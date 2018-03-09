I Am Not Invisible

Sometimes we find ourselves experiencing a sense of invisibility and it can be all too easy to put it down to us being too sensitive/needy/dramatic/not confident enough and blah blah blah. Granted, we all have our moments of insecurity and yes, sometimes we project that on to others because of our self-critical relationship and low self-worth, but when we are being marginalised, forgotten or embarrassed by others, even if it’s unintentional, it’s not an us-problem. The crap we’re experiencing is real.
Yesterday, at an event for women as part of International Women’s Day where the talking points were getting the many qualified women who struggle to return to work after a career break back into the workforce, discrimination, diversity and the importance of the visibility of women in STEM (science, engineering, technology and maths), I was treated as if I was invisible thanks to what had seemed like an organisational error. The catalogue of events was unfortunate and embarrassing. As I sat there, I heard said to myself, “I’m worth more than this.” I spoke up for myself at the event and you can check out the full story below.
Women are systematically mistreated and marginalised every single day and not everyone has a voice.
Even when we do have a voice and dare to speak up, we are criticised, blamed and shamed. I talk about this in the video and extensively in this podcast episode, ‘From Silent To Speaking Up & Speaking Out where I share my experiences of abuse and speaking up.
We’re told about how their behaviour isn’t the problem and that we should have “spoken up sooner”, been “more assertive”, worn something different, been less sexy, more this, less that. It’s all bullshit. In my case, I was told, “If we are to work together again, however, what I would ask from you, in return, is to step up to future opportunities with certitude, clarity and confidence and be responsible for any unconscious bias that informs your assessment about the success of the event.”
Sometimes, as I experienced, the criticism, blame and shame we encounter for the actions (and inaction) of others is at the hands of women. And I won’t stand for it. Not from men or women.
Too many women have been mistreated.
I posted about my experience yesterday on Instagram and have been overwhelmed by the response. The original videos I recorded disappear after 24 hours and I felt that it was important to share my story.
Thank you. And please: if you feel in any way touched by what I have shared, do share the video or this post.
Comments
Vibhuti Mehra says
Thank you for speaking up and also for holding your own. I am sorry that you experienced what you did but it goes to show how much more work lies ahead. You are amazing and thank you.
Ivana says
Hi. I am so glad you shared this. This is the most sane and brave and needed thing I saw during the entire week. Thank you for being real and true to yourself in this crazy making world.
leslie says
What a sad story. If i were you i would stop taking invitations from these people/organizations/groups in the future.
Kelly says
Hi Natalie,
I am so glad you spoke up. This person who basically pushed you aside and blamed you should be fired. Don’t the people that run these panels know that each person should be given equal time and respect.
Paula says
You are so right! Thank you, Natalie. When you spoke up for you, you spoke up for all of us!
Jeanine P. says
Natalie –
As a professional who has organized and spoke on many panels, I’m appalled at what you had to go through. If I had been the moderator, and made that type of mistake (being human, i’ve definitely made some equally big mistakes), I not only would have hit the pause button on the panel, recognized you and apologized publicly for the oversight, I would have also asked the audience if we could extend the panel by another 5 to 10 minutes to accommodate the oversight.
Anything less than that is unprofessional, unkind, and devaluing – not only of you and your time and expertise, but of everyone who witnessed how you were treated.
Like you, although I am capable of confidently standing up for myself, it takes a significant amount of energy to overcome each “devaluation event.” I am sorry this happened to you. I hope your continued testimony helps raise awareness so that it happens less in our lives.
Thank you for being who you are, and how you are, and for helping all of us to grow, individually and collectively.
Warmly,
A California Fan
Fi says
The issues women face is a societal one and society is made up of men AND women.
I feel for this woman as her instant reaction to criticism is fear. To blame and shame. Her reaction to Nat speaking up says so much about the issues we face. She is in fact the one who lacks the confidence to address the issues and the possibility that she effed up. I do wonder if she would have sent the same thing to a man.
Thanks for having your own back and women’s back. So impressive that you had the CONFIDENCE to speak out! I would have awkwardly scurried out!!
Keep fighting the good fight! Xx
Valerie Esqueda says
I sincerely hope they paid for ALL your expenses for the trouble you went to be there to support that event. If they did, F*** em. They weren’t walking the talk. Their bad. Not yours. Kudos to you for calling them out and voicing your experience. If you had to pay for anything to get yourself there- biggest stink ever is much deserved. “Let me get this straight I had to PAY some of the expenses to get treated invisible AND have to listen to your BS about how you are championing women when that was NOT carried through in the experience as a panelist of your event?”
That apology was so not an apology. It was insincere. When one makes an apologies one says” Im sorry I did whatever.” Stop there. End of story. Personally Im so tired of hearing apologies when people then follow up with “but, here’s what I was experiencing because of you to cause my error…”
So sorry to hear you went through that nonsense and thank you SO much for having the courage saying what you did and standing up to those that are pandering to what sounds good but don’t live up to what they say. It’s even harder when that treatment comes from those in “our tribe”. When we are supposed to be supporting each other instead of tearing each other down. You are so worth more. We all are. And thank you for continuing to build us up. Whether we are men or women. I think you actually do the same for both in many respects. Rock on Natalie!!
PS Ive met you personally and you are one of the MOST kindest, unassuming, so-not- race-related-chip-on-shoulder person I have ever met. Hearing that someone jumped to those conclusions isn’t just maddening to me given the context, it highly alarming as I find it points to a bigger trait I increasing encounter in those that want to be seen as a “mover and shaker” in society – which is a lack of substance. Thank you also for the way you make an unceasing effort to do the excruciating hard work of self examination it takes to make sure YOU are walking your talk . I watch you do it and it makes me want to try harder too.