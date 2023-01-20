Podcast Ep. 277: Knowing When To Stop

Tags: decision making, efforting, fear of failure, learning to trust, listening to your body, listening to yourself, overgiving, perfectionism, sunk cost, tinnitus, trying to control the uncontrollable, work boundaries, work ethic, worry and anxiety
In this week’s episode of The Baggage Reclaim Sessions, I share a big decision I’ve made about Baggage Reclaim and the podcast.
5 key topics in this episode
- You don’t have to hate something to stop. You can love something and also recognise that you need or want to do something different that requires you to let go of the other thing.
- Your needs, desires, expectations, feelings and opinions evolve over time. What worked and fitted at one point might not later.
- We are in relationship with everything. Think about your most loving and healthy relationships. Or just straight-up consider the way you feel about a particular thing. e.g. work, money, food, romantic interest. Does it feel like a loving, healthy relationship? Would you want to recreate this feeling or the associated habits elsewhere?
- Sometimes stopping something is about being a better receiver and not trying to be in control of all the things.
- The joy of saying no means recognising that when you honour your boundaries and values, you get to say yes to more of what you need, desire, and deserve. No and yes are not separate. When you say no to something, you say yes to something else and vice versa.
