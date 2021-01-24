The trouble with blending in

The moment that we seek to blend in or to appeal to the other party in an effort to be who we imagine would be the ‘right’ person for them, we’ve just blocked a loving relationship.

Something we forget when we discard who we are is that by blending in to be like ‘everyone’ else, we are losing our appeal.

The partner with whom we can experience a mutually fulfilling relationship with love, care, trust and respect is not looking to be with a face in the crowd. They are not looking to be with the homogeneous version of girlfriend/boyfriend or spouse. They want to be with us.

If we’re trying to be like ‘everyone’, we’re no one.