Four Core Values for Healthy Romantic Bonds

Mutually fulfilling relationships are that way because they are underpinned by four core values: love, care, trust and respect. These are universal principles that apply to every loving relationship, romantic and otherwise, and there are always some or all missing in every unfulfilling and unhealthy relationship. Not sure why your relationship’s not working despite your feelings for your partner? Figure out which of those four values are absent. Align with people who embody these values too.

Love, care, trust and respect are the foundation. While we don’t love someone as soon as we know them, living these values for ourselves, as well as within our relationships, means that we will not accept less than what we can already be and do for ourselves from others. We will be the thing that we seek.

