Podcast Ep. 200: The One Where Nat and Em Hang Out

This week’s episode of The Baggage Reclaim Sessions marks the brilliant milestone of reaching two-hundred episodes with my very first guest, my husband Em. About six or so years ago, he floated the idea of a podcast after hearing a colleague talking about them. I wasn’t sure about it, but he persisted, and the show was born about a year or so after that! It was great to sit down with my biggest cheerleader and supporter. Using questions from listeners, we give a little insight into out relationship, including how we met, our answers to “How/When did you know that he/she was The One?, and overcoming conflict.

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Android

Subscribe and/or leave a review on Apple Podcasts (how-to guide here)–it really helps in growing the show! If you’re new to podcasts, find out more about what they are and how to subscribe with this handy guide.