Podcast Ep. 189: Let’s Talk About Chemistry

Chemistry is that hard-to-put-your-finger-on feeling that we experience (or think we do) with certain people. Some of us chase it or have it at the top of our list, and, unfortunately, it’s a relationship pothole that so many of us walk into time and again. We feel confused when we can’t seem to make the relationship work or when they won’t treat us with love, care, trust and respect. In this week’s episode of The Baggage Reclaim Sessions, I explain why we mistake ‘chemistry’ for emotional disturbance and shares tips for breaking the habit to forge healthier relationships.
Nuggets from the episode
- Chemistry is associated with instability, uncertainty, unpredictability, inconsistency, intensity, extreme highs and lows and blowing hot and cold. It’s mistaken for fear, destabilisation, ambiguity, game-playing, playing hard to get, losing our boundaries, and purely physical attraction even if nothing else works or the person’s behaviour is deplorable, to name but a few.
- We conflate chemistry and attraction with emotional disturbance. It’s as if we think attraction or love is about being triggered and thrown off-balance.
- Healthy connections regulate you, unhealthy ones destabilise. That means if you’re going on about ‘chemistry’ but your life comes off the rails when you think you’re experiencing it, it’s chaos.
Perceived chemistry often becomes a distraction from recognising incompatibility.
- If you pursue chemistry to the exclusion of compatibility, you’re going to find that you’re either not in a relationship at all or that you are only in very chaotic, very painful relationships.
- Chemistry is usually the reason why we don’t ask questions. It might be why we make assumptions, override our intuition, or mark people as ‘safe’ for very questionable reasons. It’s our form of emotional and cognitive laziness.
- We can be attracted to or fall for someone for any reason we want. For the relationship to work, though, and for us to feel fulfilled and experience long-term attraction, we need compatibility. We need to meet our emotional needs.
- Feelings aren’t facts. We’ve got to stop labelling toxic relationships as ‘chemistry’.
- You can enjoy chemistry with someone who’s wrong for you.
- Stable doesn’t equal dull nor does predictable mean stale.
- Who do you tend to experience ‘chemistry’ with? That offers a clue about what the chemistry is about.
Natalie, I discovered your blog last month and it’s such a wonderful place. I’m taking my time reading it because the amount of wisdom here takes time to process but I won’t stop until I’ve read it all! I’ve already added your books to my July Amazon order. Thank you so much for your work.
I left my abusive relationship 18 months ago and I have been working on myself since then. I actually smile a lot while reading your older posts because I would come to the same conclusions. Back then when all these bad things were happening to me (I was letting them happen) and many months after I had finally walked away, I never thought I would be sort of grateful for the experience. It triggered this hard self work I’ve been doing since. I’m 33 and I do worry sometimes that it’s too late for me, that I have still so much to do and what if it’s too late for me to have my own family one day… But my life is already so much better and you have a great part in this improvement. I love the healthy, feminine and strong energy of this place. I hope you are very very very proud of your work. Lots of love.