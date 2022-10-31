Life Lessons: How to identify what you need to learn to move on

It’s not unusual after a challenging experience to wonder what life lessons we might take from it. Whether it comes from wanting to avoid making the same mistake again, ensuring we take better care of ourselves, or simply wanting to understand what happened, we can feel desire, possibly even pressure, to get it figured out. So I thought it would be handy to share life lessons and what they’re trying to show us.

There are familiar themes to life lessons. These are:

Listening to, respecting and valuing ourselves so that we can reclaim and own ourselves. In other words, cut back on people pleasing, perfectionism, overgiving, overthinking, and over-responsibility.

Needing to slow down and respect our (and possibly other people’s) boundaries

Relying on assumptions and biases

Giving away our power

Needing to process a particular experience/judgement/story in our emotional baggage

Engaging in relationship insanity. Are you going out with or engaging with variations of the same person in different packages, carrying the same baggage, beliefs and habits and then expecting different results?

Even though you’re proactively trying to understand what life lesson a situation was trying to teach you, avoid pressuring yourself. Yes, be open to knowing more, but don’t try to be in control of how fast you learn and implement. Life lessons unfold day by day, moment by moment. You can’t force you to know ‘everything’ now to try to speed things up.

Examine what you’ve noticed and recognise what it taught you that you didn’t understand before. Remember: in all of these experiences, you were being invited to see what you couldn’t see before. Wherever you see things in the same way that you have previously is where you stand to make the biggest jumps if you can recognise the life lessons.

