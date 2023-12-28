Living With Excessive Fear Blocks Love, Care, Trust and Respect

Fear plays a crucial role in alerting us to situations where self-care is necessary. Notifying you of a possible threat, when you don’t distinguish between real and imagined threats, or between past and present experiences, and you’re unsure of what to expect from yourself from one day to the next, it blocks out love.

We humans treat fear as the singularly most important or existing emotion. It’s as if the others don’t count. In reality, fear is on equal footing with all other emotions.

By consistently prioritising fear, we inadvertently build habits and responses that centre this emotion. These habits effectively become a set of personal rules, titled ‘The Rules For [Your Name] Not Getting Hurt’, aimed at self-preservation. You’ve designed your faux rules, which always have shoulds and musts in them, to protect you from a bigger future pain. However, as they’re based on judging you on a past version of yourself and they prompt unproductive or unhealthy responses to fear, you are in more pain from being afraid than you are from actual outcomes. Plus, despite your efforts, the fear remains.

Living with excessive fear is like standing on the seashore with the soles of your feet in the water but acting as if you’re in the middle of the sea. Recognising this disparity is a crucial step towards reclaiming yourself and experiencing love, care, trust and respect.

