 Conclusion, final thoughts, and resources
I've been running Baggage Reclaim since September 2005, and I've spent many thousands of hours writing this labour of love. The site has been ad-free the entire time, and it costs hundreds of pounds a month to run it on my own. If what I share here has helped you and you're in a position to do so, I would love if you could make a donation. Your support is so very much appreciated! Thank you.
Copyright Natalie Lue 2005-2024, All rights reserved. Written and express permission along with credit is needed to reproduce and distribute excerpts or entire pieces of my work.
