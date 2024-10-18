Podcast Ep. 279: Return of Nat (Come on)

Oct 18, 2024

After twenty months, The Baggage Reclaim Sessions is back. In this episode, I share insights into what’s been happening in my life, how I came to this decision, and the plans I have for this era of the podcast. And in case you’re wondering, the title is inspired by Mark Morrison’s iconic ‘Return of the Mac’.

In this episode:

  • 01:47 A quick revisit of my reasons for ending the podcast
  • 03:05 The anger and grief around the publishing journey of The Joy of Saying No
  • 08:55 Breaking up with my mother
  • 17:09 Processing grief and moving forward in the aftermath
  • 21:19 Supporting my daughter’s emotional well-being
  • 22:27 The wake-up call of big tears on Baggage Reclaim’s 18th birthday and rage over plagiarism
  • 25:31 Reconnecting with acupuncture and getting more signs
  • 27:19 Rediscovering my passion for writing
  • 30:18 Navigating personal and professional challenges
  • 31:54 Returning to Baggage Reclaim
  • 38:35 Future plans for the pod

