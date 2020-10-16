Podcast Ep. 200: The One Where Nat and Em Hang Out

Oct 16, 2020

This week’s episode of The Baggage Reclaim Sessions marks the brilliant milestone of reaching two-hundred episodes with my very first guest, my husband Em. About six or so years ago, he floated the idea of a podcast after hearing a colleague talking about them. I wasn’t sure about it, but he persisted, and the show was born about a year or so after that! It was great to sit down with my biggest cheerleader and supporter. Using questions from listeners, we give a little insight into out relationship, including how we met, our answers to “How/When did you know that he/she was The One?, and overcoming conflict. 

