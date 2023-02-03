Podcast Ep. 278: The One Where We Say Goodbye

After 278 episodes and more than three million downloads of the show, The Baggage Reclaim Sessions has come to an end. In this final episode, I’m joined by my husband Em. We talk a little about this huge decision and answer listener questions, including whether we’ve been to therapy, how we ‘check in’ on our relationship, and Em’s relationship with saying no. Thank you so much for supporting the show.
