Podcast Ep. 280: Secrets, Lies, and Coming Out

In this week’s episode of The Baggage Reclaim Sessions, I discuss secrets and lies with my brother, Richard. Have you ever known that a loved one is holding back parts of themselves and essentially lying to you, but they won’t talk to you about it? This is what happened with us for over twenty years despite being very close.

We share the story of what happened when he could finally be honest with me, the impact of generational trauma, and what happened when we accidentally discovered we’d both been lied to for over forty years about a crucial aspect of our childhood. I’m so grateful to be able to share our conversation.

In this episode:

01:48 Setting the scene

03:56 The secret revealed

07:10 Our childhood and family dynamics

13:25 Navigating identity and acceptance

16:51 Uncovering family secrets

23:06 The impact of secrets and lies

29:56 Living a lie and the struggle for authenticity

30:42 Struggles with honesty and mental Health

37:40 The impact of bullying and discrimination in the workplace

47:38 Reflecting on our respective journeys navigating this

52:57 Embracing authenticity and self-love

