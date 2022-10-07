Podcast Ep. 271: We’ve Got to Stop Harming Ourselves with Insane Politeness and Toxic Professionalism

How often do you go to say or do something but then hold back out of fear of being impolite or unprofessional? How often do you find yourself playing nice and trying to avoid confrontation for as long as possible before you finally assert yourself? In this week’s episode of The Baggage Reclaim Sessions, I explain insane politeness and toxic professionalism.

