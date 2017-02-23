Expecting Too Much of Yourself? Read This

A few years back, as an experiment, I wrote down everything I expected me to do over the course of a week, whether it was with regards to work, home, family, time for myself. I also noted my mood, particularly my sources of frustration, and I was in for a bit of a shock: just in terms of work alone, I typically expected me to do the equivalent of 3-4 weeks work in one week.
Now think about that for a moment: If I’m maxed out by 3-4 times my capacity before I even think about anything else, including trying to be The Perfect Mother TM or Wonder Woman, I am running on empty.
I, Natalie Lue, am a recovering people pleaser and recovering perfectionist. These are habits that I don’t have to be vigilant about daily but that I have trained myself to notice the signs of when I’ve deviated from what I know is right and true for me.
Some of my personal signs:
- Trying to be in control of stuff that I’m not in control of
- Spending far too long on something
- Tweaking and tweaking and tweaking again
- Over-giving
- Not keeping it simple
- A spate of forgetfulness
- Cranky because I’m not voicing where I feel frustrated or out of control somewhere else
- Exhaustion
- Feeling as if I’m doing a trillion things at once
- More than a handful of key things to do for the day
- Anxiety
- Resentment
- Not feeling energised and lit up by what I’m doing
- A frenetic energy
- Wanting things yesterday so that I don’t have to feel anxious about whether something will go well or badly
- Feeling that I am not a success
If you’re a people pleaser and perfectionist, you will have your own signs and the more awareness you have of them, is the less they take you over because you can respond to these and take you in a different direction.
I expect too much of myself. I expect in many respects, way less of myself than I ever have before–progress!–but I still expect a lot of myself.
I use these times when I expect too much, to surrender, to let go of the need to be in control, the stories and the faux inner rules that show up as a protective mechanism. The latter are rules that I’ve made up or internalised for how Natalie ‘should’ live her life and all they do is leave me feeling guilty and anxious.
I’ve also learned that I don’t have to comply with these expectations and that engaging in a dialogue with myself, helps me to make sense of what I’m doing and get out of autocompliance mode.
I strive to mother (and father) myself because the truth is, of course I support and encourage my daughters but I do not have the expectations of them that I had of myself when I was a kid or that were expected of me whether it was stated directly or inferred.
I say this because if you expect a lot of yourself, that is not something that’s been set up in adulthood.
There are specific experiences around praise, being good, getting into trouble, performing, money, lack, your sense of responsibility and what you felt you had to be and do in order to gain love, attention, affection, approval and validation, that are driving your present-day behaviour.
I was keeping an eye on my baby brother at two years old, getting in trouble for not instinctively knowing at two who to blank, who was the enemy. I was told that I was a genius, extremely bright, so everything was under the microscope. Everyone else was free to have problems, feelings, to screw up, to have less than 100%; me, I had to fly the flag, bottle up, ‘save’ everyone. A promising athlete, if I gave it my all but didn’t come first, I was criticised (and likely some of it was useful feedback but probably not when couched with expletives at the track), and so I haven’t really had limits, because, well, there weren’t any.
There was no ‘enough’. There was no understanding your emotional, mental, physical or even spiritual energy.
Find ‘more’. Be perfect.
Of course, we are not bottomless pits.
If we keep trying to find ‘more’ without respect for what we have and without respect for our minds, bodies and time, it’s inevitable that we will burn out and we will always feel that we are not enough.
We believe that we are not being enough.
We believe that we are not doing enough.
We believe that we are inadequate because we don’t look perfect or in line with what we think are universal standards, or we don’t have the perfect background, or because we’re not in the relationship/career/business/life we desire yet.
We wait for the world to cut us some slack and to say, ‘Good job’, but in truth, it’s us that needs to recognise it because we are holding us to a standard that no else is or can.
We’re still that kid trying to please mommy/daddy/a caregiver/ a bully and we have not stopped to ask ourselves:
‘What feels good, right and true for me?’
No two people are the same. We can’t even all eat the same things so we have to respect and understand our personal limits.
Those limits do not make us failures or imperfect; they make us human and with a greater potential than we would ever have by trying to be perfect and fundamentally not ourselves.
We also have to rewrite the story, after all, we can’t adjust standards and expectations that we don’t acknowledge are there and faulty in the first place.
The biggie that we have to acknowledge with perfectionist parents is that they behaved as they did towards us, not because of our inadequacies but because of their own sense of inadequacy and yes, sometimes using us as their opportunity to right the wrongs of their own past.
We are often resistant to challenging our, for instance, parent’s concept of ‘enough’ due to loyalty and on some level believing that we will stop being loved or stop having the possibility of eventually being loved, if we choose to:
1) stop pursuing this painful, impossible ideal of perfection and
2) stop being The Family Member Who Has To _______ (e.g. be super responsible, save the family, be the best, always be strong, never ask for help, always be struggling etc), so that we can let other family members keep their roles, ‘get’ love and not be alienated or rejected.
This means that even though we logically know that it’s bad for the business of living our life if we stick to old habits that are already proven not to work or have certainly proven that they drain us of our self-worth and self-confidence, impacting everything from our interpersonal relationships, to work, to health, that loyalty keeps us glued to the pattern because we’ll feel guilty and afraid.
But when we examine our life through compassionate observation and investigation and acknowledge the true cost of continuing the pattern, and that we might be sacrificing the relationship we want, the quality of our existing relationships, our hopes, dreams and inner peace, plus that we might be doing all of this in an effort to try and make some spontaneously combust into a different person and right the wrongs of a past that’s already done.
We expect too much of ourselves.
All of this ‘stuff’ we’re doing to be pleasing and perfect, is not only a misappropriation of our time, energy and self-esteem, but aside from all of that and it being exhausting as well, when we consider the underlying motivations for doing so (catering to the past), we are expecting the impossible.
It’s not just that we expect too much of ourselves; we expect the impossible.
We are not capable of Jedi mind tricks, parting the seas, or being like that brilliant show, Quantum Leap, and able to go back to the past to fix it.
It’s your time now.
You cannot change the past or even those old expectations but you can change your present and your future. It’s yours for the changing.
You are not going to be task master coach today and serene and chill tomorrow, but small steps every day and commit to healing the baggage behind the pattern and healing the habit.
Next steps
- Get a piece of paper and write down any and all memories that you have about not pleasing others, not being ‘good enough’, and any messages that you’ve picked up including sayings about laziness, achieving high grades, success, being the best. Anything that springs to mind, especially anything that brings up emotion for you, contributes to your habits around people pleasing and perfectionism. Use the Unsent Letter Guide to help you with forgiveness work.
- Write down your ‘rules’. Any ‘shoulds’ and ‘musts’ are rules. Question all of them and turn ones that you want to keep into autonomous choices and lose any that are entirely unnecessary and draining.
- Keep a ‘What I Did Today List’ so that you have a realistic concept of your time, energy and efforts. This is a shift from focusing on what you don’t do, to what you do. Also write down everything that you expect you to do in a day and ask yourself: Is this what I would expect someone who I care about and respect to do? Also, review your week so that you get in the habit of internalising what you do through acknowledgement and self-praise.
You can also use Unsent Letters to query why you have these expectations and to rigorously but compassionately investigate the truthfulness and necessity of these standards.
Your thoughts?
More Help
My online course, The Breakthrough, does deep work on identifying and healing patterns, and letting go of the roles that disrupt your ability to be in the loving relationship you desire.
Tune In To Your Inner Voice is a powerful course about how to calm down your inner critic so that you stop being sabotaged and are able to be more confident within your relationships and become more of who you really are.
Comments
Felicia says
This is exactly what I needed to hear. It was if you were writing to me. Thank you so much for the insight, tips and advice you share. Rock on
Deanne says
I cried as I read this (but not in a bad way). This is me. All me. It’s a relief to see it in writing. It’s no wonder I’ve been in so much pain.
TippyC says
Let me introduce myself. I’m the always happy, smart, people pleasing girl who never got the guy in school. The wall flower who was intimidated by trying new things that were out of my norm. The girl who had anxiety so. As she couldn’t drive for two years. A girl who did as she was told for fear of letting everyone down. Fast forward to today. Hello, I’m a very sure of myself, hard working, driving, intelligent, shy, people pleaser with an addictive personality. I almost died a year ago, and it was because of my desire to always be there , perfect, with my people pleasing cape on for a very EU, Narcissistic, introvert, controlling, AC. He opened up a wound in me which sadly started me on a downward spiral of drinking wayyyyy too much. He did it, so did I. For about 9 years I drank more than I should have on a weekly basis. It got worse when he demanded more from me in terms of being there on HIS terms. Him blowing hot and cold. His future faking. My anxiety levels and people pleasing all just crashed together and alcohol seemed to help at the time. Well it did NOt. Because of another medical condition I have, I did not realize that I was literally pulling the trigger on my own life each time I got drunk… drunk because I was frustrated and sad over HiM. I woke up in the hospital and guess who I texted first– oh yes…. did he reply? Nope. No time for drama. He doesn’t need me unless I’m at 110%, perfect and there to be in his back pocket. I have other examples but I will spare you. Bottom line, today after mannnny medical bills and seeing my specialist for my condition, I am healing. I am a very strong woman and each time I see my specialist he reminds me of how lucky I was. He also reminds me that no man should treat a woman in such a way that her mental states is CoDE REd! You should be able to enjoy the man in your life and relax… I find that with my new life and view of things, I stop suddenly wondering if he is thinking about me, or if he will be angry if I don’t text back, or do I have a stunning outfit on that will stick in his memory… gone. It’s all about me. It’s all about US. Take care of yourselves you only have one trip around this earth. No man that even remotely treats you as an option is worth your air. I send my love to all.
NATALIE says
Well done TippyC for choosing you. As someone whose health also hit rock bottom while I was involved with someone, I really identify with your story. The fact that he is only there on his terms, really speaks volumes about him. He’s a leech. Enjoy your newfound freedom and when you next get involved with a man, you know that you will not accept less than what you can already be and do for yourself. Take care.
TippyC says
Natalie – thank you for your direct comment, that means so much! I battle with anger and frustrations regarding him, but I work extremely hard to let it go. Florence nightingale here! I think a lot of my burden is because I’ve always been the one in the family that tried to make things right when things were wrong. My father has health issues and ever since I was younger we tried to cheer him up and make things “normal”. Well with the guy I spoke of, same exact thing. I turned into someone who was trying to change him, fix him, help him and expected wayyyyyy too much. It drained me emotionally. He randomly texts me now and then when I choose to reply — he won’t text back. I don’t care anymore. I’m busy rebuilding and living my life the best I can. Once day at a time!
Dafne says
I do believe that sometimes I can be the hardest person with myself, I don’t think I do enough, I always feel like I can do better in all aspects of my life, causing a big dissatisfaction in general… I am trying to improve myself and think that I can only worry over things that depend from me at a 100%
Adidas says
I am the same way. I tend to put a lot of pressure on myself to do things just right, or look a certain way.. it’s exhausting.
Unfolding says
This post resonated so much with me- on all these different angles and it shows how habitual perfectionism plays out in my daily life.
This ‘be more and be more perfect’ was the theme in my teens as the competitive athlete in the family. Every time and year I advanced my parents expectations increased without true support (my mom never attended any event as she found it too boring she told me) nevertheless I had to bring home the trophy and do well in school. I struggled as they also put me in a school with Latin as first foreign language in 5th grade (my brain simply wasn’t set up for it. I did well later in 9th grade ). They asked for the IMPOSSIBLE and it became my ‘normal’ to thrive for.
I finally understand where this is all coming from. This overachieving and needing so much striving to feel purposeful–it felt like a strainand it was/ is exhausting. I’m exhausted. And for years I would people please the crap out of my non-start relationship. Again trying to make it happen. Constantly competing with what I thought I needed to be or do.
I have arrived at a calmer place but still feel challenged and notice my mind plotting the next “self-improvement project” and I catch myself and have that dialogue with myself asking where this is coming from. And in that space and pause I sometimes tell myself: It’s enough- let it go or if it’s a fun and creative idea I will entertain it but not by pressuring myself for being more.
It’s an interesting journey:)
Silvercloud says
I am so feeling this right now. I started drinking copious amounts of caffeine for my body type (teensy) so that I could feel battery powered and invincible with my do to lists. End result? Caffeine dependency and severe insomnia. So I created more pain by trying to avoid the discomfort of feeling imperfect which I associate with feeling less than.
I am just now beginning to see the links with our actions and what our bodies tell us through aches and pains. Recently, I accidentally stepped barefoot on a small piece of metal (yes tetanus shot will be received if not up to date, and dr will be seen for wound if need be). Now I have a small hole in the bottom of my foot (too shallow for stitches most likely) to remind and force me to slow down.
Silvercloud says
Also, everyone I love (all the family that I am close to) is either terminally ill, severely disabled, or dead (mom died of mental illness when I was a teenager). I am 32. I have few if any close friends. People my age constantly tell me I am too morbid and negative about life. Watching the ones you love die while you are powerless can have that effect. I am very alone and struggling to have a career and care for the ones I love. Over the years I have morphed into an overachiever. I have some health conditions and can’t afford health services, my hair is falling out, and I’m more than exhausted. And the thing is when I confide in people it baffles me. They tell me all the programs I can apply for, all the job searching and resume building I can do. Not exactly altogether doable when you are grieving the impending loss of your family.
Anyhow. I know I have to deal with my stress and find my own way out of this. Healthily as possible. Also, the over achiever perfectionist bs has to stop. My achievements and straights As won’t reverse my dog’s liver condition, cure my grandfather’s cancer, bring back my grandmother’s sight or mend her cancer scars, nor will good grades mend my brother’s battle with heroin addiction, nor will grad school bring my mom back from the dead.
I have to find a feasible way to take care of me and be present enough to love those I care about before they are no more on this earth.
And, Nat, it is no joke when I say your podcasts are all that get me through some days. They have been the single most soothing thing for me through all this. xx