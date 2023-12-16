Understanding and Discovering Ourselves Through Relationships

Relationships help us to heal, grow and learn. It’s through our relationships that we figure out what feels good and right for us, as well as what doesn’t. Each relationship, regardless of the outcome, offers a window into understanding what we need. It is only through our relationships that we gain the wisdom and insight to break patterns because, without these experiences, we would remain blind to where we need to adjust and adapt.

Our relationships help us understand and discover ourselves. We get to release emotional baggage and reclaim ourselves.

We figure out what we want and who we are by discovering what doesn’t work and who we’re not. Sure, when we avoid relationships altogether or keep our heads in the sand, we feel ‘safe’ in our bubble where nothing is being challenged or we can kid ourselves that we’re making great changes in our thoughts without having to be vulnerable in our interactions with others. But it is only through our relationships that we resolve and heal the pain, fear and guilt that may run deeper than we think.

