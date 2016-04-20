I’m Natalie Lue. I’m an emotional baggage declutterer, shady relationship buster, and self-esteem booster all rolled into one.

I’ve taken the experiences, observations and insights I’ve gained in over eleven years of blogging and honed a particular specialty for helping people understand and move beyond emotional unavailability, which presents itself by way of involvement with unavailable people, fear of intimacy and commitment, self-esteem issues, and unresolved issues from childhood.

I’m not just about unavailable and shady relationships – hundreds of thousands of readers around the world treat Baggage Reclaim like their friend who guides them on how to navigate life. A hell of a lot of what I share here applies to all types of relationships, not just romantic ones. Many BR readers use the advice to manage work, family, and friendship situations. Find out more.