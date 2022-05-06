Podcast Ep. 260: Keeping It Real About What It Means to Take Responsibility

So many of us conflate responsibility with blame. It’s no wonder, then, that we struggle to take responsibility or to even know what responsibility is. In this week’s episode of The Baggage Reclaim Sessions, I explain what responsibility is and isn’t and why it’s good for our well-being and relationships.

5 key topics in this episode

Responsibility is when we take ownership of our feelings, thoughts, actions, decisions and choices. We do this to understand not just what truly belongs to us and is within our scope but the impact on ourselves and others of how we think, feel, act, and decide. When it comes to mistakes and wrongdoing, responsibility means to acknowledge that there is a problem: What’s our part in it is even if that makes us uncomfortable?

What we experienced in childhood isn’t our fault; we don’t need to take responsibility for other people’s behaviour. We’re not responsible for what we’ve inherited and been socialised and conditioned into. That said, managing our emotional baggage, including the impact on ourselves and others, is our responsibility.

Acknowledging our part in something only really takes shape if we don’t focus too heavily on the size. It’s not about working out the percentages. The more we focus on the size of our part, the more we’re distracting and deflecting from our responsibility.

It’s easy to assume that dodging responsibility always comes from a place of shadiness. And yes, sometimes it does. Most humans, though, have a complicated relationship with responsibility. Why? Because we’ve been socialised to have a complicated relationship with boundaries.

Responsibility is vulnerability; when we dodge one, we dodge the other.

