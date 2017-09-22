Break Emotional Unavailability, Embrace Loving Relationships, Grow Self-Esteem

Comments

  1. Natalie-
    I am SO glad you recorded this podcast. I have been struggling of late with feeling overwhelmed/so annoyed by Facebook and my tendency to check it all the time. It has been leaving me feeling constantly irritated, especially with a certain close friend of mine making no effort in real life to maintain our friendship, yet always being responsive on Facebook. I cannot wait to listen to the podcast. Thank you!

    -Evelyn

    Reply

  2. Yes Nat! I’ve logged onto BR wondering why it had been more time than usual since your last post/blog, hoping that you were ok, but also figured this exact thing-that you might have had to unplug for a bit. It made me realize my own dependence upon social media, as a means of self-sabotage, (I should be studying instead,) as I was expecting a post from you sooner and have been searching for it daily…and here it is, lol.
    I had the realization last month that Facebook is actually the biggest anti-social network, rather than a social network; lol, again….
    Good stuff as always lady.
    Blessings upon you

    Reply


    3. Site & Commenting Guidelines | Comment FAQs

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *