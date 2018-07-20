The podcast is back. Time to reconnect

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts | Soundcloud | Android
After a nine-month breather, the The Baggage Reclaim Sessions podcast is back! Before I get back into the usual weekly episodes, I offer a little insight into what I’ve been up to.
I talk about:
>> When you’ve been doing something for so long that it feels like a part of your identity and some of the challenges this brings.
>> Letting go to get a sense of what you want to pick up again or start.
>> The challenging process of a book proposal and what it taught me about patience around my ‘plan’ and surrendering. It’s the same old “Your plan is not the plan” life lesson coming up again.
“With a book proposal, it’s similar to dating. If we can’t handle, for instance, writing a book proposal, receiving feedback, doing the edits, along with the uncertainty of the process, we’re going to struggle with writing the book.
Similarly, if we can’t handle talking to someone online, or going on a date, or going on a few dates, or the first argument, we’re not going to be cut out for a relationship. That’s not because we’re not cut out for a relationship full stop; it’s just that we have some work we need to do.”
>> What training for a marathon, running it and coming crashing down a few weeks later taught me about perfectionism and the importance of noticing how much you expect of yourself, as well as not taking for granted how much you do.
>> Experiencing new depth to my relationship with my family due to their efforts in offering emotional support over the last couple of months or so.
Comments
Karen says
YAY Natalie!
So good to hear your voice again and appreciate you sharing your ups and downs over the last few months!!! You have made such a tremendous impact on so many who have been hurting and knocked down. What a remarkable stamp you’ve left in the world. Be proud!
Looking forward to more podcasts as I navigate my way through the highs and lows of my relationship. (Currently low)
Thank you for coming back to us ?
NATALIE says
Aw, thank you so much, Karen. I am incredibly touched by all of the messages I’ve received over the past few days. Sorry to hear that you’re feeling low. I hope the podcast does it’s little bit to raise you up.
Karen says
Er, that was supposed to be a!, Not a ?
Fat fingers on cell phone ?
Natalie says
So excited! Love your podcast!
NATALIE says
Thanks Natalie! Great name, haha!
LauraK says
Thank you so much for re- starting the podcast!!
Big love to you from Afghanistan!
NATALIE says
Lovely to hear from you, LauraK. Big love to you too! xxx
M. says
So happy to hear your lovely voice again. Your podcast was a regular in my life (with lots of relistening) and helped me through some dark times. I’m so excited to hear what comes next!
NATALIE says
I’m honoured, M. Thank you so much!
LilyO11 says
So glad to see you back!!!
NATALIE says
Thank you! xxx
Jonesy says
Welcome back, Natalie! We have missed you & your ever so wise advice. Look forward to hearing the next episode of the podcast ?
Jonesy says
That was a smiley face emoji at the end, not a question mark!
Beth says
I’m so thrilled you’re back! I’ve listened to all your podcasts 20x over…. they’re so incredibly helpful, I’m creating new neural pathways with them!! xx
J says
OMG omg omg yes! I’m so excited and happy to see this! So good to hear your voice again ?