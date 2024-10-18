Podcast Ep. 280: Secrets, Lies, and Coming Out

In this week’s episode of The Baggage Reclaim Sessions, I discuss secrets and lies with my brother, Richard. Have you ever known that a loved one is holding back parts of themselves and essentially lying to you, but they won’t talk to you about it? This is what happened with us for over twenty years despite being very close.
We share the story of what happened when he could finally be honest with me, the impact of generational trauma, and what happened when we accidentally discovered we’d both been lied to for over forty years about a crucial aspect of our childhood. I’m so grateful to be able to share our conversation.
In this episode:
01:48 Setting the scene
03:56 The secret revealed
07:10 Our childhood and family dynamics
13:25 Navigating identity and acceptance
16:51 Uncovering family secrets
23:06 The impact of secrets and lies
29:56 Living a lie and the struggle for authenticity
30:42 Struggles with honesty and mental Health
37:40 The impact of bullying and discrimination in the workplace
47:38 Reflecting on our respective journeys navigating this
I’ve been running Baggage Reclaim since September 2005, and I’ve spent many thousands of hours writing this labour of love. The site has been ad-free the entire time, and it costs hundreds of pounds a month to run it on my own. If what I share here has helped you and you’re in a position to do so, I would love if you could make a donation. Your support is so very much appreciated! Thank you.
Copyright Natalie Lue 2005-2024, All rights reserved. Written and express permission along with credit is needed to reproduce and distribute excerpts or entire pieces of my work.
Manage Cookie Consent
To provide the best experiences, we use technologies like cookies to store and/or access device information. Consenting to these technologies will allow us to process data such as browsing behaviour or unique IDs on this site. Not consenting or withdrawing consent, may adversely affect certain features and functions.
Functional
Always active
The technical storage or access is strictly necessary for the legitimate purpose of enabling the use of a specific service explicitly requested by the subscriber or user, or for the sole purpose of carrying out the transmission of a communication over an electronic communications network.
Preferences
The technical storage or access is necessary for the legitimate purpose of storing preferences that are not requested by the subscriber or user.
Statistics
The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for statistical purposes.The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for anonymous statistical purposes. Without a subpoena, voluntary compliance on the part of your Internet Service Provider, or additional records from a third party, information stored or retrieved for this purpose alone cannot usually be used to identify you.
Marketing
The technical storage or access is required to create user profiles to send advertising, or to track the user on a website or across several websites for similar marketing purposes.