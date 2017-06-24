Podcast Ep. 84: Am I Interested In You?



In this episode of The Baggage Reclaim Sessions, I focus on the topic of interest and attention. Sparked by a friend not realising that she fancied the man she’s dating because she was looking out for signs of how she’s usually interested [with emotionally unavailable men], I wanted to explore why we get confused about whether we fancy someone.

I talk about:

The importance of remembering that healthy connections regulate you while unhealthy connections destabilise.

The impact of societal and personal conditioning on not just who we’re interested in but our actual perception of what interest constitutes

The major association that we have with interest and attraction that’s become the pothole that we keep walking into

Overcorrelating a small piece of information about a person and deducing that we know the whole person, including what cognitive bias means

Why we overthink our interest

The all-important clue that lets us know whether our interest and attraction to someone is coming from a genuine, healthy place

Why trying to convince ourselves into being interested in someone is doing us and them a disservice

Why we sometimes take it really badly when someone doesn’t reciprocate our interest and feelings

How differentiating between ego and inner voice can help us to chill out a bit more over the vulnerability of getting to know someone

