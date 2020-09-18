Podcast Ep. 196: Taking Things Too Personally

Sometimes we take things too personally, internalising them in such a negative way that it affects how we think and feel about us, as well as our subsequent actions. In this week’s episode of The Baggage Reclaim Sessions, I talk about why we do it, and how to start breaking the habit.
Subscribe on Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Android
Nuggets from the episode
- There are times when people say or do things where we need to take it personally. Doing so helps us to create boundaries and take care of us. What we don’t need to do is take things so personally that we now feel responsible for that person’s feelings and behaviour, and feel as if we have to people-please and be perfect.
- When we feel so wounded by something or someone that we internalise it, and so take it personally, it represents some form of suppression. Maybe hidden anger, dislike, or resentment. Maybe pretending to be something we’re not
- Playing roles leads to taking things personally. We do it because of what we think we will get (attention, affection, approval, love or validation) or to avoid conflict, criticism, stress, disappointment, loss or rejection. Roles suppress our needs, desires, expectations, feelings and opinions. We try to be The Good Employee/Friend/Partner/Son/Daughter, etc. When people don’t respond in the way that we felt that playing these roles would elicit, it feels personal.
In situations where take things personally, we have a transactional mentality. We might have exchanged our autonomy, wellbeing, authenticity or boundaries for their compliance or a reward.
- If we recognise that our baggage is showing up in situations where we take things a little or a lot too personally, we get to understand why. We get to take things less personally, and so we get to heal, grown and learn.
- Sometimes what we take personally is that what’s happened doesn’t reflect our idealised self. I didn’t think I was the kind of person who knew someone like this. I don’t see myself as someone who would elicit this kind of response from someone in a conflict situation so…
We’re human and we are going to take things personally. But we don’t have to take it that personally that we internalise it negatively.
- It’s critical for us to get honest about why we’re taking something that personally? What are we getting out of taking it to that level? What’s the benefit of telling the story in that way? Are we making ourselves special, albeit negatively?
- Each time we brood on something we’ve taken personally, the beliefs and expectations need to be examined.
- e.g. If I give someone constructive criticism or assert my boundaries in what I feel is the equivalent of asking nicely, they should respond well.
- If they don’t respond well, it’s because they take personal issue with me.
- So if they take personal issue with me, it’s because they don’t think I’m worthy of respect or that my opinion or what I contribute is of value.
- If they don’t think I’m worthy of respect or that my opinion or what I contribute is of value, it’s because they don’t think I’m good enough.
- If they think I’m not good enough, maybe it’s because I’m not.
- What we personalise about others often points to how we feel about us.
- It’s possible for us to take something personally, to be offended, to recognise that someone has mistreated us or flat-out abused us without internalising it.
- Jumping to conclusions that result in us personalising things points to our bias. If you tend to blame undesirable outcomes and other people’s feelings and behaviour on you not being ‘good enough’, you are biased towards, not just finding fault, but making you at fault.
Do take responsibility for your narrative, but don’t take responsibility for other people’s feelings and behaviour.
- Count your stresses. Sometimes we take things super personally because we are overwhelmed by our existing and mounting stresses. This can be a sign that we’re way over our bandwidth and in need of self-care, including self-compassion.
- If you’ve defined you as a ‘sensitive person’, what’s the baggage behind it? It’s more than OK to be sensitive, but acknowledging the baggage will ensure that you don’t create unnecessary suffering for yourself.
Links mentioned
- Get the Baggage Reclaim email newsletter
- Instagram post about Baggage Reclaim’s 15th birthday
- Episode 128 about breaking free of roles in our interpersonal relationships
- Boundaries regulate our inner narcissist
- More on inverted narcissism and making you ‘special’ in a negative way
- Linking yourself to the I’m Not Good Enough index
- Episode 195 about using niceness to cover up anger and control
- Episode 100 about recognising when you’re over your bandwidth
- Episode 159 about how stress and overwhelm reflect when you’re over your bandwidth
Subscribe and/or leave a review on Apple Podcasts (how-to guide here)–it really helps in growing the show! If you’re new to podcasts, find out more about what they are and how to subscribe with this handy guide.Add to favorites
Hi Natalie,
This podcast and the last come at a time when I’m dealing with a difficult boss. It’s one thing to try not to take things personally (I know they have a history of this sort of thing with others), but I’m not sure how to react given the imbalance of power. In the past, I’ve let it go when this person makes rude and even hostile comments, and have tried to respond in a professional manner. But should I be calling it out?
This person is also very passive aggressive at times. They recently sent an awful email, copying someone higher up, essentially accusing me of avoiding work (completely unfounded). I was advised by someone else to try to keep this person happy. I did, but I’m starting to think that it’s not worth it.
I’m trying to sort out where the line is between keeping one’s boss happy vs people pleasing and standing up for one’s self. I
‘ve told myself that I’m just doing what one does at work when I let all these things go, but at a certain point it’s just abusive, and I don’t deserve to be someone’s punching bag. Maybe more of this than I realise is about me feeling like I’m not allowed to speak the truth and be direct out of fear that someone may be angry as a result.
I would welcome any advice you may have.
Thanks for these podcasts and all that you do.
Hi Jane, this is one of those situations that you are, of course, going to take personally as you would be only be gaslighting yourself if you were to pretend that what this person had done was OK or that they hadn’t directed it at you. This person has a pattern of behaviour, and while I appreciate the sentiment in your colleague’s advice, they’ve effectively asked you to try and keep someone sweet even though the person is a bully, passive-aggressive and prone to lying. You’re working on shifting sands, and the problem with someone like your boss is that you walk on eggshells and try to please and *still* end up at their mercy. The thing that you must always do with someone like this is stick to The Be Factual Approach. https://www.baggagereclaim.co.uk/podcast-ep-5-tricky-coworkers-trying-to-be-liked-by-everyone-dating-someone-without-initial-attraction/ They want you to respond emotionally and for you to be scared, but describe things in factual terms. I would also ensure that there’s a trail. Examine the baggage behind how you’re feeling so that you can respond in the present and assertively to this situation. Who and what does your boss remind you of? Someone being angry doesn’t mean that the truth is wrong.