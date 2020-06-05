Podcast Ep. 186: Following Through On Intentions & Words With Action

This week’s episode of The Baggage Reclaim Sessions is on a topic that, in a way, I’d prefer not to be talking about. At the same time, though, I value the opportunity to do so. After sharing a video on Instagram where I explained how I’m feeling during this current climate of amplified conversations about racism, I wanted to expand on this topic for the podcast. At the heart of everything I talk about in this episode is the importance of representing who we are through our values.

When we talk about things we claim are important but we don’t follow through, it’s like washing our front but not our back.

I also share ideas for individuals, influencers, brands and companies on how to follow through so that this is more than a ‘moment’.

