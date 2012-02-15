Workshop & Speaking Notification If you’d like to find out when I’ll be speaking near you or would like to suggest somewhere, please fill in your details. Your email is not shared with any 3rd parties and is only used for notification purposes.
Comments
Marcilene Bono says
I’d come see you anywhere in Manhattan or New Jersey!
Sandra says
Would love to see you in NYC my hometown. I work across the street from The Freedom Tower and haven’t been to the top yet : ( I only do Touristy things with uh…tourists.
Maybe you can have a seminar up there (with cocktails!) Lots of other great spaces nearby like The World Hotel etc. etc. etc…There are tons of confused, single women here in NYC where females greatly outnumber males: http://nypost.com/2015/08/25/hey-ladies-here-are-8-reasons-youre-single/
I’ll come to any seminar you give (esp one that gives single women HOPE!) and book a private session too! : )
Melissa says
Baltimore
C says
I live in SF, but would see you anywhere in California! 🙂
Elgie R. says
I attended the NYC workshop in May 2016 and I am telling you, it resulted in several breakthrough moments for me. Listening to other people’s stories, hearing Natalie’s “read” on what internal motivations might be at the center of a person’s story, it led me to open some emotional doors that I had not seen before. I am still feeling the after-effects, experiencing and learning new inroads into my own sense of self. I review my notes from that workshop often.
A shout out to BR reader Say Something – Hi! – yes, I was there, too. I also went alone and also had lunch with a fellow workshopper, don’t know if it was you, but doesn’t it prove that we both are able to connect with others…?…and that we are normal, open human beings who can connect. We just need to embrace our worth and stop trying to wheedle good relationships out of the wrong people.
I encourage those of you who think about attending a workshop – do it. I think Natalie must be a natural born empath.
Natalie, I am so glad you listened to your inner compass and decided to start blogging. I enjoyed meeting you and am very thankful for your influence on my life. I think you have a lot of special gifts, pretty woman.
Say Something says
Hey Elgie,
Just seeing your comment. I wish I got to say hello. Maybe I did?? The world is so big, the world is so small. It’s good to know you were there too 🙂
jody says
natalie………..i just discovered your baggage reclaim site!
your tell-it-like-it-is style is refreshing!
i know you have a busy touring schedule but i would love
for you to come to toronto, ontario, canada!….
after hearing you speak at your events i’m sure we canadian women would want to claim you then then “reclaim” you as one of our own! you would be at the top of our list as an adopted canadian! lol
as busy as you are, please consider adding toronto, canada
and barrie, ontario, canada (you’d love the peace and quiet of cottage country in the barrie area above the hustle and bustle of toronto!!
at the risk of begging: please add canada to your event schedule……please, please?
thanks for showing women how to empower and reclaim thier lives!
you are an inspiration and an asset to the u.k. and women all over the world!!!
cath says
natalie – your mr. Unavailable and the fallback girl has been my bible for the last 10 months after finally finding the courage to leave a 12-year relationship. I’d love to see you come to the DC area !!
Michelle says
Bakersfield/ Fresno area! Your amazing!!! Come to cali….
Bibi says
I’m in Mississauga, Ontario Canada and would love to meet you. I discovered your blog just over 8 yrs ago and I’ve grown a lot. In fact I’m just realizing just how much I still have to work on. We need you in Ontario, Canada!