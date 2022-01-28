Podcast Ep. 248: Keeping It Real About Self-Esteem

The Baggage Reclaim Sessions podcast is back from its Christmas and New Year hiatus! In this week’s episode, I demystify the term ‘self-esteem’. I also break down why we don’t need to micromanage and overcomplicate our efforts to improve the way we feel about ourselves.

5 key topics in this episode

We have negative associations with healthy self-esteem because we fear appearing narcissistic, selfish, or as if we’re getting ideas above our station.

Self-esteem is the sum of the thoughts that you feed you and the way that you treat yourself. Your self-esteem reflects the degree to which you are authentically living your life. By allowing you to become more of who you really are, including having healthier boundaries, you have greater sense of self. In fact, boundaries are an expression of your self-esteem.

Self-esteem means acknowledging all of you, not just your shortcomings (or one or a few things that you overvalue to the detriment of seeing you as a whole person). Having flaws doesn’t differentiate you from any other person on the planet. We all have them. Instead, you can be flawed and also still strive to treat yourself with love, care, trust and respect.

We discover who we are by discovering who we’re not. If we don’t allow ourselves to evolve, to gain discernment from our experiences, to become more of who we really are, we will not feel good about or trust us.

Hovering over your self-esteem to monitor your ‘progress’ will only wind up making you feel bad about yourself. Treating yourself with love, care, trust and respect is a lifestyle and a habit. Small steps every day. Some days, some weeks, will be better than others, but if you set out with the intention of being mindful of the way you think about and treat you, you will experience the cumulative effect of this intentional investment.

